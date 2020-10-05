« previous next »
******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******

Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
October 5, 2020, 08:30:31 PM
Bloody lottery. :no

The national lottery draw: 21 - 34 - 39 - 41 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

2134394145 / 35 = 60982689 remainder 30

remainder + 1 = 31, so we use Round 31 (Round 34 after renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-16
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 18-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 14-15
JSteve v ollyfrom.tv 16-16
KeegansPerm v BoRed 19-19
Perham v Ndeyanka 0-15
redforlife v Barneylfc 17-17
RJH v Mivi 18-18
tommy LFC v vivabobbygraham 14-12
Trendisdestiny v Yorkshire-Red 14-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

84   59   +25   10   BoRed
80   73   +07   10   JSteve
77   64   +13   09   Yorkshire-Red
78   76   +02   09   Cape Tear
80   55   +25   07   Ndeyanka
85   61   +24   07   Barneylfc
83   71   +12   07   LovelyCushionedHeader
86   79   +07   07   ollyfrom.tv
72   80   -08   07   tommy LFC
88   71   +17   06   KeegansPerm
82   68   +14   06   Trendisdestiny
73   74   -01   06   Kopite1971
73   78   -05   04   Mivi
80   83   -03   03   vivabobbygraham
64   74   -10   03   joezydudek
78   95   -17   03   Vishwa Atma
14   74   -60   03   Perham (3)
63   67   -04   02   redforlife
59   65   -06   02   Buck Pete
67   99   -32   01   RJH

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 09:19:02 AM
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Milner
Salah Minamino Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 04:31:10 PM
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 05:27:43 PM
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Calvert Lewin
DP: 9
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 09:26:21 PM
v Everton

Adrian
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Fabinho
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Yesterday at 09:31:47 PM
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 0-0
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 06:25:48 AM
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 09:13:03 AM
vs Everton

Adrian

TAA
VVD
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-2 to everton
FG: Calvert Lewin
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 01:42:29 PM
vs Everton

Adrian
Trent Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Thiago Henderson Milner
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 03:24:38 PM
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First goal: Mane
Final Score:0 - 3 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 03:46:28 PM
vs Everton

Adrian
TAA Gomez VVD Robbo
Thiago Henderson Gini
Salah Firmino Mane

FS: 0-0
FG: No goal
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 04:34:08 PM
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Mane

First goal: Calvert Lewin
Final Score: 0-0
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 04:59:48 PM
Everton v Liverpool

Adrian

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Fabinho
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Mane

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 07:03:42 PM
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 LFC Win
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 07:21:01 PM
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 4 - 1 LFC Win
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 10:15:50 PM
Everton (a)

Adrián

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Henderson
Gini
Thiago

Mané
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 2
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Premier League Champions Prediction League: Season 20******
Today at 11:33:54 PM

V Everton

Adrián
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Mané
Firmino
Salah

FS: 3-1 LFC
First Goal: Mane
DP: 6
