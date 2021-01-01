« previous next »
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:11:20 am »
I still can't believe Rangers have beaten Dortmund 4-2 in Dortmund. Looked a strong side from Dortmund as well, was Haaland just rested or is he injured?
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:33:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:07:23 am
Overall feels like only PL is strong overall. Serie A looks to be on the up. La Liga has both of two biggest clubs rebuilding

Yes, the PL is quite clearly the best now and the new TV deals give no reason to think that will end in the short to medium term.

I was going to respond to BBNs other post as I think any PL team pointing their nose up at the Europa League or Conference are crazy. I know there is a UK specific fan/pundit dislike of these but I honestly dont get it. Teams that qualify for these generally have no chance to win anything big but PL teams will be heavily favored because of their large money advantage. They only have themselves to blame for any failures in either the league or Europe.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:36:31 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
Rangers have to win the league, that champions league spot is basically because of them and Stevie, Celtic have done everything they can to destroy the coefficient.
This. 100%.

Thank fuck for Rangers performances in Europe these past 4 years, as Celtic have been nothing short of disgraceful.

That Norwegian team played brilliant football. Very comfortable.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 07:51:21 am »
What an embarrassment Dortmund and by extension the Bundesliga are these days. This is the same team that got drilled by Sporting who in turn got slapped about, so its obvious theyre crap. Germany have a lot of work to do.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
That said, I can see Everton lifting this trophy in 2024, just pipping their 30th anniversary and all of a sudden it will be 'worthy'

They'd have to qualify first, which isn't happening any time soon.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:21 am
What an embarrassment Dortmund and by extension the Bundesliga are these days. This is the same team that got drilled by Sporting who in turn got slapped about, so its obvious theyre crap. Germany have a lot of work to do.

For me, there is mounting evidence that the Bundesliga (with the exception of Bayern) is nowhere near the standard that people believe it to be.

There have been some major signings from there in recent years that have looked average or out of their depth in the Premier League, despite performing brilliantly in the Bundesliga. The most prominent:

Havertz
Werner
Sancho

It makes me very wary of the figures touted about for Bellingham.

Then there is competition evidence from the last few years in European competition. Last year, Liverpool were bang in the middle of their worst run of form in 60 years, and still comfortably despatched Leipzig (the 2nd/3rd best in Germany at the time) by four goals to nil over two legs.
