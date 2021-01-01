Overall feels like only PL is strong overall. Serie A looks to be on the up. La Liga has both of two biggest clubs rebuilding



Yes, the PL is quite clearly the best now and the new TV deals give no reason to think that will end in the short to medium term.I was going to respond to BBNs other post as I think any PL team pointing their nose up at the Europa League or Conference are crazy. I know there is a UK specific fan/pundit dislike of these but I honestly dont get it. Teams that qualify for these generally have no chance to win anything big but PL teams will be heavily favored because of their large money advantage. They only have themselves to blame for any failures in either the league or Europe.