I have a friend that worked in the US Foreign Service who said in a lot of Eastern European countries young people would get Nazi tattoo's as an anti-Russian thing but maybe they're actually all just racist? No idea, never been but it does seem odd.



Im not sure if by all you mean the contingent of people who get Nazi tattoos, or all young people in Eastern Europe. But Im going to give you the benefit of the doubt that you didnt claim the latter.And please do not base your views about Eastern Europe on the intel of a friend who worked for US Foreign Service.Anyway, I loved seeing the Arsenal players take the knee then proceed to batter Slavia. Hope Kudela was watching every minute of it