Do you think Eintract are unique in that they love the European competitions more than any other club? It's kind of a weird point to make. You don't think West Ham tanked their league form or other teams in other years? Nobody is taking away their trophy as they earned it but you also aren't really disputing anything I am saying either. Is there another team in recent memory that did that poorly in the league and won a European trophy? The thinking is that a team good enough to win it at least has a base line of talent to where their league form would be respectable. They lost in the first round of the DFB Pokal to boot. I think someone brought up Villareal last season but they still won more games than they lost with a positive Goal Difference.



If they get lucky with their CL draw then maybe they can get some points but a bad draw and I'd see them pulling a Wolfsburg at best.



Er... no. In no way did I say that other clubs would not love it and would not have deserved their spot. If it had been Rangers, good for them. Personally I would have had no problem with many happy Scottish people as I love the place.You were the one who brought up Eintracht's bad league numbers, which basically has nothing much to do with the very good campaign they had in the Europa competition. Of course they had some luck there (Rode in an interview last night said so himself), but probably any winner of a several months long competition against various opposition teams has had a bit of luck on their side at one point. If how well you do in a stand alone competiton was directly linked to how you do in your league, you would have a point. Yes, often success in one goes some way towards success in the other, but it's not a must. Let's say you don't make it out of cup group stages, but have a great league campaign, is this then worth less?Frankfurt is not a rich club with the resources and depth to fight on various fronts (for starters West Ham's squad is worth more than twice as much). Going out of the DFB cup early probably was a blessing in disguise. German clubs of this size rarely manage to have top league spots and still be at two cup competitions at this time of year. And regarding the DFB cup, every year top Bundesliga clubs crash out of it during the early rounds against lower opposition, it is part of the famous charm of this cup (I don't know how closely you have followed this over the years beyond the mere statistics in tables and on team sheets).Also - and you might not know this - Frankfurt are often referred to in Germany as having a special love relationship with the Europa competition among German clubs especially in recent years. You have to look at what happened in the last campaigns they were part of and how other mid table German teams have fared (or not) in Europe. So the 'uniqueness of their love' that you interpret into what I wrote was in no way to demean what other clubs feel about this competition (or any other really), but alluded to this sentiment coming from a viewpoint of German clubs. Many on here will confirm that for the most part Eintracht have a great set of supporters who also fully embrace Europe. As I mentioned the other day Red Bull Leipzig brought a measly one thousand supporters (out of an allocation of over twice as much) to the Ibrox when they actually had a decent chance of progressing, there were thousands (or even tens of thousands) of Eintracht supporters attending home and away games.