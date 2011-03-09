Spoiler especially after his drunken, smelling-of-piss confession of his love to/for Miguel Robby... One of the problems with the writing on the show is the utter absence of any sort of subtlety.

Yeah as much as I still enjoy the show for what it is, when I mentioned rinse and repeat before, its like Daniel and Johnny make up and work together, then Daniel and Johnny fall out again over the same things as before, it does lack the progression in relationships of them staying sorted and seeing where that might lead. And as you say its not that subtle you can see those disagreements and falling outs coming a mile off. Think it would improve the show immensely if they were a bit cleverer at times with those type of things