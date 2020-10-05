« previous next »
Bloody lottery. :no

The national lottery draw: 21 - 34 - 39 - 41 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

2134394145 / 35 = 60982689 remainder 30

remainder + 1 = 31, so we use Round 31 (Round 34 after renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-16
Cape Tear v Vishwa Atma 18-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 14-15
JSteve v ollyfrom.tv 16-16
KeegansPerm v BoRed 19-19
Perham v Ndeyanka 0-15
redforlife v Barneylfc 17-17
RJH v Mivi 18-18
tommy LFC v vivabobbygraham 14-12
Trendisdestiny v Yorkshire-Red 14-19

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

84   59   +25   10   BoRed
80   73   +07   10   JSteve
77   64   +13   09   Yorkshire-Red
78   76   +02   09   Cape Tear
80   55   +25   07   Ndeyanka
85   61   +24   07   Barneylfc
83   71   +12   07   LovelyCushionedHeader
86   79   +07   07   ollyfrom.tv
72   80   -08   07   tommy LFC
88   71   +17   06   KeegansPerm
82   68   +14   06   Trendisdestiny
73   74   -01   06   Kopite1971
73   78   -05   04   Mivi
80   83   -03   03   vivabobbygraham
64   74   -10   03   joezydudek
78   95   -17   03   Vishwa Atma
14   74   -60   03   Perham (3)
63   67   -04   02   redforlife
59   65   -06   02   Buck Pete
67   99   -32   01   RJH

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343347.msg17318646#msg17318646
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Milner
Salah Minamino Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Vs Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Gini

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Score: 3-1 to us
First goal: Mane
DP: 10
v Everton

Adrian
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Thiago Wijnaldum
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Calvert Lewin
DP: 9
v Everton

Adrian
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Henderson Thiago Fabinho
Salah Jota Mane

Score: 0-2 (LFC win)
First goal: Mane
DP: 8
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 0-0
DP: 6
vs Everton

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Thiago

Mane
Firmino
Salah

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
First Goal: Salah
DP: 6
