Europa League 20/21

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #600 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:39:43 pm
Another dive by Martial.

These lot are something else.

And his body language is consistently awful, even when trudging off at H.T. His face-like-a-smacked-arse is second only to Richilas.



BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #601 on: Today at 06:44:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:35:06 pm
Helander equalises for Rangers on 36' - https://streamja.com/A0dwL & https://streamye.com/vxl8u

Maguire would have missed that.


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #602 on: Today at 06:45:19 pm
Not the most eventful 45 minutes but all still competitive.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #603 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:44:33 pm
And his body language is consistently awful, even when trudging off at H.T. His face-like-a-smacked-arse is second only to Richilas.

I've always thought his face had a touch of the Steve Urkel's about it.



elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #604 on: Today at 06:46:50 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:43:41 pm
It's Arsenal and Olymiacos again?
Good grief. How many of the will get Covid this time?  ::)
Them playing every year and Man City getting Shakhtar in group stages is as certain as taxes and death.


Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #605 on: Today at 06:48:11 pm
Quote from: Bob Harris on Today at 06:40:49 pm
God, Ian darke and Robbie savage is a real Manchester United commentary box under the desk bishop bashing fest 

Ian Darke - I agree, particularly regarding the flap-eared, buck toothed one. But given his Utd. links (his son plays for their U-18s, too), I think its harsh to accuse Savage of bias - whatever you think of him, hes really quite objective.



oxenstierna

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #606 on: Today at 06:49:50 pm
Just saw that "handball" now and what the hell? Absolute travesty


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #607 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm
It hit his arm and he then scored.  Seems pretty straightforward.


oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #608 on: Today at 06:56:08 pm




BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #609 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:55:07 pm
It hit his arm and he then scored.  Seems pretty straightforward.

It doesnt look that clear cut from any angle unless Ive missed one. Saw a clip on Twitter and the comments are full of Mancs as good as saying he caught the ball.


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #610 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm
Dont think Kessie one was handball


oldman

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #611 on: Today at 06:59:59 pm
until they start booking players like fernandes for diving then itll just get worse - he even held his leg as if he was injured - what a twat


Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #612 on: Today at 07:00:13 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:36:18 pm
'Harry Maguire miss vs Milan' on 38' (from inches out) - https://streamable.com/1pfacw

arf



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #613 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm
The one thing I'm finding impressive about Gerrard as a manager is that he wears good coats.  No rubbish puffy coats from the club shop a la Wenger. 





a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #614 on: Today at 07:05:45 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:02:57 pm
The one thing I'm finding impressive about Gerrard as a manager is that he wears good coats.  No rubbish puffy coats from the club shop a la Wenger. 

Yep, he dresses like a manager should. No ridiculous attire like Guardiola or Nagelsman.


Youb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #615 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm


OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #616 on: Today at 07:09:43 pm
No clue what the keeper was doing for the United goal. He catches it if he stays on his line.  ::)


StevoHimself

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #617 on: Today at 07:13:25 pm
Interesting player Donnarumma.

Was one of those absolute outliers, aged 16 and about 6 foot 3 with a full beard.

Seems to have stagnated in recent years. Think he was linked with Everton recently.


gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #618 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 07:13:25 pm
Seems to have stagnated in recent years. Think he was linked with Everton recently.
:D

Say no more.



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #619 on: Today at 07:18:41 pm
Man Utd getting battered here. So expect it to finish 2-0 :P



OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #620 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm
Milan would have three if Ibra was playing.  ::)


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #621 on: Today at 07:22:36 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:36:18 pm
'Harry Maguire miss vs Milan' on 38' (from inches out) - https://streamable.com/1pfacw

Some skill that :lmao


Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #622 on: Today at 07:23:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:18:41 pm
Man Utd getting battered here. So expect it to finish 2-0 :P

Yet youd think they were dominating with Fernandes running the show the way they keep talking about him.

Theyll have awarded him the Balon Dor by full time if he makes another forward pass.

