« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 121285 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,365
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4280 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
It did involve Celtic, until nearly the end of the group stage.

True. Are they the first club to get knocked out of all 3 European competitions in 1 season  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,331
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4281 on: Yesterday at 11:47:27 pm »
.
a round-up of some stuff from the Europa League Final tonight...





The 2022 Europa League Final : Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties) : at Sevilla's 42,000 ground : Wednesday 18th May, an 8pm kick off...



Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Touré, Tuta, N'Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Lindström, Kamada; Borré.   https://twitter.com/eintracht_eng
Subs: Grahl, Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Hauge, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciencia..

Rangers XI: McGregor; Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey; Tavernier, Jack, Kamara, Barisic; Wright, Aribo, Kent.   https://twitter.com/RangersFC
Subs: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Roofe, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry.

In Sevilla the pre-match temperature was 34C - so there'll be a drinks break. - https://wtvbam.com/2022/05/18/soccer-lindstrom-returns-for-eintracht-against-rangers-in-seville-heat


www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague : https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague : www.youtube.com/uefatv : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_UEFA_Europa_League_Final



'There is NOTHING left to drink at the Eintracht-End. Nothing to drink. disgusting Are you kidding, UEFA?' (34C at kickoff):-

https://twitter.com/LarsWienand/status/1527010233662464002 (German journalist; before kick off)






'Frankfurt fans warming up in the stadium' pre-match: https://v.redd.it/yxkmetjq3a091

Lundstram high boot on opponent's head (much blood; no yellow card) on 5' https://streamja.com/lXvMe & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527004082224889858

Rangers' McGregor save on 20' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527010478362353664

Rangers lucky to not give away a penalty on 53' (VAR check says 'no' - despite contact) - https://twitter.com/VMSportIE/status/1527021195111149569

Joe Aribo goal for Rangers on 57' - https://streamff.com/v/05f1bb & https://streamin.me/v/302928c0 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527023084242362368

Borre goal for Frankfurt on 69' - https://streamff.com/v/aed18d & https://streamin.me/v/4a5b5a6f & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527026363261235200

Waldstadion fans reaction to Frankfurt's equalising goal - www.youtube.com/v/VWPCqel-SRQ

'Frankfurt fans celebrating their equaliser back at the Deutsche Bank Park 👏' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527027957902069767

1-1 after 90 minutes.

Frankfurt GK Trapp close-range save from Kent on 117' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vkxnrp & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527041536214683648

Frankfurt GK Trapp free kick save from Tavernier on 120+1' - https://v.redd.it/9j2hgo4c1b091

1-1 after 120 minutes. Penalties it is...


Frankfurt win 5-4 in the Penalty Shootout : https://streamff.com/v/843f50 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=8s-EMikylSU

penalty shootout info : www.flashscore.co.uk/match/fwlJBFy5/#/match-summary/live-commentary/0



'Waldstadion reaction to Eintracht Frankfurt winning UEFA Europa League' (90 second video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-1TeQob7aTw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-1TeQob7aTw</a>



'The reaction to Rafael Borres winning penalty in the UEFA Europa League final live at the Estadio La Cartuja, the Rangers fanzone in Sevilla' (20 second video):-

https://v.redd.it/9zl81006db091



Frankfurt post-match celebrations: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527046752217464832 (2 minute video)

'Heartbreak for Rangers! Tears flow as they lose the Europa League final on penalties to Frankfurt': www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qedwjl0Fuw (3 minute video)

The Trophy Lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527050906247782401 or https://v.redd.it/qxcwdobs6b091










Match Highlights & Replays:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/usjwz7/eintracht_frankfurt_vs_rangers_europa_league

https://ourmatch.me/18-05-2022-eintracht-frankfurt-vs-rangers : https://hdmatches.net/2022/05/18/video-eintracht-frankfurt-vs-rangers-highlights-full-match-18-may-2022

https://soccercatch.com/matches/18509794/eintracht-frankfurt-vs-rangers#media : https://www.soccerhighlights.net/2022/05/eintracht-frankfurt-vs-rangers-

https://www.youtube.com/c/BTSport/videos has more content; post-match interview, celebration footage etc



BT Sport match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ySbqvF_Zolc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ySbqvF_Zolc</a>

« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:45 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,603
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4282 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:44:05 pm
Now I know you're trolling  ;D   :P

Honestly, never in a million years are Glens fans worse than Linfield fans. Everyone hates Linfield. Cliftonville, Glens, Crues, all of them.
Of course like every fanbase, not 100% of them are scumbags. I know sound ones too. Their chairman drinks in my local.
Honestly, I've found Glentoran supporters to be much more horrible than Linfield, my wife was a Portadown season ticket holder and I used to go to the games with her, and the Portadown supporters despised Glentoran, they hated Linfield too but not as much, Crusaders and Cliftonville fans are largely wankers too, for different reasons
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • JFT97
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4283 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:16:50 pm
Why's the Europa Conference final after this one. Doesn't make any sense.


UEFA must have know that the quality of football tonight was going to be shite compared to the Europa Conference final ;)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,365
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4284 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
Honestly, I've found Glentoran supporters to be much more horrible than Linfield, my wife was a Portadown season ticket holder and I used to go to the games with her, and the Portadown supporters despised Glentoran, they hated Linfield too but not as much, Crusaders and Cliftonville fans are largely wankers too, for different reasons

Fuck off, I'm a Cliftonville supporter  ;D

I've been disgusted by some of the behaviour of a load of them a few times though.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4285 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
There was a lot of satchels and sunglasses staring into space

Its like all the Rangers fans drank all the ale before they could have any
:lmao I think a lot of them were shell-shocked to be honest. It's kind of heart-warming.

As for them going into Pot 1, I think this is a weird thing for people to get so upset about. I mean who gives a crap, really?! It's been the custom for years that the winner of the EL goes into the Champions pot, and rightly so. We just have to make sure we win the CL so we get in there too.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,365
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4286 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
:lmao I think a lot of them were shell-shocked to be honest. It's kind of heart-warming.

As for them going into Pot 1, I think this is a weird thing for people to get so upset about. I mean who gives a crap, really?! It's been the custom for years that the winner of the EL goes into the Champions pot, and rightly so. We just have to make sure we win the CL so we get in there too.

It doesn't annoy me but I do disagree with it. A league winner deserves the spot over the winner of Europe's 2nd competition. Entry to it should be sufficient, and just use the club's coefficient to decide which spot.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 12:02:31 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm
:lmao I think a lot of them were shell-shocked to be honest. It's kind of heart-warming.

As for them going into Pot 1, I think this is a weird thing for people to get so upset about. I mean who gives a crap, really?! It's been the custom for years that the winner of the EL goes into the Champions pot, and rightly so. We just have to make sure we win the CL so we get in there too.

I agree on CL placement

Not really arsed to be honest
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 12:11:22 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:36:53 pm
Id take issue with your use of the term relevant there

It was the Europa final. I mean Im good with what people are saying and laughing at Rangers but Ive hit an idea this is going to rumble on for pages now, which is happening more and more.

Having a dig at Jill for pointing this out is a bit much I think
It's people's opinions on one of the two clubs involved in a match - couldn't be more relevant.

Disagreeing and put my opinion across is not "having a dig" -- Jill stated her opinion on the matter, and I replied. It's kind of how this whole forum thing works.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 12:15:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
Ah there's Lad, one of the Sevco fans that masquerade as Liverpool fans on this forum, I'm from Ireland, and I can tell you definitively, that every Sevco fan I've met has been a racist twat.
I wouldn't know, I'm not into athletics
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,118
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 12:11:22 am
It's people's opinions on one of the two clubs involved in a match - couldn't be more relevant.

Disagreeing and put my opinion across is not "having a dig" -- Jill stated her opinion on the matter, and I replied. It's kind of how this whole forum thing works.

And Im putting my opinion across that it Jill saying to just watch a football match without talking about political standpoints for pages on end is pretty valid one

Im aware of how the forum works
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,974
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 12:42:04 am »
Frankfurt won 7 Europa League games and 10 Bundesliga games all season. Trying to think of a more lucky run to the final in Europe but I honestly am drawing blanks. They're probably going to make whatever group they get out of Pot 1 either the most interesting or a total joke. Still good to see different teams win.
Logged

Offline TheCunningScorpion

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 01:43:56 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:12:25 pm
Ah there's Lad, one of the Sevco fans that masquerade as Liverpool fans on this forum, I'm from Ireland, and I can tell you definitively, that every Sevco fan I've met has been a racist twat.

Yep, I have to agree with this pretty much 100%, they are the antithesis of Liverpool in what they stand for so cannot see how any Liverpool fan could support them
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,164
  • Paris lar Ki Jai ♡
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 01:58:23 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
I think it's completely necessary, Liverpool are historically an anti British, anti Royalist, anti right wing, anti racist fanbase, Sevco, are the polar opposite, why would any Liverpool fan have any affinity with them?

I know loads of lads who are in the lodge and are Liverpool through and through.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 02:25:18 am »
I hope we win this next season. A trophy and top seeding in CL. Big prize on offer.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,366
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 02:50:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:25:18 am
I hope we win this next season. A trophy and top seeding in CL. Big prize on offer.
Is this one of those too early too premature predictions for season 20/23 winners? Theres still one game to go. Norwich has better chance against Spurs than Villa at City
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 02:59:02 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:42:04 am
Frankfurt won 7 Europa League games and 10 Bundesliga games all season. Trying to think of a more lucky run to the final in Europe but I honestly am drawing blanks. They're probably going to make whatever group they get out of Pot 1 either the most interesting or a total joke. Still good to see different teams win.
To be fair they basically threw everything at the Europa League after the first quarter final against Barca. At that point it was clear they would end up in the Bundesliga mid/lower mid table with no danger to get relegated, but not much chance to get to the Euro spots either. They probably gave away a few points in the league since early April which otherwise they might have gotten. We are not talking about a club with a squad like ours or City, they had to carefully manage the players they have. And the gamble to concentrate on Europa paid off. They also drew an awful lot of their league games in the first half of the season, so you end up with a somewhat low numbers of wins and many draws. There's quite a bit of love for European competitions at Eintracht and among their support, and while there may not be top Champions League level quality football on offer I think they have earned this European romance.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 03:11:32 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 02:50:45 am
Is this one of those too early too premature predictions for season 20/23 winners? Theres still one game to go. Norwich has better chance against Spurs than Villa at City


Norwich have to beat spurs, villa only need a draw. Either way none of those are happening.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,883
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 03:15:30 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 02:59:02 am
To be fair they basically threw everything at the Europa League after the first quarter final against Barca. At that point it was clear they would end up in the Bundesliga mid/lower mid table with no danger to get relegated, but not much chance to get to the Euro spots either. They probably gave away a few points in the league since early April which otherwise they might have gotten. We are not talking about a club with a squad like ours or City, they had to carefully manage the players they have. And the gamble to concentrate on Europa paid off. They also drew an awful lot of their league games in the first half of the season, so you end up with a somewhat low numbers of wins and many draws. There's quite a bit of love for European competitions at Eintracht and among their support, and while there may not be top Champions League level quality football on offer I think they have earned this European romance.

Well said, and damn right they have. After being so close in 2019, it was wonderful to see this fantastic club get it done this time. There is a lot right about how they go about their business, so kudos to Peter Fischer and Eintracht.  They played so well in the knockout rounds and then slogged it out tonight!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 05:31:32 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 02:59:02 am
To be fair they basically threw everything at the Europa League after the first quarter final against Barca. At that point it was clear they would end up in the Bundesliga mid/lower mid table with no danger to get relegated, but not much chance to get to the Euro spots either. They probably gave away a few points in the league since early April which otherwise they might have gotten. We are not talking about a club with a squad like ours or City, they had to carefully manage the players they have. And the gamble to concentrate on Europa paid off. They also drew an awful lot of their league games in the first half of the season, so you end up with a somewhat low numbers of wins and many draws. There's quite a bit of love for European competitions at Eintracht and among their support, and while there may not be top Champions League level quality football on offer I think they have earned this European romance.
You could (and I would) argue West Ham should have done the same, rather than continuing to play full strength teams in the league between games. Good on them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 