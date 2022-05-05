https://twitter.com/norwegianspursy/status/1522327638559408129?s=21&t=R0_WDWdpdZMb5hzi9QVjoQ



Missed from 2 yards.



Seriously hes probably fortunate he did miss. I imagine UEFA would have taken a dim view of it had he caught them on the back of the head.





That is just crazy by Moyes and could have done some serious damage. The lad was walking away down some stairs and not looking at him so wouldnt see the ball coming. If Moyes had hit him on the back of the head from close range with that ball then I dread to think what could have happened.Petulance and frustration in one moment from him, he really should be severely sanctioned for it.