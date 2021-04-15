« previous next »
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:28:06 pm
Arsenal have been brilliant. Probably the team most likely to stop the Manc twats from winning it.

Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:30:25 pm
Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..

Why is that?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:30:25 pm
Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..
We should do anyway. We don't need Arsenal in the CL with extra pulling power and cash to strengthen, it also dilutes the TV money, so if we make top 4 we'll earn less.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:31:55 pm
Why is that?

If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

Makes sense but never going to happen, so we dont need to worry ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
One of the biggest fears we should have is city winning the FA cup, League cup and us finishing 7th.

That would put us in that fucking stupid Uefa conference league next season
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

Lets finish third then!

Or presumably if we came 4th, Chelsea 3rd and then they and Arsenal won things it wouldnt matter?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm
Makes sense but never going to happen, so we dont need to worry ;D

Yeah, I agree. Hopefully Chelsea lose the semi so we can safely support Arsenal v Man Utd if that turns out to be the final.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:41:24 pm
Lets finish third then!

Or presumably if we came 4th, Chelsea 3rd and then they and Arsenal won things it wouldnt matter?

It wouldn't.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

I would bite more than your hand off for that to come to fruition
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

Depends if Ibe scored the winner.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Excellent first half,  best weve played all season.

Saka is something else. 
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

A collective shrug of the shoulders. :)
Re: Europa League 20/21
Ajax just scored against Roma. Mr. Brobby.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:58:26 pm
A collective shrug of the shoulders. :)

Yep :) That'd be a decent season all things considered.
Re: Europa League 20/21
2-0 Ajax. Anthony Taylor messes up again. Although he's checking it on VAR.

Edit: Goal disallowed.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm
Ajax just scored against Roma. Mr. Brobby.
Is Edmonds (I wont dignify him with his full name) there performing a Gotcha?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Just saw Arsenal taking the knee before KO. Love that.
Re: Europa League 20/21
They should be able to declare this match over at HT. Slavia wouldn't score 4 if Arsenal didn't come out for the 2nd half, so like in a cricket match just get the captains to shake hands and let everyone go home. It's not like there's spectators there to complain about being ripped off.
Re: Europa League 20/21
It would sum up this season for us if we finish 4th and miss out on CL due to Arsenal winning Europa and City winning CL.

Hopefully Arsenal get knocked out next round to prevent it from going down to the wire.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Taylor is woeful.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:14:45 pm
Is Edmonds (I wont dignify him with his full name) there performing a Gotcha?

;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
How did Anthony Taylor get a European quarter-final? That foul for the disallowed Ajax goal was right in front of him and he let it go. Needed VAR to tell him he'd fucked up. He is shite.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: JackBauer on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
How did Anthony Taylor get a European quarter-final? That foul for the disallowed Ajax goal was right in front of him and he let it go. Needed VAR to tell him he'd fucked up. He is shite.
And now he stopped a dangerous counter, the moron.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Promptly followed by slotting a couple past them...
Re: Europa League 20/21
Tadic clattered on the edge of the box, Taylor of course lets it go
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm
It would sum up this season for us if we finish 4th and miss out on CL due to Arsenal winning Europa and City winning CL.

Hopefully Arsenal get knocked out next round to prevent it from going down to the wire.

We won't miss out on anything if City win the Champions League. They'll qualify for it via the league anyway. We'll only miss out if Chelsea win the CL and finish 5th or lower with Arsenal also winning the EL. The chances of that aren't very high. I reckon United should comfortably win it from here.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm


Promptly followed by slotting a couple past them...

I know Prague had that prick suspended for racial abuse but any reason why they haven't "taken the knee" like every team since the restart last year?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:36:01 am
I know Prague had that prick suspended for racial abuse but any reason why they haven't "taken the knee" like every team since the restart last year?

I have a friend that worked in the US Foreign Service who said in a lot of Eastern European countries young people would get Nazi tattoo's as an anti-Russian thing but maybe they're actually all just racist?  No idea, never been but it does seem odd.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

The potassium benzoate topping on our cursed season.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:41:50 am
I have a friend that worked in the US Foreign Service who said in a lot of Eastern European countries young people would get Nazi tattoo's as an anti-Russian thing but maybe they're actually all just racist?  No idea, never been but it does seem odd.

Im not sure if by all you mean the contingent of people who get Nazi tattoos, or all young people in Eastern Europe. But Im going to give you the benefit of the doubt that you didnt claim the latter.

And please do not base your views about Eastern Europe on the intel of a friend who worked for US Foreign Service.

Anyway, I loved seeing the Arsenal players take the knee then proceed to batter Slavia. Hope Kudela was watching every minute of it  ;)
