exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,684
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:43:19 pm
We need these mancs to run themselves into the ground.

A few of them already look shot.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:44:08 pm
Roma have no subs left now, just waiting for the inevitable last minute penalty from Bruno to make it 3-2 after they go down to 8 men
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:44:30 pm
Utd lose this game and Bruno Fernandes is not winning World Footballer of the year.
a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:49:08 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 08:44:08 pm
Roma have no subs left now, just waiting for the inevitable last minute penalty from Bruno to make it 3-2 after they go down to 8 men

5 subs in Europe no?
exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,684
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:50:16 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:49:08 pm
5 subs in Europe no?

Yeah but in "windows" or at the break - they can make another 2 at HT but no more after that.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,932
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:50:56 pm
Blimey Roma doing their best to gift Man Utd a goal.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,062
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:49:08 pm
5 subs in Europe no?

5 subs total, but you're only allowed to make them on 3 separate occasions plus half time. So if they want to use their final 2 subs they have to make both at half time or not at all.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:49:08 pm
5 subs in Europe no?

Yes but only 3 sub breaks.  Did Roma make a 3rd injury substitute and I missed it?
zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1048 on: Today at 08:52:51 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:51:29 pm
Yes but only 3 sub breaks.  Did Roma make a 3rd injury substitute and I missed it?

Yeah Spinazzola came off
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,796
  • SPQR
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1049 on: Today at 08:53:06 pm
Roma trying to break the record for the most injuries in a game
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1050 on: Today at 08:54:38 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 08:50:16 pm
Yeah but in "windows" or at the break - they can make another 2 at HT but no more after that.

I never knew that rule which is a complete shambles when 3 players go off before the 40th minute.

Oh well at least we can relax as after Sunday we have dead rubbers.
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,429
  • BoRac
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1051 on: Today at 08:57:40 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:53:06 pm
Roma trying to break the record for the most injuries in a game

We once had three come off in the first half against Everton under Rafa, had Baros sent off in the second half and still won. Helps when the opposition is shite. Roma should be fine. ;)
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1052 on: Today at 08:58:17 pm
Can they fake concussion if required? somehow i can see a hamstring passed off as a head injury if they can.....

this flies dropping is what i was hoping would happen to the mancs....
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1053 on: Today at 08:58:53 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 08:54:38 pm
I never knew that rule which is a complete shambles when 3 players go off before the 40th minute.

Oh well at least we can relax as after Sunday we have dead rubbers.

Just shit luck really, if you could make the subs at any time it'd be prime for time wasting
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1054 on: Today at 08:59:34 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 08:52:51 pm
Yeah Spinazzola came off

Ah, yeah then they need to make 2 subs here at HT or they are done now.  EL has no concussion protocol.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1055 on: Today at 08:59:37 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:50:57 pm
5 subs total, but you're only allowed to make them on 3 separate occasions plus half time. So if they want to use their final 2 subs they have to make both at half time or not at all.

Football rules get worse
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1056 on: Today at 09:01:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:37 pm
Football rules get worse

Why?  It's still 3 sub breaks.  It's one of the only things I find odd about Klopp as well in that he correctly notes it's needed for player welfare but doesn't really use his subs consistently whether it's 3 or 5.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1057 on: Today at 09:02:25 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:57:40 pm
We once had three come off in the first half against Everton under Rafa, had Baros sent off in the second half and still won. Helps when the opposition is shite. Roma should be fine. ;)

I miss my dog Milan  :(  Named because he was too small to get his head up you had to roll the ball not throw it  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1058 on: Today at 09:03:03 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:01:40 pm
Why?  It's still 3 sub breaks.  It's one of the only things I find odd about Klopp as well in that he correctly notes it's needed for player welfare but doesn't really use his subs consistently whether it's 3 or 5.

Why does it have to be done in 3 sub breaks ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1059 on: Today at 09:04:34 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:03:03 pm
Why does it have to be done in 3 sub breaks ?

Imagine Mourinho in a final 1-0 up with 5 minutes to go and no subs used.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1060 on: Today at 09:05:18 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:03:03 pm
Why does it have to be done in 3 sub breaks ?

As zimmie is noting so it doesn't further slow down the game.
Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1061 on: Today at 09:05:25 pm
Mike Smalling having a decent game here
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1062 on: Today at 09:06:43 pm
So is united going to set out to try and injure them then?
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,684
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1063 on: Today at 09:08:19 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:06:43 pm
So is united going to set out to try and injure them then?

Expect so.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1064 on: Today at 09:10:12 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:05:18 pm
As zimmie is noting so it doesn't further slow down the game.

Strange rule when you have three injuries
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:11:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:12 pm
Strange rule when you have three injuries

It's not like there are three injuries in a half every game though
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,201
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1066 on: Today at 09:12:08 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 09:11:13 pm
It's not like there are three injuries in a half every game though

Then make a rule where its an exception
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1067 on: Today at 09:12:51 pm
Roma you turds....
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,796
  • SPQR
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1068 on: Today at 09:12:51 pm
Yeah, Roma are losing this
zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,455
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1069 on: Today at 09:13:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:12:08 pm
Then make a rule where its an exception

Then the time wasting side will just say they were injured? Can't really prove otherwise.

Also - bastards
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,762
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1070 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm
I thought that he'd never walk again after his last gobshite reaction.

Surely he will never walk again, never look at the sky and enjoy the sunshine and never smile again after such a horrific injury?

The stupid fucking crying gobshite.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1071 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm
What are the stats on muscle injuries this season it seems to be more players getting them whoever they play for?

In a season with little pre season and games squashed in it seems mad.

cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1072 on: Today at 09:14:08 pm
Not sure what you are meant to do anymore with tackling? He has won the ball there and moving his foot away after winning the ball catches Pogba and its a yellow
Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,567
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1073 on: Today at 09:14:12 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:13:15 pm
I thought that he'd never walk again after his last gobshite reaction.

Surely he will never walk again, never look at the sky and enjoy the sunshine and never smile again after such a horrific injury?

The stupid fucking crying gobshite.
:lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1074 on: Today at 09:14:23 pm
Somebody cynical enough like mouhrino would instruct his team to use all 11 yellows available on the same opposition player or maybe 2. Nothing evil, no leg breakers, no reds but 6 good bruises could really slow a guy down. 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1075 on: Today at 09:15:04 pm
Robbie Savage is even more insufferable than ever here. Yellow card?! Fuck off dickhead. I think he played for United as a youth or something youd swear he was a one club man there having won everything with the love affair he has for them. Sickening to listen to.
tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1076 on: Today at 09:15:06 pm
Haha that's never a yellow.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1077 on: Today at 09:17:17 pm
Ceballos second yellow for Arsenal, was a bit late
Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1078 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm
About sums up Ceballoss game at that point.  Partey and him have been terrible.
a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1079 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm
Roma are pathetic. Its like men against boys.
