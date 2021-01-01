« previous next »
Europa League 21/22

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:11:20 am
I still can't believe Rangers have beaten Dortmund 4-2 in Dortmund. Looked a strong side from Dortmund as well, was Haaland just rested or is he injured?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:33:04 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:07:23 am
Overall feels like only PL is strong overall. Serie A looks to be on the up. La Liga has both of two biggest clubs rebuilding

Yes, the PL is quite clearly the best now and the new TV deals give no reason to think that will end in the short to medium term.

I was going to respond to BBNs other post as I think any PL team pointing their nose up at the Europa League or Conference are crazy. I know there is a UK specific fan/pundit dislike of these but I honestly dont get it. Teams that qualify for these generally have no chance to win anything big but PL teams will be heavily favored because of their large money advantage. They only have themselves to blame for any failures in either the league or Europe.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:36:31 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
Rangers have to win the league, that champions league spot is basically because of them and Stevie, Celtic have done everything they can to destroy the coefficient.
This. 100%.

Thank fuck for Rangers performances in Europe these past 4 years, as Celtic have been nothing short of disgraceful.

That Norwegian team played brilliant football. Very comfortable.
