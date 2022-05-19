« previous next »
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on May 19, 2022, 01:43:56 am
Yep, I have to agree with this pretty much 100%, they are the antithesis of Liverpool in what they stand for so cannot see how any Liverpool fan could support them

This is the sort of blind sighted bigotry that some so called Irish Socialists are suspectable to. They insinuate that their whole movement is about equal rights for everyone but in fact it is equal rights for everyone if you have the same political beliefs as us.

There's people on this forum alluding that you cannot support Liverpool football Club if you come from a background which involves Scottish immigration to Ireland post 1600 as their values don't match that of the club.

If you said that about any other ethnic or religious group it would be seen as what it is, pure racism.

Politics, Religion and Ethnicity should not be brought into football, and if it does, be respectful instead of hateful
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: ScottishGoon on May 19, 2022, 11:02:32 am
You know what must really blow their mind. That the founder of Liverpool was a Tory, Mason, Protestant in the Orange Order!

what blows my mind is a failure to see how things change over time  :D

Your fellow Rangers fan is right that a lot of that shit flag used to be on the kop - but that doesnt happen now, because guess what, things happen in life that makes people behave and think different. Sometimes football fans change for the worse, but this is a change for the better, the Kop looks great for it.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Morgana on May 19, 2022, 11:36:31 am
These are shocking statistics to be fair.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: a little break on May 19, 2022, 12:03:02 pm
Agreed, even more hilarious defining two teams in Scotland on Irish politics. Embarrassing actually. If Americans were at it we'd be skitting.
Got to love RAWK. In the last week I've seen skitting and gozzing in posts. 2 words from childhood that I haven't seen used for ages  :D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 19, 2022, 11:40:07 am
On the contrary to this idea that Liverpool is "Anti-British" (No idea where that´s come from?) - I consider Liverpool to be the most British city around, in terms of it historically being a straight mash up between English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish, with a few others chucked it. It represents that mix of all corners of Britain and Ireland more then probably any other city bar London.

For me I don´t see the Union Flag at LFC as being pro-establishment, or pro-Tory, or even necessarily pro-Union (as weird as that sounds) - more just a flag that represents the mashup that makes Liverpool distinctly Scouse (and not straight-English). I don´t see any contradiction with the Irish Tricolour being flown side-by-side the Union Jack.

Of course each to their own, and everyone has their own ideas. Mainly I´m just glad that sectarianism has been kept well away from this club, and that of our Blue neighbours - when given the sectarian history of this city it could easily have been different.

Indeed it can be argued that the success of the football teams help rid the city of sectarianism (someone wrote their thesis on this . I posted it earlier)
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 19, 2022, 12:16:53 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.
Kudos to them for that. It's their Bundesliga form that I was referring to. With that sort of win ratio in the Premier League I feel like you'd be bottom half of the table, far from any European football, which goes to show how much they invested in winning this cup.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 19, 2022, 12:16:53 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.


I was about to ask if we were one of them but we lost at home to Roma in 2001 didnt we. Or is that stat just since it changed from the UEFA Cup to the Europa League anyway?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Lad on May 19, 2022, 09:05:07 am
You must be one of our newer fans. I'm an old c*nt who started going as a kid in the early 70's when the Kop was awash with union jacks. The evidence is there. Have a look at photos from Rome 77 and in between all the red and white chequered flags you'll see loads of union flags.

Yes times have changed but to say Liverpool is 'historically anti British' is a massive error. Our city has a proud history and has lost countless thousands of men fighting under the flag (battle of Spion Kop ring a bell ?)

Don't confuse modern hatred of the tories (starting mainly in the Thatcher era) and the establishment in general which I also despise btw, with the romantic myth that we have always spat at our own flag.

It's a shame whenever a football game involving a team who's name you can't even bring yourself to say, continually gets dragged down the same ally by the same half dozen or so names on here.

How would they cope with the news that Sir Kenny is a Rangers fan.
Re: Europa League 21/22
This graphic from DW Sports shows the prize money they won throughout the competition... It's not a lot, is it? Didn't Klopp mention in a presser a couple years ago that we couldn't afford to lose to that Danish team even though we had already qualified for the knock-outs, because victory was worth about 4 million euros?

https://twitter.com/dw_sports/status/1527234155884552195
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: cashmere pringle on May 19, 2022, 12:29:12 pm
Indeed it can be argued that the success of the football teams help rid the city of sectarianism (someone wrote their thesis on this . I posted it earlier)

Actually I saw that last night and started reading, but had to go to bed. Will finish it though as it was interesting
Re: Europa League 21/22
Was never a booking. ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Morgana on May 19, 2022, 01:14:20 pm
This graphic from DW Sports shows the prize money they won throughout the competition... It's not a lot, is it? Didn't Klopp mention in a presser a couple years ago that we couldn't afford to lose to that Danish team even though we had already qualified for the knock-outs, because victory was worth about 4 million euros?

https://twitter.com/dw_sports/status/1527234155884552195

They'll get more than 24m just from being in the CL group stage I imagine.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Lad on May 19, 2022, 09:05:07 am
You must be one of our newer fans. I'm an old c*nt who started going as a kid in the early 70's when the Kop was awash with union jacks. The evidence is there. Have a look at photos from Rome 77 and in between all the red and white chequered flags you'll see loads of union flags.

Yes times have changed but to say Liverpool is 'historically anti British' is a massive error. Our city has a proud history and has lost countless thousands of men fighting under the flag (battle of Spion Kop ring a bell ?)

Don't confuse modern hatred of the tories (starting mainly in the Thatcher era) and the establishment in general which I also despise btw, with the romantic myth that we have always spat at our own flag.

It's a shame whenever a football game involving a team who's name you can't even bring yourself to say, continually gets dragged down the same ally by the same half dozen or so names on here.

As a Red who was always smitten by the pomp and pageantry of the old Spion Kop, flags were something I always had an interest in. Like yourself, I started out at Anfield in the early 70s (1971 in my case). Union flags were indeed fairly common in the Kop then, although I don't particularly feel there was much in the way of genuine patriotism attached to it.

Back then, flags were so difficult to come by. There was no internet to buy from and none of the lads I went to Anfield with had a clue where you might be able to actually purchase them from. Basically, you just got whatever flag you could get your hands on just because it had red and white on it. Most were actually robbed off flag poles. The most common flag on poles was the Union flag, so it made it's way onto the Kop often by default. It had red and white on it, and there were lots about on poles to nick.

I had my eye on the one on Litherland Town Hall. Even more prized was their rarely used flag of St. George. That one because it was just red and white. No blue at all. Due to where they were on the building they always remained tantalisingly out of reach. I eventually had to make do with a massive old Union flag I got from a nearby social club after I knocked to see if they had any old flags they wanted taking off their hands. They had a pole on their building and often had flags on it. I cleaned it up then painted LIVERPOOL F.C. across it in white gloss. 😊

Suppose I'm saying that most of us who had one were politically unaware lads who just grabbed any flag they could get hold of. Now, I'd not have one in the house. I don't hate Britain. I don't hate England. Britain/England are beautiful places with millions of fantastic people. However, I despise the English establishment and also the prevailing culture spawned by it. On that basis, the flags it stands under are off limits for me now. That's been the case since I became politically and socially aware. With the greater social and political awareness within our fanbase as the years have gone by, the fewer and fewer Union flags there were on the Kop.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May 19, 2022, 01:22:25 pm


Was never a booking. ;D
I remember during the Euros we had a massive argument on here during a game where a player nearly had their head taken off by someone's high boot. A lot of nonsense about "intent" and whether the player "meant" to do it or not. Irrelevant. You just can't endanger an opponent like that and stay on the pitch under any circumstance.

EDIT: He sure looks happy though. Glad for him that they won after all that. Makes the suffering worth it in the end I suppose.  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
If Rode had a head of hair like Arteta itd never have made it through to the scalp! Ironically I think it was the fact that it was a glancing blow from Lundstrams boot that opened him up (and Im sure the studs arent studs as Id have known them growing up).
Re: Europa League 21/22
Glad Frankfurt won the pens, as there was some really mad decisions that went against them throughout the game. Would have been so harsh to lose it due to a defender slipping and a penalty shootout.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May 19, 2022, 03:22:14 pm
Nothin in that for me Fletch

"Has he raised his boot there or is Rode ducking into it?"

"Yep. I agree Fletch."
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May 19, 2022, 01:22:25 pm


Was never a booking. ;D

Rode was still bleeding when he lifted the cup  ;D  He managed to get off the podium and by that time blood was running down his face again and he went for more repairs.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on May 19, 2022, 11:57:19 am
Well said. Can't stand it when people try and define the 2 clubs on religious grounds.

I remember as a young teen stood on the Kop, in the early 70s. Before the game one of my mates brought up the notion that the Reds were the Protestant club. This was new to us lads as we were just Reds. We were all mates from a Catholic school and knew very well about the sectarian violence that occurred around the twelfth. My own primary school was on the marching route and was always heavily policed as the lodges came down off Everton and along Netherfield Road (aka the Orange River)
My best mate looked out across the pitch looked back up across the Kop and with deadpan seriousness said,
Id have to change me religion then
We all laughed but we knew he was right.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: -Willo- on May 19, 2022, 11:56:40 am
They have the most titles in Scotland, so how dont they care about their league?

Also who's arsed about historical views, footy has changed, winning a European Cup is impossible for 95% of teams now, the Europa League is the biggest trophy a lot of teams can ever dream of winning.

So you agree that they have down-dialled their aspirations? Good, we agree!

How does winning a league equal caring about, being good for that league? Man City good for/care about the PL long term? They and their like will eat the game up if allowed, something which the Scottish football establishment permitted to the point it is now an irrelevance. Who's arsed about historical views though, footy has changed. Anyways, I gave up arguing about Scottish football some time ago, so not going down that particular rabbit hole.

Back to the Champions League chat!
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 19, 2022, 12:13:34 pm
what blows my mind is a failure to see how things change over time  :D

Your fellow Rangers fan is right that a lot of that shit flag used to be on the kop - but that doesnt happen now, because guess what, things happen in life that makes people behave and think different. Sometimes football fans change for the worse, but this is a change for the better, the Kop looks great for it.

People forget, there were very few places to get flags in the those days. Very few people made their own and cost and lack of sewing know how were factors. The Army and Navy store was about the only place you could get a flag cheap, and it was a choice between a white ensign or a Union Jack. I recall a story from the run in in 1977 when the Echo reported that flags were going missing from outside car dealerships, because the material was big enough to be made into supporters flags. The Army & Navy were sold out weeks before the cup finals.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: lamad on May 19, 2022, 02:59:02 am
To be fair they basically threw everything at the Europa League after the first quarter final against Barca. At that point it was clear they would end up in the Bundesliga mid/lower mid table with no danger to get relegated, but not much chance to get to the Euro spots either. They probably gave away a few points in the league since early April which otherwise they might have gotten. We are not talking about a club with a squad like ours or City, they had to carefully manage the players they have. And the gamble to concentrate on Europa paid off. They also drew an awful lot of their league games in the first half of the season, so you end up with a somewhat low numbers of wins and many draws. There's quite a bit of love for European competitions at Eintracht and among their support, and while there may not be top Champions League level quality football on offer I think they have earned this European romance.

Do you think Eintract are unique in that they love the European competitions more than any other club? It's kind of a weird point to make. You don't think West Ham tanked their league form or other teams in other years? Nobody is taking away their trophy as they earned it but you also aren't really disputing anything I am saying either. Is there another team in recent memory that did that poorly in the league and won a European trophy? The thinking is that a team good enough to win it at least has a base line of talent to where their league form would be respectable. They lost in the first round of the DFB Pokal to boot. I think someone brought up Villareal last season but they still won more games than they lost with a positive Goal Difference.

Quote from: Rhi on May 19, 2022, 08:13:07 am
100%. Good luck to them in next season's CL. They'll cause some upsets, of that I am sure.

If they get lucky with their CL draw then maybe they can get some points but a bad draw and I'd see them pulling a Wolfsburg at best.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 19, 2022, 04:35:27 pm
Do you think Eintract are unique in that they love the European competitions more than any other club? It's kind of a weird point to make. You don't think West Ham tanked their league form or other teams in other years? Nobody is taking away their trophy as they earned it but you also aren't really disputing anything I am saying either. Is there another team in recent memory that did that poorly in the league and won a European trophy? The thinking is that a team good enough to win it at least has a base line of talent to where their league form would be respectable. They lost in the first round of the DFB Pokal to boot. I think someone brought up Villareal last season but they still won more games than they lost with a positive Goal Difference.

If they get lucky with their CL draw then maybe they can get some points but a bad draw and I'd see them pulling a Wolfsburg at best.

They didn't win the Europa, but Fulham were pretty shit in the league in 2009/10. Finished 12th on 46 points while smashing Juventus in Europe  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 19, 2022, 04:53:36 pm
They didn't win the Europa, but Fulham were pretty shit in the league in 2009/10. Finished 12th on 46 points while smashing Juventus in Europe  ;D

That's a good example though as you are noting they didn't actually win the trophy.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 19, 2022, 04:35:27 pm
Do you think Eintract are unique in that they love the European competitions more than any other club? It's kind of a weird point to make. You don't think West Ham tanked their league form or other teams in other years? Nobody is taking away their trophy as they earned it but you also aren't really disputing anything I am saying either. Is there another team in recent memory that did that poorly in the league and won a European trophy? The thinking is that a team good enough to win it at least has a base line of talent to where their league form would be respectable. They lost in the first round of the DFB Pokal to boot. I think someone brought up Villareal last season but they still won more games than they lost with a positive Goal Difference.

If they get lucky with their CL draw then maybe they can get some points but a bad draw and I'd see them pulling a Wolfsburg at best.
Er... no. In no way did I say that other clubs would not love it and would not have deserved their spot. If it had been Rangers, good for them. Personally I would have had no problem with many happy Scottish people as I love the place.

You were the one who brought up Eintracht's bad league numbers, which basically has nothing much to do with the very good campaign they had in the Europa competition. Of course they had some luck there (Rode in an interview last night said so himself), but probably any winner of a several months long competition against various opposition teams has had a bit of luck on their side at one point. If how well you do in a stand alone competiton was directly linked to how you do in your league, you would have a point. Yes, often success in one goes some way towards success in the other, but it's not a must. Let's say you don't make it out of cup group stages, but have a great league campaign, is this then worth less?

Frankfurt is not a rich club with the resources and depth to fight on various fronts (for starters West Ham's squad is worth more than twice as much). Going out of the DFB cup early probably was a blessing in disguise. German clubs of this size rarely manage to have top league spots and still be at two cup competitions at this time of year. And regarding the DFB cup, every year top Bundesliga clubs crash out of it during the early rounds against lower opposition, it is part of the famous charm of this cup (I don't know how closely you have followed this over the years beyond the mere statistics in tables and on team sheets).

Also - and you might not know this - Frankfurt are often referred to in Germany as having a special love relationship with the Europa competition among German clubs especially in recent years. You have to look at what happened in the last campaigns they were part of and how other mid table German teams have fared (or not) in Europe. So the 'uniqueness of their love' that you interpret into what I wrote was in no way to demean what other clubs feel about this competition (or any other really), but alluded to this sentiment coming from a viewpoint of German clubs. Many on here will confirm that for the most part Eintracht have a great set of supporters who also fully embrace Europe. As I mentioned the other day Red Bull Leipzig brought a measly one thousand supporters (out of an allocation of over twice as much) to the Ibrox when they actually had a decent chance of progressing, there were thousands (or even tens of thousands) of Eintracht supporters attending home and away games.
Re: Europa League 21/22
I heard fireworks go off in Belfast around the time the match wouldve finished. Hadnt been watching it so I assumed rangers had won. Perhaps some cheeky celts lobbing them across the peace wall.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Live stream from Frankfurt for anyone who has nothing better to do. Not sure this works outside of Germany though:

https://www.hr-fernsehen.de/livestream/livestream_hr-fernsehen-100.html

(edit: seems stream is down now)
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: lamad on May 19, 2022, 08:23:10 pm
Live stream from Frankfurt for anyone who has nothing better to do. Not sure this works outside of Germany though:

https://www.hr-fernsehen.de/livestream/livestream_hr-fernsehen-100.html

(edit: seems stream is down now)

theres some good stuff on Eintracht Twitter including clips of the team coming from the airport in a fleet of convertibles  ;D

https://twitter.com/Eintracht

Great crowds out in the city to greet them  8) They had great crowds for the Pokal celebration, this seems to have been even greater.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 19, 2022, 08:34:47 pm
theres some good stuff on Eintracht Twitter including clips of the team coming from the airport in a fleet of convertibles  ;D

https://twitter.com/Eintracht

Great crowds out in the city to greet them  8) They had great crowds for the Pokal celebration, this seems to have been even greater.
The Pokal celebration was mental, but seems there were even more people out and about all day today from what I've been told when I got home. Initially I had plans to go and pick up an order in the city centre this afternoon, but last night figured I had to postpone that as I could not afford to be away from work for two or three hours whilst getting stuck among thousands of Eintracht supporters (would have been fun though!).  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Re: Europa League 21/22
Tame. Could learn a thing or two from the Ev. Where are the Lonsdales?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: lamad on May 19, 2022, 07:36:14 pm
Er... no. In no way did I say that other clubs would not love it and would not have deserved their spot. If it had been Rangers, good for them. Personally I would have had no problem with many happy Scottish people as I love the place.

You were the one who brought up Eintracht's bad league numbers, which basically has nothing much to do with the very good campaign they had in the Europa competition. Of course they had some luck there (Rode in an interview last night said so himself), but probably any winner of a several months long competition against various opposition teams has had a bit of luck on their side at one point. If how well you do in a stand alone competiton was directly linked to how you do in your league, you would have a point. Yes, often success in one goes some way towards success in the other, but it's not a must. Let's say you don't make it out of cup group stages, but have a great league campaign, is this then worth less?

Frankfurt is not a rich club with the resources and depth to fight on various fronts (for starters West Ham's squad is worth more than twice as much). Going out of the DFB cup early probably was a blessing in disguise. German clubs of this size rarely manage to have top league spots and still be at two cup competitions at this time of year. And regarding the DFB cup, every year top Bundesliga clubs crash out of it during the early rounds against lower opposition, it is part of the famous charm of this cup (I don't know how closely you have followed this over the years beyond the mere statistics in tables and on team sheets).

Also - and you might not know this - Frankfurt are often referred to in Germany as having a special love relationship with the Europa competition among German clubs especially in recent years. You have to look at what happened in the last campaigns they were part of and how other mid table German teams have fared (or not) in Europe. So the 'uniqueness of their love' that you interpret into what I wrote was in no way to demean what other clubs feel about this competition (or any other really), but alluded to this sentiment coming from a viewpoint of German clubs. Many on here will confirm that for the most part Eintracht have a great set of supporters who also fully embrace Europe. As I mentioned the other day Red Bull Leipzig brought a measly one thousand supporters (out of an allocation of over twice as much) to the Ibrox when they actually had a decent chance of progressing, there were thousands (or even tens of thousands) of Eintracht supporters attending home and away games.

I get that you want to explain why it's Ok to have a bad league season when you focus on the cup because of your affinity for Eintracht or Frankfurt or the Bundesliga in general. If Rangers were 10th in Scotland with more losses than wins I would be posting the same thing had they won. You can add in all the color you want but that doesn't really take away from my point that they did have a bad league season which is a bit unique in at least my memory of European cups, no more no less. Barney pointed out Fulham but as he noted they also didn't win the cup. Nobody is here saying they are undeserved winners or anything like that. Just that I thought it was a bit odd. If that is too much to handle then I guess lets leave it at that.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: oojason on May 19, 2022, 09:16:24 pm
'Römerberg in Frankfurt erupts in flames as the Eintracht squad presents the Europa League Cup to their fans':-

https://streamable.com/y7tbaw & https://juststream.live/RecontributeBlanchedFallopian


Fantastic!

this is too:

https://twitter.com/FUSSBALL2000/status/1527388965640224770?s

What a support Eintracht Frankfurt have!

Such a wonderful club.

Great thread here by the way about Eintracht, one or two could do with reading to get an understanding of the club:

https://twitter.com/ftamsut/status/1526815094696464392?s
Re: Europa League 21/22
Thanks for that Dim. Haven't really had much experience of SGE but I love Frankfurt: great place and great people. Always bigging it up to friends and colleagues who think of the place as nothing but an airport
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 19, 2022, 10:40:41 pm
Thanks for that Dim. Haven't really had much experience of SGE but I love Frankfurt: great place and great people. Always bigging it up to friends and colleagues who think of the place as nothing but an airport

Liverpool now have direct flights to Frankfurt - might be a few weekend trips for me.
Re: Europa League 21/22
