They are completely out of form domestically as well. They overachieved first half of the season and now with a few injuries they look out of their depth. At this point, they will do well to finish top 4 as the likes of Juve, Roma, Napoli and Atalanta look better than them.



With Zlatan back they should be more than fine as long as he keep scoring - Atalanta can't defend for toffee, and Roma/Napoli are 6 points behind them. Juve should get 2nd, but 3rd and 4th are as open as anything between the rest - Napoli basically won at the weekend against AC because of Zlatan's injury and their leading scorer Insigne has fewer goals than Zlatan on double the minutes! AC also have a relatively easy fixture list - in their last 11, they only have 4 matches against top 10 sides - Atalanta, Juve and Lazio away, Sassuolo at home - compared to Atalanta who have 6 (inc. the AC gasme of course); Napoli have 6 (with Juve, Lazio and Inter in the space of 4 matches in April); and Roma have 6 as well.