Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 117492 times)

Offline JohnSullie

  van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:32:59 pm
Why do Liverpool supporters hate Rangers? As an Americana I have never really understood that part of the fandom. I've grasped it has
 something maybe to do with them being pro Royals?

Don't hate them never have, just our King is from the other side of Glasgow  :D
Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 09:44:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:40:40 pm
I've only caught a few minutes of this game but seems Kent seems to have done zero.  is that accurate?
Yeah, sadly he's been poor. Pretty anonymous except for that one time in the first half where he put a fairly decent chance off target.

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:41:01 pm
You cant see contact ?

Pissed?

Only a little tipsy.  ;)

Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:41:07 pm

;D
Fuck yes!  :champ :scarf
Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 09:45:03 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:32:59 pm
Why do Liverpool supporters hate Rangers? As an Americana I have never really understood that part of the fandom. I've grasped it has something maybe to do with them being pro Royals?

Not sure they do. Possibly some sectarian bollocks of the past .  As kids we used to watch Liverpool and orange lodge parades so i dont think these divisions run too deep in liverpools modern football history.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:48:22 pm by cashmere pringle »
Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,310
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 09:45:09 pm »
Im just looking at Rangers here and imagining Salah mane and Diaz running at them. In fact, i'd play big Joel up top against them.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 09:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:44:45 pm
Yeah, sadly he's been poor. Pretty anonymous except for that one time in the first half where he put a fairly decent chance off target.
thanks. disappointing.
Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 09:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:36:14 pm
Just the site of those god awful Butchers Apron flags everywhere is enough reason to dislike Rangers.

Butchers apron ! Really. Why don't you leave that shite off here.
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:34:28 pm

Mate, we're arguably one the best or 2nd best teams in Europe. Of cousre there will be drop in quality if you only see us.  :D
I know. 😊

I'm just surprised by how big the drop is, that's all.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 09:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:36:01 pm
Unionist scumbags.

That's what I thought.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,510
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:42:37 pm
Fair enough. I've never watched them before so can only comment on tonight. They do look a level above Rangers to me. My comments are framed within the context of me only watching Liverpool games. I only tuned in tonight because I'm home and it's a final with no English side playing.

It is quite hot as well tonight which probably didn't help in the first half, they were back taking drink breaks. Bundesliga teams do tend to attack though, anyway the game has opened up now. Sometimes a game just needs goals.  :)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:45:09 pm
Im just looking at Rangers here and imagining Salah mane and Diaz running at them. In fact, i'd play big Joel up top against them.

Possible supercup in Helsinki
Justice 97 - YNWA

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,874
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 09:49:05 pm »
Why on earth did Knauff not shoot there  :butt
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,510
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:49:05 pm
Why on earth did Knauff not shoot there  :butt

The last thing either of these teams need is another half an hour to play.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 09:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:47:21 pm
I know. 😊

I'm just surprised by how big the drop is, that's all.
often the same when watching 2 low-levels PL teams.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 09:50:20 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:32:59 pm
Why do Liverpool supporters hate Rangers? As an Americana I have never really understood that part of the fandom. I've grasped it has something maybe to do with them being pro Royals?

We dont really?

Theres always been a stronger connection to Celtic ever since Ive followed us, probably partly down to the connection that both have with YNWA, was a fairly good atmosphere at both ties we played against them in the 90s and 2003.

Personally I hope Rangers win so no hatred from my side, but like most Liverpool fans I couldnt give a shite about either side usually, especially now Gerrard is no longer involved.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 09:50:30 pm »
About time Rangers brought Tavenier(pen) on. They are rubbish without him.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 09:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:36:36 pm
Pro Royal, pro establishment club and fanbase.
Also have an alliance with Chelsea and their nationalist, far-right scumbags.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
Sakala looks out of his depth here.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:49:44 pm
The last thing either of these teams need is another half an hour to play.  :D
Their leagues are over; let them run. I want extra time and penalty shoot-out, the full monty.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 09:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:50:30 pm
About time Rangers brought Tavenier(pen) on. They are rubbish without him.
he started
 :lmao
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:51:32 pm
Their leagues are over; let them run. I want extra time and penalty shoot-out, the full monty.

You might get your first two wishes but Id be surprised if you got to see the third.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,016
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 09:52:55 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:51:19 pm
Sakala looks out of his depth here.

Cant seem to fashion a chance for himself.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 09:53:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:51:49 pm
he started
 :lmao
and is still on  :)
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,633
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 09:53:11 pm »
Did they play extra time before kick off? Both teams look knackered
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,510
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 09:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:51:32 pm
Their leagues are over; let them run. I want extra time and penalty shoot-out, the full monty.

It could go to penalties but I feel there is a mistake in both of these defences, if someone can be clinical enough.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,633
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 09:53:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:53:03 pm
and is still on  :)

The (pen) is the joke here
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,874
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 09:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:11 pm
Did they play extra time before kick off? Both teams look knackered

they looked knackered first half, the heat probably doesnt help!

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,510
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 09:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:11 pm
Did they play extra time before kick off? Both teams look knackered

It's hot, where they are. They needed a drinks break in the first half.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 09:54:27 pm »
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 09:37:58 pm
Some like them... I remember the days of half and half hats.. Some had celtic some had rangers.
I think much of that was based on religion. Catholics wearing Celtic/Liverpool and protestants wearing Rangers/Liverpool.

Being a contrary bugger, I was brought up Church of England but wore Liverpool/Celtic. 😃
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,659
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:53:48 pm
they looked knackered first half, the heat probably doesnt help!

Thank fuck we're playing in Paris. I just hope we're not goosed when we get there.
Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 09:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:50:20 pm
We dont really?

Theres always been a stronger connection to Celtic ever since Ive followed us, probably partly down to the connection that both have with YNWA, was a fairly good atmosphere at both ties we played against them in the 90s and 2003.

Personally I hope Rangers win so no hatred from my side, but like most Liverpool fans I couldnt give a shite about either side usually, especially now Gerrard is no longer involved.
I always thought there was a Catholic versus Protestant element to the divide. The majority of the Irish who migrated to Liverpool from the late 1800s onwards would've been Southerners and Catholics, and there's a bit of a religious divide with the two football clubs (Rangers v Celtic) too.
Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 09:55:04 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:32:59 pm
Why do Liverpool supporters hate Rangers? As an Americana I have never really understood that part of the fandom. I've grasped it has something maybe to do with them being pro Royals?

Some interesting history here .:

https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/ian-st-john-liverpool-legend-1045106

Shankly wasnt a fan of of sectarianism at Liverpool.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 09:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:53:31 pm
The (pen) is the joke here
over my head, then.

explain it for me.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,633
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:53:48 pm
they looked knackered first half, the heat probably doesnt help!



Maybe the reason we dont get high pressing intense football from Spanish teams
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,633
  • Bam!
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 09:56:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:55:18 pm
over my head, then.

explain it for me.

Rangers score a lot of pens, so Tavernier(pen) is on the score sheet a lot.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 09:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:54:56 pm
I always thought there was a Catholic versus Protestant element to the divide. The majority of the Irish who migrated to Liverpool from the late 1800s onwards would've been Southerners and Catholics, and there's a bit of a religious divide with the two football clubs (Rangers v Celtic) too.

Yeah there definitely is, as others have touched on I think if you asked 10 people in Liverpool whether they prefer Celtic or Rangers, 7 or 8 of them would say Celtic but that doesnt necessarily mean anyone hates Rangers.

I suspect most dont give that much of a fuck, most were happy enough for them to do well when Gerrard was there.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3995 on: Today at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:45 pm
Rangers score a lot of pens, so Tavernier(pen) is on the score sheet a lot.
such hilarity.

jesus.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,936
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3996 on: Today at 09:58:07 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:41:45 pm
Frankfurt played in a league with Dortmund and Munich. Rangers only real test was Celtic. It was an inferior league to be fair and I think getting into the final was already a great achievement for them.
I'd agree that just reaching the final is a fantastic achievement by Rangers. The weak league in Scotland really hampers the Scots in Europe.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Mr F

  • uckwit
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3997 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
How is that not a booking?  :o
Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games

Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3998 on: Today at 09:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:54:56 pm
I always thought there was a Catholic versus Protestant element to the divide. The majority of the Irish who migrated to Liverpool from the late 1800s onwards would've been Southerners and Catholics, and there's a bit of a religious divide with the two football clubs (Rangers v Celtic) too.

For a detailed understanding of sectarianism in Liverpool and how football hastened its demise you might be interested in this:

https://livrepository.liverpool.ac.uk/2010280/3/RobertsKei_April2015_2010280.pdf
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:40 pm by cashmere pringle »
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3999 on: Today at 10:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:45 pm
Rangers score a lot of pens, so Tavernier(pen) is on the score sheet a lot.
actually I watched the first 40 mins or so before taking a break from the game. he looked crap to me to be honest.
