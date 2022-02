Wow. No draining system I take it (or not a good one).



Probably not, mate. They do have buckets and spades though:- https://twitter.com/RobertoRojas97/status/1488590883570307072 (with video of the groundsmen trying to get the pitch cleared...)The ball won't run true on that pitch - so players can't let the ball roll out of play as they normally would - and will likely have 'to lift' most of their passes.The match tonight is at the Estadio Hernando Siles stadium, in La Paz - 3,640m above sea level (circa 12,000 ft) - not easy for anyone, that.Brazil players called it 'inhumane' playing there in 2017 - www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/brazil-players-need-oxygen-masks-11297672 And some people say South American footy is 'boring and nothing happens'...This was the pitch for a 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Ecuador v Bolivia... that was a fun match to watch!