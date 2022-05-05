I have, but LFC have fans everywhere and besides that we tend to book these things well in advance. I don't think any Rangers fan expected to be in this final 2 weeks ago.



Also when you think of how many fans Frankfurt got into the Camp Nou for the quarters... It was mad. Never seen an away team almost outnumber and out-shout Barca fans at the Camp Nou like that. Wouldn't surprise me if 40k of them aren't already camped up in Sevilla. If Rangers manage to put up similar numbers on the day I will be pleasantly surprised.



I seem to remember Celtic fans turning up in huge numbers in Seville when they last made a Euro final. I know Rangers aren''t as well supported as the Hoops but they should have reasonable numbers I'd have thought.



Rangers will definitely travel in numbers. I expect it will be a big turn out, tickets or no tickets.I live in Barcelona and saw the Frankfurt fans out and about the other week (they were everywhere, and good natured). They had 30,000 tickets because Barca fans reckon they are too good for the Europa, and Frakfurt took full advantage of that.I reckon Rangers, like Liverpool and Celtic, have more of a culture of just wanting to be there ticket or no ticket. The same way we are going to turn up in absolute numbers in Paris, and as we did in Madrid.It is going to be a great final and chuffed for them both. As a few others have mentioned, this is what European competition should be about.Got to love this time of year. Mass sporting migrations all across Europe.I think they quite famously took 80k to Sevilla (at least that is the claim)