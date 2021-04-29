« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 20/21  (Read 38779 times)

Offline Kekule

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1200 on: April 29, 2021, 10:07:06 pm »
Didnt watch, just went over some of the highlights on that BT sports app thingy.  I see the sport continues to make a mockery of itself by giving, and allowing to stand, ridiculous decisions at crucial points.

Glad I didnt waste my time.
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1201 on: April 29, 2021, 10:09:24 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on April 29, 2021, 10:04:59 pm
Look at the money too.  The most mediocre of Prem sides are in the top 30 or so of the Deloitte Money League.  Meanwhile, teams like Milan and Roma have been plummeting down the list, mostly due to lack of CL.  Prem sides that almost never sniff the CL bring in more money and spend more than these clubs (Everton are the notable example).

A team like United should be smashing Roma (as they did).

La Liga sides have been able to hold down the fort, but the money's awash in the Prem.  It's why Agnelli and Perez are so desperate for the ESL.  Long-term trends don't favor those leagues.

The desire for change is led from Italy and Spain because they just can't compete with the PL financially. Serie A has been on a decline since the 90's with the exception of a few notable teams who did well in the CL (Mourinho's Inter, Agnelli's Juve, Ancelotti's Milan).

La Liga did so well in Europe for years but it's starting to taper off. Barca and Real struggling to be dominant in the market anymore and now hit massively in the pocket with Covid.
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1202 on: April 29, 2021, 10:13:46 pm »
Do not want Arsenal in the finale as the off chance we catch Chelsea in the league it would put a huge cat among the pigeons. Who gives a fuck if United win Europa.
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1203 on: April 29, 2021, 10:19:12 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on April 29, 2021, 10:13:46 pm
Do not want Arsenal in the finale as the off chance we catch Chelsea in the league it would put a huge cat among the pigeons. Who gives a fuck if United win Europa.

Pretty much academic if we don't win Sunday, but if we do then I hope Arsenal go out for that reason, assuming Madrid can't pull something off at Chelsea.

Imagine finishing 4th and then having to cheer on United and/or City in European finals.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1204 on: April 29, 2021, 10:23:58 pm »
Glad I just watched the first half  :lmao

Offline skipper757

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1205 on: April 29, 2021, 10:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 29, 2021, 10:09:24 pm
The desire for change is led from Italy and Spain because they just can't compete with the PL financially. Serie A has been on a decline since the 90's with the exception of a few notable teams who did well in the CL (Mourinho's Inter, Agnelli's Juve, Ancelotti's Milan).

La Liga did so well in Europe for years but it's starting to taper off. Barca and Real struggling to be dominant in the market anymore and now hit massively in the pocket with Covid.

Yep, Perez knows he's running out of time.  The PL will continue to distort finances, led by City/Chelsea/new owners and the traditional powers.  Bundesliga and Ligue 1 (TV deal issues) won't have the same amount.  The PL's equitable distribution of TV rights hurts us, United, and Arsenal relative to City and Chelsea but helps the rest of the league so that even badly run PL teams can outspent CL-level teams in other leagues easily.  Eventually, if trends continue, the PL will probably ask for more CL spots for their traditional clubs (let's face it, if us and Arsenal miss CL next season, you're talking hundreds of millions of fans; imagine if the Saudis buy Newcastle;  you might have two of us, United, and Arsenal missing CL every year).  UEFA are already trying with the "legacy" spots to help teams like Arsenal.  May not be enough though.  If the PL won't let us take control of our content rights, then the next best thing is for the entire league to strong-arm UEFA together.

Sporting merit may dictate that PL, Serie A, La Liga, and Bundesliga get 4 spots, but when Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton are higher in the Money League than AC Milan, you have to ask the question of, in the long-term:
-How will the balance in the PL play out?
-How will the balance of the PL vs. the rest of UEFA play out?

ESL proposals happened for a reason.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1206 on: April 29, 2021, 10:30:13 pm »
At least Romas shithouse fans will be unhappy. Every cloud.
Offline S

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1207 on: April 29, 2021, 10:33:23 pm »
Checked the score at 2-1 to Roma and 2-0 to Villareal. Got excited that maybe one of the European competitions might have a palatable outcome. Get this season over ASAP.
Online johnj147

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1208 on: April 29, 2021, 10:40:18 pm »
6 fucking 2 thought it was only 3 2 FFS  :no
Offline Pistolero

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1209 on: April 29, 2021, 10:55:35 pm »
Didn't think this shitstained arsewipe of a season could get any worse...but somehow over the last 11 fuckin days its managed it...
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1210 on: April 29, 2021, 11:05:56 pm »
Still think Arsenal will bomb it at home. United are winning it anyways. A trophy at last for Ole to keep him at the wheel for a few years.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1211 on: April 29, 2021, 11:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 29, 2021, 10:55:35 pm
Didn't think this shitstained arsewipe of a season could get any worse...but somehow over the last 11 fuckin days its managed it...

The snooker has been a lifeline. Cricket can't start soon enough
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1212 on: April 29, 2021, 11:10:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 29, 2021, 10:03:31 pm
Work to do for Arsenal to make the final.

Ultimately if we finish fourth and need a favour off United so be it.

Aye, not exactly a nice feeling though
Online Bobinhood

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1213 on: April 30, 2021, 12:43:44 am »
Well thats job done for us with the mancs. they must be exhausted from grabbing up the ball and running back to the centre.

fs
Online OOS

« Reply #1214 on: April 30, 2021, 09:42:57 am »
Roma enjoy a good beating by English clubs. Was surprised when i checked their honours list that they have won fuck all. No European pedigree at all.
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 07:59:25 pm »
Arsenal qualify tonight = United win trophy
Online rob1966

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:04:57 pm »
Got the Arsenal game on and the missus says "fucking hell we'll have to turn it off because of this annoying bloody woman commentator".
Offline Statto Red

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:57 pm
Got the Arsenal game on and the missus says "fucking hell we'll have to turn it off because of this annoying bloody woman commentator".

I've put the Arsenal match on mute instead.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 08:08:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:59:25 pm
Arsenal qualify tonight = United win trophy

Villarreal qualify tonight = United win trophy.
Offline gazzalfc

« Reply #1219 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm »
We should be putting in offers for Smith-Rowe and Tierney if Arsenal miss out on Europe next season
