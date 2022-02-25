« previous next »
Europa League 21/22

Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Lad on February 25, 2022, 02:48:53 pm
For someone not in the slightest bit interested in Scottish football you can't wait to jump in when someone slags off only one of their clubs in particular. Strange.

Never said I wasn't the slightest bit interested. I said I couldnt care less about who is flying the flag for Scottish football in Europe.
I've already spent a few hours last night taking the piss out of mates that support Celtic. They hardly got mentioned on here yesterday.
Feel free to go through my post history. There will be plenty of posts from me having a dig at them too.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2021, 02:38:51 pm
Game over. Congratulations Steve  :wellin

I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Couple of WhatsApp comments from me last night, and last week condemning Celtic fans chanting
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: cheesyleps on February 24, 2024, 10:17:36 pm
I got jumped on for asking the same questions a week ago. The Bundesliga (apart from Bayern) is shite.

Werner,  Havertz, Sancho, Joelinton, Haller etc. etc. What big money signings from Germany have proven worth the hype/fees?

Part of me hopes City spunk £300m on Haaland and he turns out to be shite.

Definitely applied specifically to that mid-era Dortmund side Klopp managed. Kagawa and Gotze couldn't hack it a "higher level." Lewandowski, Hummels and Reus have all done well but have stuck in Germany so obviously tough to say. Gundogan the only super obvious one to make it elsewhere that I can think of. Maybe says more about Klopp's ability to get the best out of so-so players because his 2013 Champions League Final squad also had the likes of Großkreutz and Schmelzer in it.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 25, 2022, 05:54:38 pm


I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Few of the comments after yours haven't aged well from that day.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Fenerbahcw fans singing against Putin yesterday

https://twitter.com/troiisports/status/1496950485093257221?s=21
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 24, 2022, 06:20:56 pm
Stunning handball goal from Qarabaq.

EDIT: Disallowed, despite none of the officials seeing it initially and there being no VAR.
Quote from: oojason on February 24, 2022, 06:38:29 pm

Weird situation that...

'Ibrahima Wadji (Qarabag) disallowed goal for handball against Marseille on 34 mins' - https://streamja.com/vqdXq


Seems the forward didn't even get booked for that handball?

Quote
Qarabag player's handball goal vs. Marseille disallowed after coach orders scorer to admit it to referee

FK Qarabag's display of sportsmanship in their Europa Conference League playoff against Marseille on Thursday, when they had a goal disallowed after Ibrahima Wadji admitted that he used his hand to score, was hailed as a "special moment" by UEFA.

French club Marseille, already 3-0 up on aggregate after the first leg at their Stade Velodrome, went further ahead in the tie when Pape Gueye opened the scoring after 12 minutes at Qarabag's Azersun Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Qarabag then appeared to make the scoreline 1-1 on the night when Wadji rose high at the near post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Steven Mandanda with 34 minutes on the clock. However, replays soon revealed the Senegalese striker had actually used his hand to steer the ball into the Marseille goal, rather than his head. The incident was missed by officials and, with no VAR (video assistant referee) system in place at this stage of the competition, the goal was allowed to stand.

Marseille players quickly flocked around referee Bartosz Frankowski to protest against the goal for several minutes, indicating that Wadji's goal had not been scored legitimately, but to no avail.

Eventually, Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov took steps to resolve the situation by calling Wadji and team captain Maksim Medvedev over to the touchline. After a brief consultation, Gurbanov instructed his striker to confess to officials that he had handled the ball as he scored. After Wadji returned to the pitch and owned up to the referee Frankowski, the Polish official chalked off the goal and awarded a free kick to Marseille to restart play with the score reset to 1-0.

Marseille, who dropped into the playoff after finishing third in their Europa League, went on to win 3-0 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate.

"It was difficult because I had to speak to my captain," Wadji told French broadcaster RMC Sport after the match. "I knew that the ball had touched my hand. But it was not an action that I wanted to do. My hand accompanied my head. I spoke to [Medvedev]. I told him that I touched the ball with my hand. When all my teammates asked me, I told them that I touched the ball with my hand.

"Afterwards we spoke with the coach. The coach asked me what I thought, I told him that I touched the ball with my hand. He said to me 'it's not good, you have to take responsibility, you have to discuss with the referee.' The referee cancelled the goal. But it was difficult for my teammates because we wanted at least win the game. It's difficult for them because they wanted the win, and I told the truth.

"Marseille thanked me afterwards. We exchanged jerseys with my Senegalese brothers, Papa [Gueye] and Bamba [Dieng]."

Qarabag coach Gurbanov said in his postmatch news conference: "Answering questions about the cancelled goal will now be the hardest for me, I don't want this to be discussed a lot.

"I wanted to act like a real Azerbaijani. I asked the player and he said he scored with his hand. Making fair decisions is easy."

Gurbanov's counterpart at Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli, spoke of his admiration when asked about the disallowed goal while also confessing that he might not have made the same call were the situation reversed.

"I have never seen such a thing in my life," he said. "Such a humane decision in a tournament of this level.

"To be honest, if this happened to me, I would not ask the referee to change the decision, but would simply be happy with the goal. This case became an experience for me."

Speaking before Friday's draw for the Europa Conference League round of 16, during which Marseille were pitted against FC Basel, UEFA's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said that Qarabag's gesture deserved praise, and described it as "a really special moment."

https://www.espn.com/soccer/uefa-europa-conference-league/story/4602321/qarabag-players-handball-goal-vs-marseille-disallowed-after-coach-orders-scorer-to-admit-it-to-referee
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Keita Success on February 25, 2022, 05:41:55 pm
Werner's a weird one. He flourished in a counter-attacking team. Convinced he's a good player, but isn't great in tight spaces. Sancho is 21 (?), he'll come good. Havertz scored in the CL final for Chelsea & in the CWC. Haller's doing amazingly for Ajax in the CL, and Joelinton looks like he might end up alright.

Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.

Newterp is in one of his pleasant, expansive moods today... :D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.
Could tentatively add Keita for us. He hasn't been bad but nowhere near the price tag we have paid for him when he's been fit
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 25, 2022, 05:54:38 pm
Never said I wasn't the slightest bit interested. I said I couldnt care less about who is flying the flag for Scottish football in Europe.
I've already spent a few hours last night taking the piss out of mates that support Celtic. They hardly got mentioned on here yesterday.
Feel free to go through my post history. There will be plenty of posts from me having a dig at them too.

I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Couple of WhatsApp comments from me last night, and last week condemning Celtic fans chanting

OK let's have a truce. Still thought it was pretty disgusting calling Morelos a vile c*nt but whatever.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: StevoHimself on February 25, 2022, 06:07:57 pm
Definitely applied specifically to that mid-era Dortmund side Klopp managed. Kagawa and Gotze couldn't hack it a "higher level." Lewandowski, Hummels and Reus have all done well but have stuck in Germany so obviously tough to say. Gundogan the only super obvious one to make it elsewhere that I can think of. Maybe says more about Klopp's ability to get the best out of so-so players because his 2013 Champions League Final squad also had the likes of Großkreutz and Schmelzer in it.

These guys have shown it at European and international level mind, to say its tough to say about Lewa is hilarious though, so thanks for the laugh  ;D.

As for other players who made it from Bundesliga to the prem apart from Gundogan and are totally at ease in the league (or where), and not just ex BVB - De Bruyne, Firminio, Son, Matip, Aubameyang, Sane, Havertz, Thiago, Pulisic, Konate to name some of the more recent or current imports.

Those Dortmund teams where very much greater than the sums of their parts. But Kagawa wasnt helped going to Man Utd as a bit part that got played in the wrong position.   

Bundesliga is shit this season for sure, even Bayern arent looking great. A lot to do with coaches merry-go-round I think too.

Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.

Sorry but you are doing the dismissing of players after a few months thing there, and maybe havent seen him recently.  Havertz is looking very good, he after Mendy was Chelseas best yesterday, hes quality in that role he now plays there.

Anyway, looks like RB Leipzig are getting a bye into the next round with Spartak Moscow getting chucked out.
Re: Europa League 21/22
The Bundesliga now is in a similar phase to how the Premier League was in that weird 2013 - 2016 period where no one was really an amazing team but I still do sniff at the suggestion that it's a farmer's league.

There's a lot of teams in transitional periods and it's having it's impact. It's like when we were finding our feet with Rodgers then Klopp at the same time that Utd were lost, Chelsea imploding, Spurs in an embryonic phase and Arsenal slowly fading, City still learning Guardiola's methods.

Dortmund, Bayern, RB etc have all had major coaching transitions and that's pretty much why, alongside the pandemic issues, the league isn't flourishing as it was a few years back. Bayern are still one of the top European sides and whilst the bottom end of the league isn't fantastic quality, the Bundesliga is still clearly better than the likes of Ligue 1, Portugal and Belgium.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March  3, 2022, 04:52:14 pm
The Bundesliga now is in a similar phase to how the Premier League was in that weird 2013 - 2016 period where no one was really an amazing team but I still do sniff at the suggestion that it's a farmer's league.

There's a lot of teams in transitional periods and it's having it's impact. It's like when we were finding our feet with Rodgers then Klopp at the same time that Utd were lost, Chelsea imploding, Spurs in an embryonic phase and Arsenal slowly fading, City still learning Guardiola's methods.

Dortmund, Bayern, RB etc have all had major coaching transitions and that's pretty much why, alongside the pandemic issues, the league isn't flourishing as it was a few years back. Bayern are still one of the top European sides and whilst the bottom end of the league isn't fantastic quality, the Bundesliga is still clearly better than the likes of Ligue 1, Portugal and Belgium.

I think the big difference though is that Premier League 2013-2016 was about spending money poorly while the current situation for the Bundesliga seems to reside more on an inability to retain top playing and managerial talent. Everything is cyclical but in the short term I'm skeptical they'll be able to stop this (or even want to stop it) and their struggles outside of Bayern will probably continue.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Sevilla vs West Ham  17:45
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen  20:00
Barcelona vs Galatasaray  20:00
Braga vs Monaco  20:00
Rangers vs Red Star Belgrade  20:00
Re: Europa League 21/22
West Ham miss an absolute sitter. 

Although Sevilla have missed a couple good chances too. Been very open so far.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Great goal Sevilla
Re: Europa League 21/22
Sevilla [1] - 0 West Ham; Munir El Haddadi 60' - https://streamwo.com/v/80ybsz2y
Re: Europa League 21/22
Hell of a free kick and finish from Munir, caught West Ham out.

Deserved lead, they really should be up by at least a couple goals.
Re: Europa League 21/22
It is an away game but somewhat surprised to see West Ham getting worked like this as they're generally pretty even. If they keep it close they should still have a chance at home.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Making some noise when they get going those Sevilla fans.
Re: Europa League 21/22
another chance goes begging for Sevilla. Great effort though.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Navas switch to Right back has been fascinating. Hes probably as good as Kyle Walker in that spot if not better
Re: Europa League 21/22
sensational block from Navas.

Sevilla may be ruing so many missed chances if theyu give up a goal here, or only go to London 1 goal to the good, this tie should already be over.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 28, 2022, 05:31:59 pm


Sorry but you are doing the dismissing of players after a few months thing there, and maybe havent seen him recently.  Havertz is looking very good, he after Mendy was Chelseas best yesterday, hes quality in that role he now plays there.



Havertz is definitely playing much much better agreed.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Leverkusen take the lead vs Atalanta, lovely finish from Aranguiz. Hed just hit the post too with an excellent free kick.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Rangers seem to get a penalty every game.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 10, 2022, 07:17:03 pm
sensational block from Navas.

Sevilla may be ruing so many missed chances if theyu give up a goal here, or only go to London 1 goal to the good, this tie should already be over.

Good result that for West Ham with no away goal rule, especially as they were second best.

Any win next week at home and they'll at least force extra time. Sevilla always stronger at home.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Red Star with 2 goals disallowed already.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 10, 2022, 08:12:52 pm
Rangers seem to get a penalty every game.

Stupid challenge by the Zvezda lad. 2-0
Re: Europa League 21/22
Now Atalanta strike back to make it 1-1, another good finish.

Make that 2-1! Muriel this time.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Great watch the rangers game. Rangers 2-0 up, Red Star with 2 disallowed goals and just missed a penalty.

Re: Europa League 21/22
The Rangers goal is living a charmed life tonight! Two very narrow offside decisions in their favour and now a penalty saved by McGregor.
Re: Europa League 21/22
this Atalanta - Leverkusen game is mad. Neither team give a shite about keeping things tight  ;D

Great finish by Diaby bringing Leverkusen back into it, now 3-2.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Leicester [1] - 0 Rennes; Albrighton 30' - https://streamwo.com/v/6v4rd48f  (in the Europa Conference)

Leicester [2] - 0 Rennes; Iheanacho 90+3' - https://streamwo.com/v/5pmag44b



Atalanta so great wot watch - win or lose - always some entertainment...

Atalanta 0 - [1] Bayer Leverkusen; Aránguiz 11' - https://streamgg.com/v/gn47k611

Aranguiz (Leverkusen) free-kick against the woodwork - https://streamja.com/7K9MW

Atalanta [1] - 1 Bayer Leverkusen; Malinovskyi 23' - https://streamgg.com/v/fqhcf913

Atalanta [2] - 1 Bayer Leverkusen; Muriel 25' - https://streamgg.com/v/my0yrq8t

Nice touch by Luis Muriel (Atalanta) followed up a nutmeg against Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen) - https://streamja.com/29V3b

Atalanta [3] - 1 Bayer Leverkusen; Muriel 49' - https://streamgg.com/v/jy0b84vb

Atalanta 3 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen; Diaby 63' - https://streamgg.com/v/4rmq54dp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Mad game between PSV and FC Copenhagen.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Some noise in Belgrade
Re: Europa League 21/22
Some atmosphere from the Red Star fans and now they've got the first goal.

Hard to predict this one.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Shame about the shitty shirt sponsors of Red Star.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Only surprise in Leverkusen is that there have been no goals yet in this one. Diaby had the best chances so far though, but now Atalanta come close.
