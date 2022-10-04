« previous next »
Author Topic: Cobra Kai

newterp

Re: Cobra Kai
October 4, 2022, 11:41:41 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2022, 09:40:02 pm
This has no business being as enjoyable as it is. Its shit, no doubt about it, but theres little else as watchable and as fun. Like Ive said before, it has some self-awareness of what it is that helps. The final scenes were an interesting set up for what will surely be the final season.

In fact its confirmed, season 6 will be the last one and there will be a new Karate Kid film but it wont be related to Cobra Kai. Not confirmed whether its a remake, a new story or anything, just that the writers and producers of Cobra Kai arent involved and it wont involve Cobra Kai cast members.

Just on Thomas Ian Griffith, who played Terry Silver, it looks like hes had a good but fairly low key career post Karate Kid III, but what a performance. He really hams it up and is brilliant value as Terry Silver. Looks like hes constantly on the verge of pissing himself and Im here for it.

He was the best actor of the lot!

You could see the Kreese thing coming the moment it happened.

I like how they got the crane kick back in at the end.
Slick_Beef

Re: Cobra Kai
October 5, 2022, 11:08:54 am
Just finished S5 and also enjoyed it more than I expected. Terry Silver is a superb antagonist.
Machae

Re: Cobra Kai
October 5, 2022, 05:57:11 pm
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
October 5, 2022, 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: Machae on October  5, 2022, 05:57:11 pm
Had to rewatch Karate Kid III the other day. Loved his deranged over the top laughing and remembered what a bellend Daniel La Russo was. Miyagi should have beat the fuck out of him instead

Deleted, Director's Cut scene we'd all pay to see...
Chakan

Re: Cobra Kai
October 5, 2022, 06:12:41 pm
Holy crap I didn't realize Raplh Maccio is 60!
BER

Re: Cobra Kai
November 12, 2022, 01:36:33 pm
Think it's reached the point of diminishing returns, latest season felt stale. They should focus more on the kids and less on Larusso.
Darren G

Re: Cobra Kai
November 13, 2022, 07:53:37 am
Quote from: Chakan on October  5, 2022, 06:12:41 pm
Holy crap I didn't realize Raplh Maccio is 60!

Lighting and makeup.  Youthful looking for his age for sure, but he doesn't look a world away from it to me:

 
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
November 13, 2022, 08:01:49 am
Looked a lot older in The Deuce. Didnt recognise him until I saw his name in the credits
Re: Cobra Kai
July 14, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
Back next week

Final series. 5 episodes now, 5 in Nov, 5 next year
classycarra

Re: Cobra Kai
July 14, 2024, 05:56:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 14, 2024, 05:51:45 pm
Back next week

Final series. 5 episodes now, 5 in Nov, 5 next year
ooh didn't know it was the last one. shame it's not concluding til November, but i'll probably be glad in winter!
Graeme

Re: Cobra Kai
July 18, 2024, 09:04:46 pm
Its cheesy and awful but that wont keep me away. Season 6 now up on Netflix!
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
July 18, 2024, 09:16:50 pm
Quote from: Graeme on July 18, 2024, 09:04:46 pm
Its cheesy and awful but that wont keep me away. Season 6 now up on Netflix!

Has gotten cheesier and awfuler as it's progressed regressed, but I'm about to watch the first episode of the last season.

Hope Johnny gets back to being more scuzzy, anti-hero-ish...
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
July 18, 2024, 11:40:05 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 18, 2024, 09:16:50 pm
Has gotten cheesier and awfuler as it's progressed regressed, but I'm about to watch the first episode of the last season.

Hope Johnny gets back to being more scuzzy, anti-hero-ish...
Pretty much sums it up for me too. But yeah Ill be watching in the hope of some late improvement
Betty Blue

Re: Cobra Kai
July 18, 2024, 11:50:22 pm
It lost its charm once it stopped being as much about Johnny and Miguel, and Daniel took on a bigger role. But I still enjoy it for what it is. Will be holding out 'til December so I can watch it at my own speed though. Hate these staggered releases.
Brian Blessed

Re: Cobra Kai
July 19, 2024, 01:02:34 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on July 18, 2024, 11:50:22 pm
It lost its charm once it stopped being as much about Johnny and Miguel, and Daniel took on a bigger role. But I still enjoy it for what it is. Will be holding out 'til December so I can watch it at my own speed though. Hate these staggered releases.

I thought about waiting, but I think its going to be more like three miniseries. At least thats my hope, I may regret it after I go through these first five this weekend!
TepidT2O

Re: Cobra Kai
July 19, 2024, 09:09:53 pm
Almost unwatchable
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
July 19, 2024, 09:45:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 19, 2024, 09:09:53 pm
Almost unwatchable

The acting is... not.

So wooden from all the characters...

Trying to enjoy if for what it is, or became after the first two seasons, as BB noted.

But it's difficult...
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Cobra Kai
July 19, 2024, 10:04:00 pm
Think I'll wait and watch it all the way through from the start to end when the final installment is released next year. Can't be arsed with this staggered release.
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
July 19, 2024, 10:37:48 pm
Its been rinse and repeat really since Netflix got hold of it. No coincidence the best two series are the first two prior to Netflix.

Just a case of wanting to see it through to the end now. Although sounds like theres a new Karate Kid film in the works
Brian Blessed

Re: Cobra Kai
July 20, 2024, 02:01:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 19, 2024, 10:37:48 pm
Its been rinse and repeat really since Netflix got hold of it. No coincidence the best two series are the first two prior to Netflix.

Just a case of wanting to see it through to the end now. Although sounds like theres a new Karate Kid film in the works

Thats a little harsh on Netflix, duvva. Sony make it, YouTube and then Netflix just distribute, and afaik its had the same creatives the entire time. For me the low point still remains the school brawl, which was season 2 when it was still on Netflix.

For me, the show has always been better than it has any right to be, and it is firmly in the guilty pleasure category more than anything. Its a soap opera with some fighting.

It is rinse and repeat, but that is just inevitable given the concept.
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
July 20, 2024, 11:20:03 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July 20, 2024, 02:01:10 pm
Thats a little harsh on Netflix, duvva. Sony make it, YouTube and then Netflix just distribute, and afaik its had the same creatives the entire time. For me the low point still remains the school brawl, which was season 2 when it was still on Netflix.

For me, the show has always been better than it has any right to be, and it is firmly in the guilty pleasure category more than anything. Its a soap opera with some fighting.

It is rinse and repeat, but that is just inevitable given the concept.
Ive grown a bit disappointed with it. Just think they could have taken a slightly less silly tone, which it felt like the first couple of series were imo.
Perhaps it had nothing to do with the change of distributor, but that is for me when the tone began to shift.

Theyve introduced a lot of characters, some of which have really added to the story, but it feels like there isnt enough time to deal with them all properly.

Maybe I am being harsh, just feel it could have been more than its become.

afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
July 21, 2024, 12:06:25 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 20, 2024, 11:20:03 pm
Ive grown a bit disappointed with it. Just think they could have taken a slightly less silly tone, which it felt like the first couple of series were imo.
Perhaps it had nothing to do with the change of distributor, but that is for me when the tone began to shift.

Theyve introduced a lot of characters, some of which have really added to the story, but it feels like there isnt enough time to deal with them all properly.

Maybe I am being harsh, just feel it could have been more than its become.



Yep...
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
November 15, 2024, 05:34:34 pm
Next 5 episodes up on Netflix today
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
November 15, 2024, 07:06:34 pm
Just watched the first episode...

If you enjoy what the series has become over time, it appears that the next five episodes are very much more of the same and you will rightly enjoy them.

That was reasonably politic... :D
duvva 💅

Re: Cobra Kai
November 16, 2024, 12:25:00 am
Spoiler
episode 8 is like they just went Fuck it  lets turn the ham up to 11. Was laughing out loud at times
[close]
afc tukrish

Re: Cobra Kai
November 16, 2024, 01:51:44 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 16, 2024, 12:25:00 am
Spoiler
episode 8 is like they just went Fuck it  lets turn the ham up to 11. Was laughing out loud at times
[close]

Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 16, 2024, 12:25:00 am
Spoiler
episode 8 is like they just went Fuck it  lets turn the ham up to 11. Was laughing out loud at times
[close]

Fabulous... Thought similarly after episode 6.

What you reference is the biggest problem I have with the direction of the series.

The first two seasons were really about the adults and the genuine problems they faced as they aged and reflected.

Now, we get fart jokes...
Brian Blessed

Re: Cobra Kai
November 16, 2024, 08:42:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 16, 2024, 12:25:00 am
Spoiler
episode 8 is like they just went Fuck it  lets turn the ham up to 11. Was laughing out loud at times
[close]

Spoiler
I had to laugh out loud when Johnny and Miguel walk into the hospital room to blood covered sheets. Of all the absurd things on the show, thats the one that tickled me the most for some reason
[close]
Livbes

Re: Cobra Kai
Today at 04:32:37 pm
Im all up to date now. Pure cheese on toast, with mainly terrible acting, but still enjoy it, a very guilty pleasure.

Id never heard of that martial artist and influencer Vallandingham but fuck me, wow. Ive looked up plenty of her training videos since though.  :o :-*
