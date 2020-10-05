Bloody lottery.
The national lottery draw: 21 - 34 - 39 - 41 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
2134394145 / 35 = 60982689 remainder 30
remainder + 1 = 31, so we use Round 31 (Round 34 after renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-16
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 18-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 14-15
JSteve v ollyfrom.tv 16-16
KeegansPerm v BoRed 19-19
Perham v Ndeyanka 0-15
redforlife v Barneylfc 17-17
RJH v Mivi 18-18
tommy LFC v vivabobbygraham 14-12
Trendisdestiny v Yorkshire-Red 14-19
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
84 59 +25 10 BoRed
80 73 +07 10 JSteve
77 64 +13 09 Yorkshire-Red
78 76 +02 09 Cape Tear
80 55 +25 07 Ndeyanka
85 61 +24 07 Barneylfc
83 71 +12 07 LovelyCushionedHeader
86 79 +07 07 ollyfrom.tv
72 80 -08 07 tommy LFC
88 71 +17 06 KeegansPerm
82 68 +14 06 Trendisdestiny
73 74 -01 06 Kopite1971
73 78 -05 04 Mivi
80 83 -03 03 vivabobbygraham
64 74 -10 03 joezydudek
78 95 -17 03 Vishwa Atma
14 74 -60 03 Perham (3)
63 67 -04 02 redforlife
59 65 -06 02 Buck Pete
67 99 -32 01 RJH
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646