Frankfurt won 7 Europa League games and 10 Bundesliga games all season. Trying to think of a more lucky run to the final in Europe but I honestly am drawing blanks. They're probably going to make whatever group they get out of Pot 1 either the most interesting or a total joke. Still good to see different teams win.



To be fair they basically threw everything at the Europa League after the first quarter final against Barca. At that point it was clear they would end up in the Bundesliga mid/lower mid table with no danger to get relegated, but not much chance to get to the Euro spots either. They probably gave away a few points in the league since early April which otherwise they might have gotten. We are not talking about a club with a squad like ours or City, they had to carefully manage the players they have. And the gamble to concentrate on Europa paid off. They also drew an awful lot of their league games in the first half of the season, so you end up with a somewhat low numbers of wins and many draws. There's quite a bit of love for European competitions at Eintracht and among their support, and while there may not be top Champions League level quality football on offer I think they have earned this European romance.