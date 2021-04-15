Im not sure if by all you mean the contingent of people who get Nazi tattoos, or all young people in Eastern Europe. But Im going to give you the benefit of the doubt that you didnt claim the latter.



And please do not base your views about Eastern Europe on the intel of a friend who worked for US Foreign Service.



Anyway, I loved seeing the Arsenal players take the knee then proceed to batter Slavia. Hope Kudela was watching every minute of it



Im none the wiser at what happened tonight and the significance of the shot above. Russian youths' tattoos affect a football team in Pragues racist tendencies?



Are Slavia Prague all standing together in support of their team mate who racially abused a black player a few weeks ago and Arsenal have taken the now traditional knee? Genuinely confused and out of the loop about this.



Yes, the contingent that get Nazi tattoos. He made it seem as if it was pretty common in that area but as I said I have no first hand knowledge. My friend was based in Riga and Zagreb over a decade, why would I not base my views on someone that lives and works there even if they are originally an American?Slavia is not doing this just based on the game with Rangers, they've supposedly done this the whole season as racism doesn't exist according to people that are racist. I just wondered aloud if that's just not common for the region but I guess I can't take peoples word that lived there as yes, that is common. Probably shouldn't have mentioned the Nazi thing but whatever.