Europa League 21/22

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
...Wouldn't surprise me if 40k of them aren't already camped up in Sevilla...
Lol. Seriously though they only got masses into Camp Nou because Barca fans took for guaranteed they'd go through and could not be arsed. For the final both group of supporters will want to be there with the same passion.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:38:53 pm
I have, but LFC have fans everywhere and besides that we tend to book these things well in advance. I don't think any Rangers fan expected to be in this final 2 weeks ago.

Also when you think of how many fans Frankfurt got into the Camp Nou for the quarters... It was mad. Never seen an away team almost outnumber and out-shout Barca fans at the Camp Nou like that. Wouldn't surprise me if 40k of them aren't already camped up in Sevilla. If Rangers manage to put up similar numbers on the day I will be pleasantly surprised.


but that was cos Barcelona fans sold them their tickets. 

It wont happen in the final. Neither team will get a big allocation, and both would be able to sell their allocations many times over no doubt.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Moyes apologising in his post match interview but follows up with basically saying the ball boy deserved it. LOL.

He's a cnut. Always has been. Like when he threatened that female reporter.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm
'Frankfurt v West Ham (1-0)' - 6 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QsGGt_4lUvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QsGGt_4lUvs</a>

^ or 5 minute highlights here - https://sbfull.com/slo0i9nd4uu0.html


Aaron Cresswell straight red card against Frankfurt on 18' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/m9t6h6 & https://streamin.me/v/f2a79c3d

Rafael Santos Borré gaol for Frankfurt on 26' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/3bcr3w & https://streamja.com/O4dgj

'David Moyes sent off for booting the ball at a ball girl' on 78'' - https://streamable.com/0ny6x3 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522316312189583360 & https://twitter.com/heggelund7/status/1522326840974659585 (best video angle of Moyes intentionally volleying a ball at a ball girl - with her back turned - walking down some steps)

'Frankfurt fans celebrating on the pitch after reaching their first European final in 42 years' - https://v.redd.it/sapu5pd94qx81

'Moyes on his red card: "I have to apologise for kicking the ball but the ball boy left it short and it was nicely on the volley for me."' - https://twitter.com/RoshaneSport/status/1522332255477284869

Moyes post match interview - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522335704923189248




'Rangers v Leipzig (3-1)' - 9 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K6D3nZAVLY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K6D3nZAVLY8</a>

^ or 6 minute highlights here - https://sbfull.com/eji93g4raxj5.html


James Tavernier goal on 18' - https://streamff.com/v/2bbc7e & https://streamja.com/29aML

Glen Kamara goal on 24' - https://streamff.com/v/0c9801 & https://streamja.com/5KP2J

Christopher Nkunku goal for Leipzig on 70' - https://streamff.com/v/d02a23 & https://streamja.com/emKwp

John Lundstram goal on 80 - https://juststream.live/SmuttyMutateStadia & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522316596777299968

'Rangers fans celebrating after the whistle. Party in Ibrox.' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522323208086736896 & https://v.redd.it/u57on3p1aqx81 

'10 minutes of SPINE-TINGLING full time scenes as Rangers reach Europa League final!' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=XitegYosG8s (BT Sport)




'Roma vs Leicester (1-0)' - 4 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xiUstoHoDVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xiUstoHoDVY</a>

^ or 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/05-05-2022-as-roma-vs-leicester-city


Tammy Abraham goal on 11' - https://streamff.com/v/50b64a & https://streamja.com/rO5VM




'Marseille vs Feyenoord (0-0)' - 4 minute highlights from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qOilPIA9rsU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qOilPIA9rsU</a>

^ or 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/05-05-2022-marseille-vs-feyenoord





Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
Seville will have 20 odd thousand Frankfurt fans and 300,000 Rangers  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
https://twitter.com/norwegianspursy/status/1522327638559408129?s=21&t=R0_WDWdpdZMb5hzi9QVjoQ

Missed from 2 yards. ;D

Seriously hes probably fortunate he did miss. I imagine UEFA would have taken a dim view of it had he caught them on the back of the head.

Honestly in watching that he probably should get a ban. That's awful.

Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Can't tell what he's done that for? Did they say in commentary or anything?

Because this was the culmination of their whole season, they were about to lose and he couldn't handle it as he's a big man baby. It was ridiculous and he was rightly sent off.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
but that was cos Barcelona fans sold them their tickets. 

It wont happen in the final. Neither team will get a big allocation, and both would be able to sell their allocations many times over no doubt.

Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm
Lol. Seriously though they only got masses into Camp Nou because Barca fans took for guaranteed they'd go through and could not be arsed. For the final both group of supporters will want to be there with the same passion.

Hope you're both right. And hopefully UEFA do the decent thing and cut the executive seating bullshit  so that more fans can get into the stadium.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 10:53:58 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:30:51 pm
Moyes apologising in his post match interview but follows up with basically saying the ball boy deserved it.

Petulant from Moyes. Might have gotten a better result had the Tactical Genius rotated more against Arsenal
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Can't tell what he's done that for? Did they say in commentary or anything?

Quote
On his red card: "I kicked a ball back at a ball boy so I apologise for that. He threw it very softly at me."

Cue ball boys lashing the ball as hard as they can at Moyes from now on seeing as he gets the hump when its thrown softly to him.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
Honestly in watching that he probably should get a ban. That's awful.

Because this was the culmination of their whole season, they were about to lose and he couldn't handle it as he's a big man baby. It was ridiculous and he was rightly sent off.
should be fukking ashamed of himself.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
Mourinho will be unbearable if he wins that UEFA pub league thing with Roma. Im the only manager to win all three European trophies. Three for me, only two for anyone else. Respect. Respect.

Would it be too much to ask for our media to ignore him, do you think?

You/I can ignore  him.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Roma's Twitter account

The club's allocation of tickets for the final will be distributed among season ticket holders - with that process to take place in the coming days.

All tickets will be free.

#ASRoma #UECL https://t.co/7CmOqEOVAm
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 11:02:53 pm
Moyes is a little shit. Showed what a coward he is by still playing Zouma after what he did.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
Just saw the Frankfurt banners. Oh my god I hope they bring those to Seville. Will send the rangers fans mad
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
While I throw shade at the PL there also needs to be some shade thrown at the Bundesliga. Outside of Frankfurt getting to the final what a terrible set of results for them this season:

Bayern: eliminated by 7th place team in Spain
Dortmund & RBL: eliminated by 2nd place team in Scotland

Pretty awful. I get all the clamor for Nkunku but I would have a pretty skeptical eye if the amount is greater than £50m.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3655 on: Yesterday at 11:13:13 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
Just saw the Frankfurt banners. Oh my god I hope they bring those to Seville. Will send the rangers fans mad

some outstanding banners :lmao

https://twitter.com/Evan85688716/status/1522318097671200768?s
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3656 on: Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
While I throw shade at the PL there also needs to be some shade thrown at the Bundesliga. Outside of Frankfurt getting to the final what a terrible set of results for them this season:

Bayern: eliminated by 7th place team in Spain
Dortmund & RBL: eliminated by 2nd place team in Scotland

Pretty awful. I get all the clamor for Nkunku but I would have a pretty skeptical eye if the amount is greater than £50m.
A few of the high profile German signings to the premier league have been pretty shite too. Eg sancho and werner.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3657 on: Yesterday at 11:20:51 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:16:59 pm
A few of the high profile German signings to the premier league have been pretty shite too. Eg sancho and werner.

I'm also ignoring Wolfsburg even though they were a top 4 finisher last year but they've been so bad this year it's almost like kicking a dead horse at this point.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3658 on: Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Happy West Ham are out.
One more hurdle for City, still intact. Would most definitely have played the reserves for the City game (and their worst ball boys) if they had gone through.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3659 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 pm
 
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:23:43 pm
Happy West Ham are out.
One more hurdle for City, still intact. Would most definitely have played the reserves for the City game (and their worst ball boys) if they had gone through.

Yes, West Ham out is absolutely massive. That game is our best chance of City dropping points.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
6 different nations represented in European finals this season, great to see.

That's actually pretty cool. 
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3661 on: Today at 12:52:49 am
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3662 on: Today at 12:59:40 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm
6 different nations represented in European finals this season, great to see.

And if Marseille had qualified, all the managers/coaches wouldve had different nationalities.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3663 on: Today at 01:17:58 am
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3664 on: Today at 04:01:55 am
West Ham boss Moyes, who has never won a major trophy, said before the game he hoped this was his turn. Sadly, it is not.
BBC
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3665 on: Today at 05:06:01 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm
https://twitter.com/norwegianspursy/status/1522327638559408129?s=21&t=R0_WDWdpdZMb5hzi9QVjoQ

Missed from 2 yards. ;D

Seriously hes probably fortunate he did miss. I imagine UEFA would have taken a dim view of it had he caught them on the back of the head.


That is just crazy by Moyes and could have done some serious damage. The lad was walking away down some stairs and not looking at him so wouldnt see the ball coming. If Moyes had hit him on the back of the head from close range with that ball then I dread to think what could have happened.

Petulance and frustration in one moment from him, he really should be severely sanctioned for it.
