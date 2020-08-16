<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wRWsr3giWH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wRWsr3giWH8</a>



I think this needs left in here. You can obviously make your own minds up, but if this were a case anywhere else in most developed countries on the planet, it'd be headline news. Over a year on, and this poor woman still has no logical answers as to what really happened to her son. I'd always kept my own views on the matter to myself out of respect for the relatives, but his mothers views and suspicions reflect my own.