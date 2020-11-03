Claus vs Trend in the Battle of Sandbagger Hill

Russell Wilson

Tyreek Hill

Tyler Lockett

Todd Gurley

Ronald Jones (the infamous)

Robert Tonyan

Ezekiel Elliott

James Conner

Chris Carson

KC Defense

Baltimore Defense

Trend's Premature Jocularity

Claus died today after playing Russian Roulette for the third time in three weeks. Each time, the game came down to fractional points. But the third time was no charm for our brother from Arizona who thought he left the ammo behind. Claus is a clever, old soul who is as wiley as they come. He talks more shit per capita than the entire country of France --- so there's that. Second, Claus is known for his analysis of Risk/Reward with an early timed gamble on a boy named Barkley. Apparently, this was also the name of the house dog as a child, which has left our friend conflicted all over again. Anyhow, Claus got to the final four and 1 point away from the Championship trio. He must be congratulated for his ingenuity and mocked simultaneously for his famously bad attempts at sandbagging. If any further evidence is needed, I have the embarrassment of verbal diarrhea on my phone and would happily post it at the whim of almost anyone.Claus, the big spender, will be leaving a lot of luxury resources to heirs. They include:Thank you Claus --- you finally got your picture in the paper tooThinking he had lost the match after a shitty Tampa Bay first half, Trend decided to write an early obituary. Here is what it saidTrendisdestiny died today of a self-inflicted waiver wire move wounding his team and causing all kinds of chaos in the first inaugural Guillotine League.This came as a blow to all involved as writing one's own obituary is akin to navel gazing a gangrene infested wound made by a black mamba while listening to afternoon delight. So many things went wrong. Nevertheless, Trend liked to keep things short and simple. He would like to personally thank Calvin Ridley, DJ Moore and Mark Andrews for their contributions to this untimely demise as well as request that they serve as pallbearers. Trend was heard saying yesterday that he wanted them to let him down one last time (presumably he was talking about more than the casket). Trend left neighborhoods full of sisterwives who vote non-stop in RAWK drafts and drink egg nog while singing old Beach Boys tunes. He left a brood of children as well --- all committed to their new found god in the Church of Fowler --- called Bobby Moon Firmino. The sun rises and sets by the religion. Si senor. There was no money to speak of, but that didn't stop them from milking billionaires and living off the proceeds from their protection racket of registering illegally acquired tobacco industry stock options. "Smoke em if you got em" doormats in Marboro-ese dotted the front porches of 391 houses in Butte, Montana where they lived.Most who knew him, saw Trend as a piece of work. Temper tantrums, uncalled for arrogance, and a penchant to make an error or two led to a trifecta of tri-fuck-it-tude, where people had no idea what would set Trend off next. He left his business partners a series of problems a few gems. Lets honor him tonight by all grabbing our scrotums, coughing, and yelling the name JOE GOMEZ three times in unison before singing...Baxter, Classy, and Trend will compete for a spot in the World RAWK Guillotine Championship Final this week.