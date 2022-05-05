While I throw shade at the PL there also needs to be some shade thrown at the Bundesliga. Outside of Frankfurt getting to the final what a terrible set of results for them this season:



Bayern: eliminated by 7th place team in Spain

Dortmund & RBL: eliminated by 2nd place team in Scotland



Pretty awful. I get all the clamor for Nkunku but I would have a pretty skeptical eye if the amount is greater than £50m.



