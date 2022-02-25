Definitely applied specifically to that mid-era Dortmund side Klopp managed. Kagawa and Gotze couldn't hack it a "higher level." Lewandowski, Hummels and Reus have all done well but have stuck in Germany so obviously tough to say. Gundogan the only super obvious one to make it elsewhere that I can think of. Maybe says more about Klopp's ability to get the best out of so-so players because his 2013 Champions League Final squad also had the likes of Großkreutz and Schmelzer in it.



Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.

Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.

Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.

Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.



These guys have shown it at European and international level mind, to say its tough to say about Lewa is hilarious though, so thanks for the laughAs for other players who made it from Bundesliga to the prem apart from Gundogan and are totally at ease in the league (or where), and not just ex BVB - De Bruyne, Firminio, Son, Matip, Aubameyang, Sane, Havertz, Thiago, Pulisic, Konate to name some of the more recent or current imports.Those Dortmund teams where very much greater than the sums of their parts. But Kagawa wasnt helped going to Man Utd as a bit part that got played in the wrong position.Bundesliga is shit this season for sure, even Bayern arent looking great. A lot to do with coaches merry-go-round I think too.Sorry but you are doing the dismissing of players after a few months thing there, and maybe havent seen him recently. Havertz is looking very good, he after Mendy was Chelseas best yesterday, hes quality in that role he now plays there.Anyway, looks like RB Leipzig are getting a bye into the next round with Spartak Moscow getting chucked out.