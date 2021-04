19 entries against Fulham, with an average score of 6 and a highest score of 8. Is this the lowest scoring round in the history of the game?



It is the lowest ever average, but not the lowest-scoring top scorer, because the top scorer was actually Pete who got 9 points in the PLOnly once before was the highest score 8, that was when we lost at Newcastle 1-0 in 2004/05 season. That time we only had 16 entries, but almost everyone scored 7, so the average was higher.