Yeah, I hate it when clubs look down on trophies (as much as I want Rodgers to do well, he seemed to do that as well when they knocked out of the Europa League this season). Hopefully he knocks out Mourinho on the way to winning it as well (if Bodø/Glimt don't do it tonight).



I think it's bizarre for any club to look down on any trophy. When English teams don't take it seriously in the Europa League it surprises me. The tournament isn't what it was years ago but it still has prestige IMO. Leicester are an interesting example because they seem to try and do well in knockout competitions but as you say Rodgers didn't seem entirely interested in it this season. Ultimately, everyone wants to play in the Champions League but it still surprises me when teams don't prioritise winning the Europa. Look at what it's done for Sevilla, they're synonymous with the trophy and know winning it is better than merely competing in the Champions League, it allows them to sign better players etc etc, use it at the very least as a stepping stone. Villarreal another good example, won it last season, their first ever silverware, and look how it's helped them in Europe this season.If Liverpool had been playing in it this season, I'd want us to win it every day. It's a major European trophy.