Yeah as much as I still enjoy the show for what it is, when I mentioned rinse and repeat before, its like Daniel and Johnny make up and work together, then Daniel and Johnny fall out again over the same things as before, it does lack the progression in relationships of them staying sorted and seeing where that might lead. And as you say its not that subtle you can see those disagreements and falling outs coming a mile off. Think it would improve the show immensely if they were a bit cleverer at times with those type of things
Would like to see an extended period of Daniel and Johnny working together, with Johnny ultimately winning some sort of final. good-natured, fight.
But the writing is what it is. It's a play the hits, subtle as a sledgehammer, fun ride that won't be channelling The Wire anytime soon and, by watching, we all kinda get the impression that we could plot it and write it better.
I think it's got a lot of life left it in, but they are not exploring all the ground it could potentially cover by any means.