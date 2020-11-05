« previous next »
Piss poor from the Rangers player trying to play a defence splitting through ball that wasnt on with 2 minutes to go. Naive as fuck, just keep possession and see the game out.   
Quote from: Caligula? on November  5, 2020, 07:49:02 PM
To be fair Stevie is working miracles there. Rangers are a mid-table Championship side at best.

I know hes doing well with the players hes got. But Benfica put absolutely no pressure on the ball when Rangers were 2 goals to the good and didnt have to work hard to just see it out. Benfica put on a direct runner with a bit of pace, and Rangers midfield got played through too easily exposing the CBs lack of pace. Just appalling game management from too many.
Quote from: Pyro on November  5, 2020, 07:53:56 PM
Threw that one away. Helander had a stinker tonight

Whats even worse than a stinker?
Quote from: kezzy on November  5, 2020, 07:54:47 PM
Piss poor from the Rangers player trying to play a defence splitting through ball that wasnt on with 2 minutes to go. Naive as fuck, just keep possession and see the game out.   
The whole team was very naive in the end.
Molde (ole at the wheels old club) 1 up at the emirates. even match so far
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on November  5, 2020, 08:26:37 PM
Molde (ole at the wheels old club) 1 up at the emirates. even match so far

Solskjaer's revenge.
Quote from: Hazell on November  5, 2020, 08:28:17 PM
Solskjaer's revenge.

Maybe all clubs get better once he leaves. Hope not.
Pretty poor from Rangers tonight, although I'm glad they scraped a draw. If it wasn't for Stevie G, I'd want them to fail, as my loyalties lie with Celtic in Scottish football.

I think them managing to pull a draw is a sign of how they're changing the mindset of the team. A year or so ago, their heads would've fallen off, and they'd have ended up losing.

The Europa League is really interesting at the moment - lots of huge teams you'd normally expect in the CL, and they're getting battered by teams who'd normally go out in the first rounds.
Theyd have taken a point away at Benfica beforehand. Missed opportunity but are they in a decent position to qualify?
1-1 at Emirates. Molde gets a corner 30 seconds before half-time.. Sends back four up, and not a single soul in defence..

Ole's School of Management - lesson 1
Celtic lucky not to be 3 down right at the start of the 2nd half, a cockup from their goalie with a poor pass out, but the Sparta player blasted over.
Shows how far Gerrard has taken Rangers that they are disappointed that they couldn't win away to Benfica especially a Benfica side who are coached by someone who has taken Benfica to the Europa League final on two separate occasions.
2 og for molde. When ole touches you.....  :D
Lille are a class side giving AC Milan a proper beating tonight.

Rennes and Marsille are Europa League teams playing in the Champions League while Lille are a Champions League team playing in the Europa League.
Celtic are properly shit aren't they.
Celtic getting a good beating from Sparta Praha, 4-1 now.
Lennon is a busted flush
Sutton was right the players were a disgrace.
Quote from: Robinred on November  5, 2020, 07:57:52 PM
Whats even worse than a stinker?
A reeker?
Lille vs AC Milan should be decent, as should Rangers vs Benfica.
Didn't realize Lille were 2nd in Ligue 1 but then again not sure what that actually means.  Milan are leading but are either having an off-game, Lille is better than I think, or a combination of both.
How much longer will Neil Lennon last at Celtic? They're garbage.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:39:08 PM
How much longer will Neil Lennon last at Celtic? They're garbage.

Celtic scraping the bottom of the barrel when they reappointed him as manager.
Rangers 1 up already.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:39:08 PM
How much longer will Neil Lennon last at Celtic? They're garbage.
His name is trending on twitter which is never a good sign.
Really clever that by Dele Alli to shape to shoot and then square it for Vinicius to tap into an open goal
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November  5, 2020, 08:47:09 PM
Theyd have taken a point away at Benfica beforehand. Missed opportunity but are they in a decent position to qualify?
Rangers have the best record in Group D and dead certain to qualify if they keep their lead against Benfica.

What a fine job Gerrard has done at Rangers.
That was either an incredible goal, or an absolutely abysmal pass
Can see why Leeds fans adored Roofe, fucking quality.
What a brilliant Rangers goal!
That's a really nice goal.  Stevie really has them purring.
