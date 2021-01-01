« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 91407 times)

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:21:25 pm
They do. Commentators are making it sound like Leicester have dominated but it's been a fairly even game.

Robbie Savage is dreadful
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:23:01 pm
No VAR in the Leicester game?

Conference League

UEFA coundn't give a fuck
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:23:01 pm
No VAR in the Leicester game?

Hes injured I think.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 07:24:24 pm
Conference League

UEFA coundn't give a fuck

Why the delay after Leicester scored with the ref pointing to his ear?

Have the game on but the volume down  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:23:33 pm
Didnt watch all of it, but PSV where the better side 1st half, presuming Leicester played better 2nd half. Both teams not exactly sound at the back, amazing only 2 goals been scored in the games from what I saw.

Think I had a more neutral commentator here, as hes been calling it pretty evenly!

Sound. I did miss most of the first half but yeah second half has been quite even, although you wouldn't know it from listening to Savage.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Penalty to Leipzig, Nkunku wiped out by the goalie. (He did play for it though  ;D ).

Nkunku scores it. Surely that is that.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Well in Brendan
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

« Reply #3007 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
We have to prevent a top team from buying Nkunku.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:29:00 pm
We have to prevent a top team from buying Nkunku.

Yeah, or Man Utd.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Have to say that's deserved.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Europa League 21/22
Brendan's got lucky there
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Re: Europa League 21/22
Leipzig still potentially on for a double, could be their best season yet.

Leicester on their way through in the Conference League, too. Not the most prestigious of trophies but it'd be more than anyone bar the big few clubs in England have won in recent years alongside their FA Cup last season and the prem 5 years ago.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Conference league must be the worst trophy available. It even sounds shit.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:30:24 pm
Leipzig still potentially on for a double, could be their best season yet.

Leicester on their way through in the Conference League, too. Not the most prestigious of trophies but it'd be more than anyone bar the big few clubs in England have won in recent years alongside their FA Cup last season and the prem 5 years ago.

Yeah, I hate it when clubs look down on trophies (as much as I want Rodgers to do well, he seemed to do that as well when they knocked out of the Europa League this season). Hopefully he knocks out Mourinho on the way to winning it as well (if Bodø/Glimt don't do it tonight).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Europa League 21/22
So is the Conference League its own trophy?  I keep expecting these competitions to merge
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 07:33:03 pm
So is the Conference League its own trophy?  I keep expecting these competitions to merge

Shouldn't be a trophy. Just another cash cow.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 07:33:03 pm
So is the Conference League its own trophy?  I keep expecting these competitions to merge

Yes it is.

New comp this season.

Leicester are only in it as a reward for their embarrassing failure in the Europa group stage.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Tremendous showing from Brendan, well done
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Europa League 21/22
And that is that. Leipzig win, 3-1 on agg, through to the semi finals.

Couple costly bookings for them though, 2 central defenders in Orban and Simakan will miss the first leg of the semi final.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:46 pm
Yeah, I hate it when clubs look down on trophies (as much as I want Rodgers to do well, he seemed to do that as well when they knocked out of the Europa League this season). Hopefully he knocks out Mourinho on the way to winning it as well (if Bodø/Glimt don't do it tonight).

I think it's bizarre for any club to look down on any trophy. When English teams don't take it seriously in the Europa League it surprises me. The tournament isn't what it was years ago but it still has prestige IMO. Leicester are an interesting example because they seem to try and do well in knockout competitions but as you say Rodgers didn't seem entirely interested in it this season. Ultimately, everyone wants to play in the Champions League but it still surprises me when teams don't prioritise winning the Europa. Look at what it's done for Sevilla, they're synonymous with the trophy and know winning it is better than merely competing in the Champions League, it allows them to sign better players etc etc, use it at the very least as a stepping stone. Villarreal another good example, won it last season, their first ever silverware, and look how it's helped them in Europe this season.

If Liverpool had been playing in it this season, I'd want us to win it every day. It's a major European trophy.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Yep Ive never got English clubs attitude towards the Europa League. You play 38 games in a season and its a reward to qualify for a European competition. To then play your reserves in that reward to concentrate on the league to finish as high as possible again seems completely backward
Re: Europa League 21/22
If UEFA wanted another competition again they should have just brought the Cup Winners Cup back.
There's only one thing i hate more than lying: Skimmed milk. Which is water that's lying about being milk.
