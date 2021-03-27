Please
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season. (Read 19138 times)
chromed
Believer
Posts: 1,865
Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #880 on:
March 27, 2021, 10:24:55 pm »
All on Scotland please.
Logged
Vishwa Atma
Believer
Posts: 2,483
Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #881 on:
March 28, 2021, 05:10:45 am »
All on Israel
Logged
Son Of Skittle
Kopite
Posts: 643
Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #882 on:
March 28, 2021, 09:02:59 am »
50 on Spain please
Logged
Trendisnotdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 14,689
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #883 on:
March 28, 2021, 01:29:17 pm »
Please
50 Sweden
Thank you
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,374
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #884 on:
March 28, 2021, 01:40:08 pm »
Kosovo draw @ 14/5....£33.
Switzerland win @ 1/25...£17.
Logged
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 45,353
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #885 on:
March 28, 2021, 05:18:25 pm »
Israel draw please
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,374
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #886 on:
March 29, 2021, 10:48:20 am »
Poo.
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,374
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #887 on:
Yesterday
at 05:48:45 pm »
Week One Fixtures........This will be an Eight week season to see us through.
1 X 2
Saturday 03 April.
Chelsea v West Brom 1/5 11/2 16/1
Leeds v Sheffield Utd 1/2 16/5 6/1
Leicester v Man City 5/1 16/5 11/20
Arsenal v Liverpool 11/5 27/10 23/20
Sunday 04 April.
Southampton v Burnley 11/10 23/10 27/10
Newcastle v Tottenham 9/2 3/1 8/13
Aston Villa v Fulham 13/10 9/4 23/10
Man Utd v Brighton 8/13 3/1 9/2
Monday 05 April.
Everton v Crystal Palace 4/5 12/5 4 /1
Wolves v West Ham 2/1 11/5 6/4
Logged
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Believer
Posts: 1,150
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #888 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:04 pm »
Week Nine Tables
Gambler of the Week goes to Youngest Son Of Skittle who predicted a draw between Serbia and Portugal to earn £180 and finish 2nd in the Championship.
Congratulations to Redforlife who wins back to back Premier League titles and by a good margin over Hitman007. Going down from the Premier League will be: Ollyfrom.tv, Gerry Attrick, Buck Pete and Mickitez.
Bryanod wins the Championship title by breaking past the £1,000 barrier in a reduced season. Joining Bryanod in the Premier League are: Youngest Son Of Skittle, Vishwa Atma and Trendisdestiny. Barneylfc climbs out of the relegation zone in the final week to survive with an Israel against Scotland draw and sends Catterfeld down to League One. Unfortunately, dropping down into League One will be: Catterfeld, Son Of Skittle, Dublin Red and JSteve.
Sameold claims the League One title from Black Bull Nova and moving up a division with those 2 players are: Bradders1011 and Mivi.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£810.00
£60.00
Redforlife (1 GoW)
2.( 2 )
£564.58
£0.00
Hitman007
3.( 3 )
£408.04
£64.29
Smithy
4.( 4 )
£340.00
£0.00
The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)
5.( 6 )
£328.99
£0.00
GMac1984
6.( 5 )
£312.50
-£25.00
Joezydudek
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 7 )
£243.57
£0.00
Ollyfrom.tv (1 GoW)
8.( 8 )
£220.00
£0.00
Gerry Attrick
9.( 9 )
£170.00
£0.00
Buck Pete
10.( 10 )
£0.00
£0.00
Mickitez
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£1,001.36
£86.36
Bryanod (2 GoW)
2.( 3 )
£885.01
£180.00
Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
3.( 2 )
£775.00
£0.00
Vishwa Atma
4.( 4 )
£625.75
£80.00
Trendisdestiny (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 5 )
£552.11
£17.68
Skittle
6.( 8 )
£477.50
£155.00
Barneylfc (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 6 )
£466.47
£61.11
Catterfeld
8.( 7 )
£385.00
£60.00
Son Of Skittle
9.( 9 )
£177.50
£0.00
Dublin Red
10.( 10 )
-£50.00
£0.00
JSteve
LEAGUE ONE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£665.54
£64.29
Sameold
2.( 2 )
£615.14
£50.76
Black Bull Nova
3.( 4 )
£477.50
£155.00
Bradders1011
4.( 3 )
£465.83
-£25.00
Mivi (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 5 )
£365.00
£155.00
Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
6.( 6 )
£90.00
£0.00
Chromed
7.( 7 )
-£50.00
£0.00
AJ
8.( 8 )
-£50.00
£0.00
ReubenRedman
9.( 9 )
-£50.00
£0.00
RobbieRedman
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 11,578
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #889 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:53 pm »
Lump on Wolves, please. Ta
Logged
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 26,063
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #890 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:08 pm »
Going down? Thought we had ten week leagues?
Bugger. See Skittle did tell us it was a nine weeker at the start of the season.
Ah well. Lets have a go at the Championship
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:14:19 pm by Buck Pete
»
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 11,578
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #891 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:29 pm »
Well played bradders. Catapulting up the league using my back. Smart
Logged
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 26,063
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #892 on:
Today
at 12:19:21 am »
25 Sheff Utd
25 Palace
Cheers
Logged
