It's on BT Sport's YouTube, right?



Frankfurt vs Rangers

It is mate - for free too (they are contracted to do this for free - so it isn't out of the goodness of their hearts - as they often try to portray)The link is:-' (an 8pm kick off):-^ or click here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3w6n76NdRI0 The match is, as well as being shown on the, and on- in the UK.Thelink (from 6.30pm) : www.bt.com/sport/watch/enhanced-player/football/europa-league/2022/may/eintracht-frankfurt-v-rangers-final If you have a Skybox - the game is free to watch onIf you have Virgin Media - the game is free to watch onIf you have a BT TV box - the game is free to watch on^ More info can be found here : www.bt.com/sport/football/europa-league/how-to-watch-europa-league-final-2022-live-stream TV channelsshowing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4328342/eintracht-frankfurt-vs-rangers I'll put someup around an hour before kick off - but the usual stream sites should all work well...A list of, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 : played at Sevilla's 42,000 capacity ground : Wednesday 18th May, an 8pm kick off...Trapp; Touré, Tuta, N'Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Lindström, Kamada; Borré. https://twitter.com/eintracht_eng Grahl, Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Hauge, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciencia..McGregor; Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey; Tavernier, Jack, Kamara, Barisic; Wright, Aribo, Kent. https://twitter.com/RangersFC McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Roofe, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry.(for both sides) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_UEFA_Europa_League_Final#Road_to_the_final 'Allin the Europa League - 2021/22' (7 mins) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7ifnGjh88o 'Allin the Europa League - 2021/22' (6 mins) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgA4cpTB3Vo ' (BT Sport; 2 mins):-Rangers given an allocation of 9,500 tickets for the final: www.glasgowtimes.co.uk/sport/20121670.rangers-ticket-allocation-europa-league-final-set-cut-uefa Rangers in Seville: Thousands in city ready for Europa final: www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-61486178 Rangers and Frankfurt fans hit Seville: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/17/rangers-eintracht-frankfurt-raise-anticipation-europa-league-final BT Stuff - www.bt.com/sport/football/europa-league Bookies Odds : www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-league/eintracht-frankfurt-v-rangers/winner