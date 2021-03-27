« previous next »
Author Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.  (Read 19138 times)

Offline chromed

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #880 on: March 27, 2021, 10:24:55 pm »
All on Scotland please.
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #881 on: March 28, 2021, 05:10:45 am »
All on Israel
Offline Son Of Skittle

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #882 on: March 28, 2021, 09:02:59 am »
50 on Spain please
Offline Trendisnotdestiny

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #883 on: March 28, 2021, 01:29:17 pm »
Please

50 Sweden

Thank you
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #884 on: March 28, 2021, 01:40:08 pm »
Kosovo draw @ 14/5....£33.

Switzerland win @ 1/25...£17.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #885 on: March 28, 2021, 05:18:25 pm »
Israel draw please
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #886 on: March 29, 2021, 10:48:20 am »
Poo.
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 05:48:45 pm »
Week One Fixtures........This will be an Eight week season to see us through.


                                        1           X           2

Saturday 03 April.

Chelsea v West Brom        1/5       11/2       16/1

Leeds v Sheffield Utd        1/2       16/5        6/1

Leicester v Man City          5/1       16/5      11/20

Arsenal v Liverpool           11/5     27/10     23/20


Sunday 04 April.

Southampton v Burnley    11/10    23/10     27/10

Newcastle v Tottenham      9/2        3/1       8/13

Aston Villa v Fulham         13/10     9/4       23/10

Man Utd v Brighton            8/13     3/1         9/2


Monday 05 April.

Everton v Crystal Palace      4/5     12/5       4 /1

Wolves v West Ham            2/1      11/5       6/4
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 pm »
Week Nine Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Youngest Son Of Skittle who predicted a draw between Serbia and Portugal to earn £180 and finish 2nd in the Championship.

Congratulations to Redforlife who wins back to back Premier League titles and by a good margin over Hitman007. Going down from the Premier League will be: Ollyfrom.tv, Gerry Attrick, Buck Pete and Mickitez.

Bryanod wins the Championship title by breaking past the £1,000 barrier in a reduced season. Joining Bryanod in the Premier League are: Youngest Son Of Skittle, Vishwa Atma and Trendisdestiny. Barneylfc climbs out of the relegation zone in the final week to survive with an Israel against Scotland draw and sends Catterfeld down to League One. Unfortunately, dropping down into League One will be: Catterfeld, Son Of Skittle, Dublin Red and JSteve.

Sameold claims the League One title from Black Bull Nova and moving up a division with those 2 players are: Bradders1011 and Mivi.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £810.00              £60.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £564.58                £0.00 Hitman007
  3.( 3 )   £408.04              £64.29 Smithy
  4.( 4 )   £340.00                £0.00 The G in Gerrard (1 GoW)
  5.( 6 )   £328.99                £0.00 GMac1984
  6.( 5 )   £312.50             -£25.00 Joezydudek
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 7 )   £243.57                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv (1 GoW)
  8.( 8 )   £220.00                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  9.( 9 )   £170.00                £0.00 Buck Pete
10.( 10 )     £0.00                £0.00 Mickitez



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 ) £1,001.36             £86.36 Bryanod (2 GoW)
  2.( 3 )    £885.01           £180.00 Youngest Son Of Skittle (1 GoW)
  3.( 2 )    £775.00               £0.00 Vishwa Atma
  4.( 4 )    £625.75             £80.00 Trendisdestiny (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )    £552.11             £17.68 Skittle
  6.( 8 )    £477.50           £155.00 Barneylfc (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 6 )    £466.47             £61.11 Catterfeld
  8.( 7 )    £385.00             £60.00 Son Of Skittle
  9.( 9 )    £177.50               £0.00 Dublin Red
10.( 10 )   -£50.00               £0.00 JSteve



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £665.54              £64.29 Sameold
  2.( 2 )   £615.14              £50.76 Black Bull Nova
  3.( 4 )   £477.50            £155.00 Bradders1011
  4.( 3 )   £465.83             -£25.00 Mivi (1 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )   £365.00            £155.00 Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
  6.( 6 )     £90.00                £0.00 Chromed
  7.( 7 )    -£50.00                £0.00 AJ
  8.( 8 )    -£50.00                £0.00 ReubenRedman
  9.( 9 )    -£50.00                £0.00 RobbieRedman
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 09:02:53 pm »
Lump on Wolves, please. Ta
Online Buck Pete

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 10:11:08 pm »
Going down? Thought we had ten week leagues?

Bugger. See Skittle did tell us it was a nine weeker at the start of the season.

Ah well. Lets have a go at the Championship :)
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm »
Well played bradders. Catapulting up the league using my back. Smart
Online Buck Pete

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #892 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
25 Sheff Utd
25 Palace

Cheers
