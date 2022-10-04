Thats a little harsh on Netflix, duvva. Sony make it, YouTube and then Netflix just distribute, and afaik its had the same creatives the entire time. For me the low point still remains the school brawl, which was season 2 when it was still on Netflix.



For me, the show has always been better than it has any right to be, and it is firmly in the guilty pleasure category more than anything. Its a soap opera with some fighting.



It is rinse and repeat, but that is just inevitable given the concept.



Ive grown a bit disappointed with it. Just think they could have taken a slightly less silly tone, which it felt like the first couple of series were imo.Perhaps it had nothing to do with the change of distributor, but that is for me when the tone began to shift.Theyve introduced a lot of characters, some of which have really added to the story, but it feels like there isnt enough time to deal with them all properly.Maybe I am being harsh, just feel it could have been more than its become.