1st-Time Guillotine Draft Thread - NFL Hunger Games

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 22, 2020, 04:30:15 AM
Week 2 - Obituary & WEEK 2 Commissioner's Waiver Wire List

Wizard of Buck Pete & Not in Kansas Anymore
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/acT_PSAZ7BQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/acT_PSAZ7BQ</a>

But here I should imagine the most terrible part of the whole punishment is, not the bodily pain at allbut the certain knowledge that in an hour, then in ten minutes, then in half a minute, then nowthis very instantyour soul must quit your body and that you will no longer be a manand that this is certain, certain!     ― Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Idiot

Such is life! 

Top of the league 7 days ago laughing brilliantly at the mess created below, only to see the sill of a shattered waiver wire window.   Buckmaster Pete, a fan favorite and modest personality who is a clever wordsmith and much appreciated talking head, lost his skull today.  He is known for his love of Notre Dame college football, the SF 49ers, and his affinity for young explosive talent.  His week 1 scores blew out the competition with 145 points.  And this week was promising as well, but he was let down by his support of Nyheim Hines, Julio Jones dropped endzone catch, and the Patriots Defense who got shredded by Russell Wilson.    Had any of these lads just brought a modest amount of performance, it might be Statto under the blade and not Montana's Magic.   

If there is a lesson to be learned by Buck's untimely demise, it is that we should appreciate our involvement each day while it is there.   We have lost two greats lads after the fortnight (Carl & Buck Pete) and we must honor their work by using their players to the utmost ability of our remaining teams.  Buck leaves the group a sound array of WRs with some high scoring RBs, but maybe not next week if you know what I mean.  Surely someone will take a flyer on the NE Defense as well.   RIP Buckmaster Full of Peter




Prepare your Bids for the Following Players

Buck's Team Waiver List                  Waiver Wire Performers Week 2      Waiver Wire Week 3 Projected Performers

Joe Burrow - QB                                   Lenny Fournette                                  Drew Brees
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - RB                 Julian Edelman                                    Tom Brady
Jonathan Taylor - RB                            Gardner Minshew                                Matt Stafford
Julio Jones - WR                                   Ryan Tannehill                                    Aaron Rodgers
DeAndre Hopkins - WR                        Ryan Fitzpatrick                                  Devante Parker
Jared Cook - TE                                   Justin Herbert                                      Baker Mayfield
Nyheim Hines - RB                               Jonnu Smith                                        Marvin Jones
TY Hilton - WR                                     Jordan Reed                                        Jalen Reagor
D'Andre Swift -RB                                Jared Goff                                            Indy Def
Benny Snell - RB                                  Diontae Johnson                                  Cleveland Def
NE Patriots - Def                                 James Robinson                                   Tampa Bay Def
                                                           David Montgomery
                                                           CeeDee Lamb
                                                           Darrell Henderson
                                                           Hayden Hurst
« Last Edit: September 23, 2020, 02:22:06 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 22, 2020, 01:29:46 PM
Nice write up Trend

Gutted to be going as it was my best shot out of the 3 leagues I'm in

Julio Jones dropped catch will haunt me (and him probably).

Cheers for running it though Pal. Good fun.  Next season again for sure.
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 29, 2020, 04:16:29 AM
Week 3 - Obituary & WEEK 3 Commissioner's Waiver Wire List

Attrickus of Gerrence has been Severenced

The more I see of the monied classes, the more I understand the guillotine     ― George Bernard Shaw

When you think about wealth in our guillotine game, there are few fantasy oligarch owners who have more than Gerry Attrick with Russell Wilson.  A self-made owner, GA plucked the top QB in the league in the fourth round from the rest of the herd.  In the early weeks, Wilson was a big difference maker for Gerrence.   And it looked like the same could be said this week, but unfortunately GGMM (Gesicki, Gordon, Moore, and Mixon) led to his early demise (none scoring more than 10 points - making the investment in Russell Wilson all but worthless.   However, old money has secrets, and the big secret here was Gerry's not checking with his medical crew before Sunday, as Devante Adams was for all intensive purposes sidelined with a bad hammy (masked in a game time decision).  Leaving a hobbled player starting in a league like this is just begging the executioner to take off your head.   Statto challenged the fates with this in week 1, but now Gerry Attrick is the one to pay the price.

Alas, the call never came and Gerry's fate was stolen by a sharpened blade and some luck from the upper "Classy" that saved his neck by inches.  Gerrence was a brilliant man, known for his Diontae man love, and his Pulp Fiction impressions.



He was a man of few words, which now has been cut all the more short.   RIP Attrickus of Gerrence.

At 90 points, Attrickus of Gerrence joins his other upper crust friends Buckmaster Pete, and Ball Fondling Carlito's Weigh under the guillotine's cruel glint.  On the bright side, he'll have some time to catch up on his cricket habit as it works well as another headless endeavor.
People who want to send condolences, can send money and wishes to "DRAFTPROS.COM TEAM ORGANIZER --- for when you do not have time to adjust your lineup". 

A of G leaves a pet canary named Carra behind --- and a large estate of players to see below.



Prepare your Bids for the Following Players

Buck's Team Waiver List                  Waiver Wire Performers Week 3      Waiver Wire Week 4 Projected Performers

Russell Wilson - QB                                   Rex Burkhead                                      Joe Burrow
Melvin Gordon - RB                                   Justin Jefferson                                   Tom Brady
Joe Mixon - RB                                          Aaron Rodgers                                    Matt Stafford
DeVante Adams - WR                                Ryan Tannehill                                    Gardner Minshew
DJ Moore - WR                                          Ryan Fitzpatrick                                  Devante Parker
Mike Gesicki - TE                                      Cedric Wilson                                      Baker Mayfield
Will Fuller - WR                                         Jonnu Smith                                        Marvin Jones
Marquise Brown - WR                                Alan Lazard                                        David Johnson
Antonio Gibson -RB                                  Jared Goff                                           
Kareem Hunt - RB                                     Tyler Boyd                               
                                                                James Robinson                                 
                                                                Jimmy Graham                                                           
                                                                Darrell Henderson
                                                                Hayden Hurst
                                                                Mike Davis
« Last Edit: September 29, 2020, 06:20:47 AM by Trendisdestiny »
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 29, 2020, 04:40:39 AM
Guillotine League 24 Hour News Service Alert



Meritocracy of the Blade

A Major Announcement from the 1st Annual Guillotine League is Pending

"Starting in Week 5, the commissioner hereby decrees that League Guillotine will institute a rise up by your bootstraps competition of lost numbskulls (Carlito, Buckmaster Pete, Gerrence, and week 4's loser) in a winner take all, head re-attachment surgery commissioned by Michael Edwards and his geniuses at Liverpool FC.   Four teams will take waiver wire scraps and construct a four man positional draft run by me ---- to compete only against one another for the privilege of entering back into the league with a budget equal to the lowest player to compete with existing teams in Week 6.
This is not a resurrection stone gift, but one of the four teams that wins Week 5 will be put back together again like Frankenstein.



Points are accumulated the same way as before --- and life continues to exist until it does not.

Players choosing from the waiver wire will not be able to draft their teams until the waiver wire process has been completed for Week 5.   The Commish will run the draft as a snake draft --- and all league members may participate on RAWK watching the picks coming in and commenting.

This is the only and final opportunity to win a league for many of you, so make sure you choose wisely.   The 4 team death hallows draft will take place on Wednesday evening BST or Thursday afternoon BST of next week October 7th or 8th depending upon schedules.   

You can only select from the waiver wire, it is not a bid process.   You have to win your way back into that.




Any comments may be sent to my personal assistant --- Phouck Eue or Phouck Auiffe

   
« Last Edit: September 29, 2020, 03:29:57 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 29, 2020, 05:32:45 AM
Answer your discord DMs!
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
September 29, 2020, 09:23:35 AM
Brilliant Trend.  You really are the gift that keeps on GIFing.  Love Gerry's write up and looking forward to the "Loser Draft" next week.
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 6, 2020, 03:55:02 AM
Week 4- Obituary & WEEK 4 Commissioner's Waiver Wire List

Simon Says Statto Slashed by Roster Slip

To drive free, to love free, to court destruction with taunts, to feed the remainder of life with one hour of fullness and freedom - one brief hour of madness and joy.     ― Walt Whitman

You Didn't Say Simon Says


It is a difficult feat to taunt death twice and live.  Only a few get away with it.  Josey Wales, Charlie Daniels and Keith Richards!  But our Statto Red's approach to start/sit decisions led to his demise.

Our man in statistics stayed afloat for 3 weeks taunting the league and rules.  Up until the end, he was warned of a runaway roster with CoVid issues and injuries permeating the NFL this week. And yet, Statto decided to brave the Glistening Guillotined waters with 75% of his roster playing.
Unfortunately for all the underdogs in the world, Statto died yesterday from an acute case of having no head, with some saying he lost it up "you know where".  No need to besmirch such an interesting character who was able to stay alive for 4 weeks without really grasping the rules. 
Statto Red, as his friends called him, was a gentle soul, but had a fierce flicker in his ticker burning like Keelan Cole.   

Alas, Statto met his maker with 75 points and bench full of 25.  This would not have been enough to hold off the executioners we have come to adore, but he did leave his relative the $1000 that went unspent on waivers.
The last two deaths in our guillotine league have been due to missing "dead"lines and not understanding how crucial one's head attached can be in defeating  your opponents. 
We should give thanks to our fallen - Statto Red, Gerrence, Buckmaster Pete, and Carl Champion of Champions, and remember nothing is forever.  In fact some here might be seeing a few of these lads soon.  Bring a hat.

Statto Red left his heirs a plethora of talent.  Mahomes, Metcalf and Godwin and a few good defenses are up for the taking.  Make sure you read the tea leaves this week with Tennessee Titans and other CoVid outbreaks as this could be crucial.
Additionally, make sure you "pay" special attention to this weeks waiver wire bidding, because a poor choice here or a missed gem there could lead to "REGENERATION" and new life for dead meat............... Bwhahahaha



Prepare your Bids for the Following Players

Statto's Team Waiver List               Waiver Wire Performers Week 4      Waiver Wire Week 5 Projected Performers

Patrick Mahomes - QB                              Tom Brady                                                  Jarret Goff                                   
Austin Ekeler- RB                                     Melvin Gordon                                            Ben Roethlisberger
Cam Akers- RB                                         Ted Bridgewater                                         Jimmy Garoppolo
Chris Godwin- WR                                    CeeDee Lamb                                             Todd Gurley
Stefon Diggs- WR                                     Tim Patrick                                                 David Johnson
TJ Hockenson- TE                                    Ryan Fitzpatrick                                          Julian Edelman
DJ Metcalf- WR                                         Justin Herbert                                             DJ Moore
Jarvis Landry- WR                                     Gardner Minshew                                       AJ Brown
Malcomb Brown-RB                                  Sam Darnold                                              Darius Slayton
San Francisco- DEF                                  Matt Stafford                                              Tyler Boyd
New Orleans -  DEF                                  Antonio Gibson                                          David Montgomery
                                                                David Carr                                                  Ronald Jones
                                                               Carson Wentz                                              Josh Kelley
                                                               Tra'Quan Smith                                           Hayden Hurst
                                                               Robert Tonyan                                            Dalton Schultz


**** All moves after the waiver process is closed this week are to be completed after Frankenstein Re-entry draft....   No pickups on Thursday or Friday for non-bidded players until all teams have been filled from waivers.
    **** CoVid Injury List Expansion - Diontae Johnson, Hunter Henry, Derrick Henry, Jonnu Smith and James Conner are not available to anyone other than their current owners. They know who they are
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 6, 2020, 04:09:41 AM
Frankenstein Redraft: Wednesday evening 9pm BST - Snake Draft (held here on the RAWK thread).   I'll organize the teams from the thread and draft selections for everyone.  The draft order will be decided by random draw by one of your colleagues. 


The participants are:

Carl the Champion



Pete the Chomper



Gerry of Attrick



Statto Red



Start studying the waiver wire lads, you're gonna some help.   The budget for week 6 teams promoted in the guillotine league ----> TBD.
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 03:12:48 AM
1st Annual Regeneration Nation - Gulliotine Re-entry Draft



List of Available Players --- This list may change before the draft as the end of the waiver wire process comes first

WEEK 5 - Zombie Hunger Games (Four teams of meat go into the grinder and only one comes out --- to unleash the Kraken in week 6 of Guillotine League).   --- Too many mixed metaphors apologies

                     QBs                                     RBs                                         WRs                                       TEs                                      DEF

               Jared Goff                            Todd Gurley                            DJ Moore                              Hayden Hurst                        San Francisco
               Justin Herbert                      David Johnson                        Julien Edelman                      Dalton Schultz                         Tennessee   
              Gardner Minshew                  James White                           John Brown                            Austin Hooper                           Dallas
              Tom Brady                            Devin Singletary                     Darius Slayton                       Chris Herndon                        New Orleans
              Daniel Jones                         David Montgomery                 Jae Crowder                          Mike Gesicki                            Kansas City
              Drew Brees                           D'Ernest Johnson                   Tyler Boyd                             Robert Tonyan                         Cleveland
              Jimmy Garoppolo                 Darrell Henderson                  Christian Kirk                        TJ Hockenson                           Houston
              Teddy Bridgewater               Melvin Gordon                        Marquise Brown                     Noah Fant                                Chicago
              Ryan Fitzpatrick                   Antonio Gibson                      Brandon Aiyuk                       Jared Cook                                 Miami
              Joe Burrow                           Myles Gaskin                          M Valdez-Scantling               Mo Alie Cox                             
              Baker Mayfield                     Rex Burkhead                         Jerry Jeudy                                                               
                                                         Boston Scott                           Scotty Miller
                                                         Len Fournette                         Deebo Samuel
                                                         Mark Ingram                           Ceedee Lamb
                                                                                                       Devante Parker

Link to the league waiver wire --- see if there are some unearthed gems  (https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/f1/882239/players)
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 11:32:33 AM
Gutted I missed this, looks great fun.
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:13:55 PM
I'll have David Johnson please
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:19:18 PM
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:29:04 PM
Buck Pete chooses Todd Gurley

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:30:25 PM
DJ Moore

Melvin Gordon
Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:32:51 PM
Gerry Attrick selects




Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:34:01 PM
Buck Pete chooses

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:36:39 PM
Carl chooses Teddy Bridgewater and Dalton Schultz



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:37:40 PM
Buck Pete selects Robert Tonyan

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:40:15 PM
Gerry selects David Montgomery and Joe Burrow



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:41:11 PM
Buck Pete selects Jared Goff

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:42:33 PM
Carl selects Justin Jefferson and Antonio Gibson




Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:43:18 PM
Buck Pete selects Ceedee Lamb

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:44:46 PM
Gerry selects Devante Parker and Hayden Hurst



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:45:36 PM
Buck Pete selects Mo Alie Cox

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:47:46 PM
Carl selects Darious Slayton and Devin Singletary



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:48:30 PM
Buck Pete selects Anthony Scotty Miller



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:49:54 PM
Gerry Attrick selects Tennessee Def and Julian Edelman



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:52:21 PM
Buck Pete selects Mark Ingram

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:53:56 PM
Carl selects Justin Herbert and Tee Higgins



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:54:53 PM
Buck Pete - selects KC Defense

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:56:41 PM
Gerry Attrick selects Latavious Murray and Deebo Samuel





Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:57:59 PM
Buck Pete selects Jamison Crowder

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 08:59:21 PM
Carl selects Dallas Def and Josh Kelley



Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 09:05:05 PM
Buck selects Damien Harris

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 09:05:53 PM
Gerry Attrick selects Gardner Minshew

Re: SPECIAL 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Sign-Up - NFL Hunger Games (PLEASE READ ****)
October 7, 2020, 09:37:31 PM
Final Re-Entry Draft Team Selections

               Carl                                                             Pete                                                            Gerry

              David Johnson RB                                Todd Gurley RB                                          DJ Moore WR
              Ted Bridgewater QB                             Tyler Boyd WR                                           Mel Gordon RB
              Dalt Schultz  TE                                 Robert Tonyan TE                                      Dave Montgomery RB
              J Jefferson WR                                       Jared Goff QB                                           Joe Burrow QB
             Anton Gibson RB                                    CD Lamb WR                                           Dev Parker WR
             Darius Slayton WR                                Mo Alie Cox TE                                          Hay Hurst TE
             Dev Singletary RB                                 Scotty Miller WR                                         Tennessee CoVids
             Jus Herbert QB                                     Mark Ingram RB                                         Juli Edelman WR
             Tee Higgins WR                                     KC Defense                                              Latav Murray RB
             Dallas Defense                                     Jami Crowder WR                                       Deeb Samuel WR
             Josh Kelleye RB                                     Dami Harris RB                                         Gard Minshew QB
Re: 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Thread - NFL Hunger Games
October 14, 2020, 03:24:39 AM
Frankenstein Meets Fowler's Left Foot

"I accept chaos, not sure if chaos accepts me?- Bob Dylan

In the midst of one of the most historical battles of the blade and blood, came a project of resurrection from the dead.   It was a party of constituted parts that a few objected to on ethical bounds, and others were happy to look aside thankful for their personal collar.
The houses of Gerrence, Buckmaster Pete, and Carl the Conqueror were summoned by the gods of the fantasy football underworld for one more haunting.   Each would compete until death do they part.   This author is here to tell you that Buckmaster Pete is:



Montana Magic: 117.26
Jared Goff: 27.36
Ceedee Lamb: 22.40
Jamison Crowder: 27.60
Todd Gurley: 27.00
Mark Ingram: 5.7
No Mo Alie Cox: 0
Tyler Boyd:8.30
KC Def: -1

It's a minor miracle that the house of Buckmaster Pete outlasted his compatriots - considering his TE was held scoreless and his defense was under par for the tournament.   Nevertheless, Buckmaster Pete rejoins the Guilly with $50 to his name and his head in tact.

Enjoy your time here, be grateful for every bolt, stitch and screw (and dream of large women :)




In other news, this writer is saddened to say that Robbie Fowler's left foot was amputated last night by a rogue executioner leading to his demise.   At 120.90 points, this week the black knight was hardly a failure.  GLB was leading the league in total points scored and had a team of all-stars.
As is usual in the Guilly, you never know what will kill ye.  Fowler's left foot was left dangling because of a poor evening by Tyler Lockett and CEH.  If you knew GLB like we know GLB, you'll find this manager to be a person of a few words, but decisive action.  Ruthless in the waiver wire, and watching from a distance, able to sneak up on the most savvy of players.  This keen machine of gladiatorial sheen left a home full of players, money and goodies for all.   At the very end, GLB was stoic and hoping for a draw.




We would be remiss here not to mention the last second get-away by Classy in a Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid sort of way.   Hanging on the cliffs' cutting's edge, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs came to the rescue of the Classy' cranium.  Needing 37 points to avoid the axe, Butch and the Kid secured 40 like they were having pancakes at IHOP at 3am. 




Prepare your Bids for the Following Players

GLB's Team Waiver List          Carl's Waiver List       Gerry's Waiver List          Waiver Wire Week 6 Top Projected Performers

Lamar Jackson - QB              David Johnson RB          DJ Moore WR                            Tom Brady - QB
Alvin Kamara - RB                Ted Bridgewater QB       Mel Gordon RB                          Matt Ryan - QB
C Edwards- Helaire - RB       Dalt Schultz  TE             Dave Montgomery RB               Matt Stafford - QB
Allen Robinson - WR             J Jefferson WR                Joe Burrow QB                          Kirk Cousins - QB
Tyler Lockett - WR                Anton Gibson RB           Dev Parker WR                          Ryan Tannehill - QB
Travis Kelce - TE                  Darius Slayton WR          Hay Hurst TE                            Alex Mattison - RB
Mike Evans - WR                  Dev Singletary RB           Tennessee CoVids                    Ronald Jones - RB
Evan Engram - TE                 Jus Herbert QB               Juli Edelman WR                       Devonta Freeman - RB
Cam Newton - QB                Tee Higgins WR              Latav Murray RB                       TJ Hockenson - TE
J McKinnon - RB                   Dallas Defense               Deeb Samuel WR                      Chris Godwin - WR
Tampa Bay Defense              Josh Kelley RB                Gard Minshew QB                     AJ Brown - WR
                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                               


             
Bids are due by Thursday evening 9pm BST --- this week only!!!!!!             
             
             
             
             
             
             
             
             
             
Re: 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Thread - NFL Hunger Games
October 18, 2020, 03:43:58 AM
Week 6 Battle for Blood

                            Claus             Classy             Baxter         Buck Pete       Stoa        Trend

QB                     Stafford             Allen             Murray           Goff          Mahomes    Rodgers
RB1                     Elliott          Montgomery      Robinson      Gurley           Hunt        Taylor
RB2                     Davis             Mattison           Henry          Gaskin        Mostert      Sanders
WR1                   Chark             Robinson         Adams         Crowder      Thielen       Hopkins
WR2                     Hill                Diggs             Julio Jones      Lamb          Kupp         Ridley
TE                     Engram             Kittle               Kelce           Tonyan       Higbee       Jonnu Smith
FLEX                  Conner             CEH               Golladay        Parker        A Jones       Godwin
DEF                   Ravens            Patriots             Colts           Steelers       Texans       Dolphins
Re: 1st-Time Guillotine Draft Thread - NFL Hunger Games
Today at 02:47:53 AM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on October 18, 2020, 03:43:58 AM
Week 6 Battle for Blood

                            Claus             Classy             Baxter         Buck Pete       Stoa        Trend

QB                     Stafford             Allen             Murray           Goff          Mahomes    Rodgers
RB1                     Elliott          Montgomery      Robinson      Gurley           Hunt        Taylor
RB2                     Davis             Mattison           Henry          Gaskin        Mostert      Sanders
WR1                   Chark             Robinson         Adams         Crowder      Thielen       Hopkins
WR2                     Hill                Diggs             Julio Jones      Lamb          Kupp         Ridley
TE                     Engram             Kittle               Kelce           Tonyan       Higbee       Jonnu Smith
FLEX                  Conner             CEH               Golladay        Parker        A Jones       Godwin
DEF                   Ravens            Patriots             Colts           Steelers       Texans       Dolphins

Sharpening The Magic of 6



"You cannot go on forever stealing what you need without regard for those who come after". - Frank Herbert


Stoa and the Fine Margins of The Stayin' Alive Five


Tonight, we had a horseman from Austria on the loose.  He was riding throughout the land, kicking up sand, posse's on his tail cause he's on the lamb.  High living from an oil family dynasty named Hunt, Mahomes, Kamara, Metcalf and McCaffrey led to some overconfidence.
Unfortunately for Stoa, he met his maker this evening after some stray razor wire was hidden between two trees in an attempt to prevent landowner theft in the land of fantasy Austrian rules football.  They found the body, but never found the head.



While authorities have no witnesses to Stoa's death, legend has it that his friends Hunt, Kupp, Higbee, and bunch of Texans lured him to the killing spot where the razor wire would take his life.  Some now say, that he haunts the forests of Austria during Schnitzelfests.
Stoa's was a fine spirit who had a clear mind and steel-eyed nature that would not be bullied.  Treachery was all his enemies had, and as Frank Herbert suggests --- it was more than enough to roll heads.  Stoa leaves his heirs some of the finest riches in the world:

QB - P Mahomes
RB - K Hunt (pronounced Kunt)
RB - R Mostert (pronounced dead or mostly dead if you're into the princess bride)
WR - A Thielen (nicknamed handle with care)
WR - C Kupp
TE - T Higbee
FL - A Jones
BE - DK Metcalf
BE - A. Kamara
BE - D Watson
BE - C McCaffrey
DEF - Houston Texans     

We thank Stoa for his contributions to all the worlds he haunts :)   And his friends, Classy, Claus, Baxter, Trend and Buck Peter, just happy to have one more week.




