Fucking hell. In a country when that absolute twat of a president hasn't even taken Covid seriously, this is farcical.



2nd highest death toll in the world with next to nothing done to mitigate it. They took the Copa host off Argentina at the last minute, they wanted all of Brazil's PL players in England to play in this game.Such a joke the way Brazil operates. The CBF have probably demanded it because they don't want a second defeat at home to Argentina in a couple of months, sore that Argentina have their strongest side and they don't.