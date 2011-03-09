« previous next »
Author Topic: Cobra Kai  (Read 10863 times)

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #160 on: January 7, 2022, 02:19:58 pm »
Interesting fact: Ralph Macchio goes to the same hairdresser as Michael Fabricant.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #161 on: January 7, 2022, 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  7, 2022, 01:30:09 pm
Spoiler
Johnny abandoning Robby again to focus on Miguel is the kind of ridiculous, caught in a loop decision I fully expect every main character in this show to make.
[close]

Spoiler
especially after his drunken, smelling-of-piss confession of his love to/for Miguel Robby... One of the problems with the writing on the show is the utter absence of any sort of subtlety.
[close]
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #162 on: January 7, 2022, 02:41:47 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on January  7, 2022, 02:23:28 pm
Spoiler
especially after his drunken, smelling-of-piss confession of his love to/for Miguel Robby... One of the problems with the writing on the show is the utter absence of any sort of subtlety.
[close]
Yeah as much as I still enjoy the show for what it is, when I mentioned rinse and repeat before, its like Daniel and Johnny make up and work together, then Daniel and Johnny fall out again over the same things as before, it does lack the progression in relationships of them staying sorted and seeing where that might lead. And as you say its not that subtle you can see those disagreements and falling outs coming a mile off. Think it would improve the show immensely if they were a bit cleverer at times with those type of things
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #163 on: January 7, 2022, 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva on January  7, 2022, 02:41:47 pm
Yeah as much as I still enjoy the show for what it is, when I mentioned rinse and repeat before, its like Daniel and Johnny make up and work together, then Daniel and Johnny fall out again over the same things as before, it does lack the progression in relationships of them staying sorted and seeing where that might lead. And as you say its not that subtle you can see those disagreements and falling outs coming a mile off. Think it would improve the show immensely if they were a bit cleverer at times with those type of things

Would like to see an extended period of Daniel and Johnny working together, with Johnny ultimately winning some sort of final. good-natured, fight.

But the writing is what it is. It's a play the hits, subtle as a sledgehammer, fun ride that won't be channelling The Wire anytime soon and, by watching, we all kinda get the impression that we could plot it and write it better.

I think it's got a lot of life left it in, but they are not exploring all the ground it could potentially cover by any means.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #164 on: January 8, 2022, 04:20:33 pm »
I'm a few into the new series.

Honestly don't care about Miguel, Robby, Sam or Tory.

Just hoping Kenny obliterates the Laruso kid.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #165 on: January 8, 2022, 04:58:18 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January  8, 2022, 04:20:33 pm
I'm a few into the new series.

Honestly don't care about Miguel, Robby, Sam or Tory.

Just hoping Kenny obliterates the Laruso kid.

Pretty sure we were all hoping for the La Pusso beat-down... ;D
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #166 on: January 8, 2022, 05:21:59 pm »
they need a gut-wrenching death in the show.

Hands up - who wants it to be Sam?
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #167 on: January 8, 2022, 05:51:26 pm »
Who or what the fuck is Carrie Underwood?
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #168 on: January 8, 2022, 05:52:42 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January  8, 2022, 05:51:26 pm
Who or what the fuck is Carrie Underwood?

Thats what I said at the time haha
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #169 on: January 8, 2022, 06:31:56 pm »
Man alive. Can't see a scene with Pat Morita without welling up.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #170 on: January 8, 2022, 07:39:29 pm »
Ive always thought Mr Miyagi called Daniel Daniel San as in son, hows it going son? But watching Cobra Kai and everyone calling him Daniel San made me question it and just googled and found out Ive been wrong for 36 years of my life
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #171 on: January 8, 2022, 08:25:57 pm »
Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien's daughter plays Devon Lee.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #172 on: January 8, 2022, 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on January  8, 2022, 07:39:29 pm
Ive always thought Mr Miyagi called Daniel Daniel San as in son, hows it going son? But watching Cobra Kai and everyone calling him Daniel San made me question it and just googled and found out Ive been wrong for 36 years of my life

Everything is a circle, Sat1 San...
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #173 on: January 9, 2022, 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January  8, 2022, 05:21:59 pm
they need a gut-wrenching death in the show.

Hands up - who wants it to be Sam?

I vote for Robby.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #174 on: January 13, 2022, 02:33:10 pm »
Quote from: a little break on January  9, 2022, 05:27:33 pm
I vote for Robby.

Robby was in He's all that, he has probably suffered enough for now.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #175 on: January 13, 2022, 07:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on January 13, 2022, 02:33:10 pm
Robby was in He's all that, he has probably suffered enough for now.

There's not enough suffering in the world for that face.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #176 on: January 19, 2022, 05:48:45 am »
Quote from: a little break on January 13, 2022, 07:32:09 pm
There's not enough suffering in the world for that face.

Ah, not just me thinking that then. The most punchable mug on the tele. Have noticed that he's mastered the ability to close his mouth though since the Cobra Kai "honest trailer" on youtube.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #177 on: May 7, 2022, 09:43:51 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrmx6gc0a8I

Trailer for season 5, coming out in September.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #178 on: August 15, 2022, 06:39:41 pm »
Looks like there could be a new trailer or something tomorrow judging by social media.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #179 on: August 16, 2022, 08:42:06 pm »
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #180 on: August 16, 2022, 08:56:15 pm »
When the HELL is bad boy Barnes going to get involved again? Hes the only one missing now

I always liked 3 the best, so loving the Silver character
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #181 on: August 16, 2022, 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 16, 2022, 08:56:15 pm
When the HELL is bad boy Barnes going to get involved again? Hes the only one missing now

I always liked 3 the best, so loving the Silver character
Spoiler
Although hes not in the trailer he is due to appear. Also wondered whether the blonde Cobra Kai with his back turned towards the end might be Dutch
[close]
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #182 on: August 16, 2022, 09:32:48 pm »
Ah 9 September, good timing, could do with a little brightness this autumn. WIll it all be released at once (think it was last time?)
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #183 on: August 16, 2022, 10:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on August 16, 2022, 09:32:48 pm
Ah 9 September, good timing, could do with a little brightness this autumn. WIll it all be released at once (think it was last time?)
Pretty sure the last two series have been so expect so
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #184 on: August 18, 2022, 06:56:28 pm »
Its Netflix so should be. Although I dont know how much longer they can sustain that particular business model.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #185 on: September 8, 2022, 05:31:09 pm »
For those who cant wait until tomorrow apparently the first 9 minutes of episode one have been released on Tudum?

I think Im too old to know what that is
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #186 on: September 8, 2022, 06:18:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  8, 2022, 05:31:09 pm
For those who cant wait until tomorrow apparently the first 9 minutes of episode one have been released on Tudum?

I think Im too old to know what that is

 ;D

Flashing your Johnny Lawrence, Duvva...

Edit: I don't fucking know, either... :wave
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #187 on: September 9, 2022, 05:26:13 pm »
New season is up on Netflix, though seemingly not promoted at all for whatever reason.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #188 on: September 10, 2022, 12:24:26 am »
Six episodes in. More of the same really, enjoyable enough nostalgia. A couple of old faces from the films.

Spoiler
Theyve flipped the script Mike Barnes it seems, hope well see more from him. Didnt see the girl from KK3 turning up as Amandas cousin.
[close]
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #189 on: September 12, 2022, 07:46:22 pm »
On episode 7 of the first series. It is absolute shite. And I'm loving every minute of it.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #190 on: September 12, 2022, 08:00:24 pm »
Cobra Kai baffles me. It baffles me in the way that I should hate it, the comedy at times is poor. Nostalgia on its own should not be enough to keep me watching, but I absolutely love it. Why!?
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #191 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: Graeme on September 12, 2022, 08:00:24 pm
Cobra Kai baffles me. It baffles me in the way that I should hate it, the comedy at times is poor. Nostalgia on its own should not be enough to keep me watching, but I absolutely love it. Why!?
Same really, though I watched Karate Kid in the late 90s rather than when they came out, it still makes me nostalgic for that time. A lot of it feels tongue in cheek, like they know it's over the top and stupid and because of that self-awareness I give it a pass as enjoyable nonsense.

Only a few episodes in (maybe 4) but I find it a hoot, it's so stupid but the hamminess make it. Terry Silver has been brilliant.
Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #192 on: Today at 11:16:20 am »
Quote from: Graeme on September 12, 2022, 08:00:24 pm
Cobra Kai baffles me. It baffles me in the way that I should hate it, the comedy at times is poor. Nostalgia on its own should not be enough to keep me watching, but I absolutely love it. Why!?

I dunno either. Saw the latest series was available so thought I'd check on the first episode. Seven episodes later I concluded I was watching the same formulaic nonsense as previously but couldn't wait to watch the rest.

Re: Cobra Kai
« Reply #193 on: Today at 11:24:13 am »
This show is so crap its good!

Its basically Beverly Hills 90120 mixed with the movie's nostalgia. Some really cringe moments. Be great is Cynthia Rothrock comes in it and just kicks everyone's ass, including Larusso's.
