PREMIER LEAGUE

1.( 1 )

2.( 2 )

3.( 3 )

4.( 4 )

5.( 6 )

6.( 5 )

7.( 7 )

8.( 8 )

9.( 9 )

10.( 10 )

CHAMPIONSHIP

1.( 1 )

2.( 3 )

3.( 2 )

4.( 4 )

5.( 5 )

6.( 8 )

7.( 6 )

8.( 7 )

9.( 9 )

10.( 10 )

LEAGUE ONE

1.( 1 )

2.( 2 )

3.( 4 )

4.( 3 )

5.( 5 )

6.( 6 )

7.( 7 )

8.( 8 )

9.( 9 )

Gambler of the Week goes to Youngest Son Of Skittle who predicted a draw between Serbia and Portugal to earn £180 and finish 2nd in the Championship.Congratulations to Redforlife who wins back to back Premier League titles and by a good margin over Hitman007. Going down from the Premier League will be: Ollyfrom.tv, Gerry Attrick, Buck Pete and Mickitez.Bryanod wins the Championship title by breaking past the £1,000 barrier in a reduced season. Joining Bryanod in the Premier League are: Youngest Son Of Skittle, Vishwa Atma and Trendisdestiny. Barneylfc climbs out of the relegation zone in the final week to survive with an Israel against Scotland draw and sends Catterfeld down to League One. Unfortunately, dropping down into League One will be: Catterfeld, Son Of Skittle, Dublin Red and JSteve.Sameold claims the League One title from Black Bull Nova and moving up a division with those 2 players are: Bradders1011 and Mivi.Pos Total Last Week£60.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)£0.00 Hitman007£64.29 Smithy£0.00 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)£0.00 GMac1984-£25.00 Joezydudek-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------£0.00 Ollyfrom.tv (1 GoW)£0.00 Gerry Attrick£0.00 Buck Pete£0.00 MickitezPos Total Last Week£86.36 Bryanod (2 GoW)£180.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)£0.00 Vishwa Atma£80.00 Trendisdestiny (1 GoW)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------£17.68 Skittle£155.00 Barneylfc (1 GoW)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------£61.11 Catterfeld£60.00 Son Of Skittle£0.00 Dublin Red£0.00 JStevePos Total Last Week£64.29 Sameold£50.76 Black Bull Nova£155.00 Bradders1011-£25.00 Mivi (1 GoW)----------------------------------------------------------------------------------£155.00 Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)£0.00 Chromed£0.00 AJ£0.00 ReubenRedman£0.00 RobbieRedman