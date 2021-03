How good are Roma these days?



Not very. Still in the hunt for 4th in Serie A and they have some decent players entering their prime, particularly Pellegrini in midfield, Spinazzola at wingback and a couple of promising but mistake-prone defenders in Ibanez and Mancini, but they still rely a lot on old players and retreads like Dzeko, Pedro and Mkhitaryan and they don't have a lot of quality throughout their squad.