What an embarrassment Dortmund and by extension the Bundesliga are these days. This is the same team that got drilled by Sporting who in turn got slapped about, so its obvious theyre crap. Germany have a lot of work to do.



For me, there is mounting evidence that the Bundesliga (with the exception of Bayern) is nowhere near the standard that people believe it to be.There have been some major signings from there in recent years that have looked average or out of their depth in the Premier League, despite performing brilliantly in the Bundesliga. The most prominent:HavertzWernerSanchoIt makes me very wary of the figures touted about for Bellingham.Then there is competition evidence from the last few years in European competition. Last year, Liverpool were bang in the middle of their worst run of form in 60 years, and still comfortably despatched Leipzig (the 2nd/3rd best in Germany at the time) by four goals to nil over two legs.