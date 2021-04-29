The desire for change is led from Italy and Spain because they just can't compete with the PL financially. Serie A has been on a decline since the 90's with the exception of a few notable teams who did well in the CL (Mourinho's Inter, Agnelli's Juve, Ancelotti's Milan).



La Liga did so well in Europe for years but it's starting to taper off. Barca and Real struggling to be dominant in the market anymore and now hit massively in the pocket with Covid.



Yep, Perez knows he's running out of time. The PL will continue to distort finances, led by City/Chelsea/new owners and the traditional powers. Bundesliga and Ligue 1 (TV deal issues) won't have the same amount. The PL's equitable distribution of TV rights hurts us, United, and Arsenal relative to City and Chelsea but helps the rest of the league so that even badly run PL teams can outspent CL-level teams in other leagues easily. Eventually, if trends continue, the PL will probably ask for more CL spots for their traditional clubs (let's face it, if us and Arsenal miss CL next season, you're talking hundreds of millions of fans; imagine if the Saudis buy Newcastle; you might have two of us, United, and Arsenal missing CL every year). UEFA are already trying with the "legacy" spots to help teams like Arsenal. May not be enough though. If the PL won't let us take control of our content rights, then the next best thing is for the entire league to strong-arm UEFA together.Sporting merit may dictate that PL, Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga get 4 spots, but when Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton are higher in the Money League than AC Milan, you have to ask the question of, in the long-term:-How will the balance in the PL play out?-How will the balance of the PL vs. the rest of UEFA play out?ESL proposals happened for a reason.