Why do Liverpool supporters hate Rangers? As an Americana I have never really understood that part of the fandom. I've grasped it has something maybe to do with them being pro Royals?



We dont really?Theres always been a stronger connection to Celtic ever since Ive followed us, probably partly down to the connection that both have with YNWA, was a fairly good atmosphere at both ties we played against them in the 90s and 2003.Personally I hope Rangers win so no hatred from my side, but like most Liverpool fans I couldnt give a shite about either side usually, especially now Gerrard is no longer involved.