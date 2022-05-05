...Wouldn't surprise me if 40k of them aren't already camped up in Sevilla...
I have, but LFC have fans everywhere and besides that we tend to book these things well in advance. I don't think any Rangers fan expected to be in this final 2 weeks ago.Also when you think of how many fans Frankfurt got into the Camp Nou for the quarters... It was mad. Never seen an away team almost outnumber and out-shout Barca fans at the Camp Nou like that. Wouldn't surprise me if 40k of them aren't already camped up in Sevilla. If Rangers manage to put up similar numbers on the day I will be pleasantly surprised.
Moyes apologising in his post match interview but follows up with basically saying the ball boy deserved it. LOL.
https://twitter.com/norwegianspursy/status/1522327638559408129?s=21&t=R0_WDWdpdZMb5hzi9QVjoQMissed from 2 yards. Seriously hes probably fortunate he did miss. I imagine UEFA would have taken a dim view of it had he caught them on the back of the head.
Can't tell what he's done that for? Did they say in commentary or anything?
but that was cos Barcelona fans sold them their tickets. It wont happen in the final. Neither team will get a big allocation, and both would be able to sell their allocations many times over no doubt.
Lol. Seriously though they only got masses into Camp Nou because Barca fans took for guaranteed they'd go through and could not be arsed. For the final both group of supporters will want to be there with the same passion.
On his red card: "I kicked a ball back at a ball boy so I apologise for that. He threw it very softly at me."
Honestly in watching that he probably should get a ban. That's awful.Because this was the culmination of their whole season, they were about to lose and he couldn't handle it as he's a big man baby. It was ridiculous and he was rightly sent off.
Mourinho will be unbearable if he wins that UEFA pub league thing with Roma. Im the only manager to win all three European trophies. Three for me, only two for anyone else. Respect. Respect.Would it be too much to ask for our media to ignore him, do you think?
Just saw the Frankfurt banners. Oh my god I hope they bring those to Seville. Will send the rangers fans mad
While I throw shade at the PL there also needs to be some shade thrown at the Bundesliga. Outside of Frankfurt getting to the final what a terrible set of results for them this season:Bayern: eliminated by 7th place team in SpainDortmund & RBL: eliminated by 2nd place team in ScotlandPretty awful. I get all the clamor for Nkunku but I would have a pretty skeptical eye if the amount is greater than £50m.
A few of the high profile German signings to the premier league have been pretty shite too. Eg sancho and werner.
Happy West Ham are out. One more hurdle for City, still intact. Would most definitely have played the reserves for the City game (and their worst ball boys) if they had gone through.
6 different nations represented in European finals this season, great to see.
some outstanding banners https://twitter.com/Evan85688716/status/1522318097671200768?s
