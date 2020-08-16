« previous next »
Author Topic: Justice for Noah Donohoe  (Read 663 times)

Justice for Noah Donohoe
« on: August 16, 2020, 10:40:35 pm »
Please sign and reshare fellow Redmen. YNWA.


Investigation of the PSNI handling of the disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe


14 year old Noah Donohoe went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday June 21st whilst cycling to meet friends to study for a Duke of Edinburgh project. Six days after he disappeared, his body was found in a storm drain in the Shore Road area of the city. Police stated that there was no foul play involved. 7 weeks later, there are no answers into how he disappeared or how he died.
Many suggestions by the PSNI on what happened to Noah in the time leading up to his disappearance have left Noah's family, friends and the wider community without answers. The depth of the PSNI's actions, or lack thereof, in searching for Noah has been extremely disappointing and unbelievably slow in providing answers to his mother, Fiona and to the public who stand with Fiona.
There is public huge concern over how a 14 year old boy can leave his home and disappear, only to be found in very strange circumstances. The PSNI are not providing answers to reassure Fiona or indeed the public, many of whom are wondering if it is safe for their children to leave their homes in daylight to meet friends.
The Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson stated in a letter to the journalist Donal Lavery, that an investigation into the PSNI handling of the disappearance and death of Noah is not within the 'public interest'. She also stated that 'complaints should, though, be recorded if the member of the public was either personally involved in the incident, or is the relative or friend of someone who was and who is acting on their behalf'.
Therefore we are asking you to sign this petition to ensure that the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland investigates the PSNI handling of this case and request that the complaint lodged by Donal Lavery be looked into thoroughly and urgently within the 'public interest' clause.
The public has a right to demand that Noah's disappearance and the outstanding facts should be communicated and clarified to his mother Fiona.
This petition will go to the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland
Anyone with the any information about Noah's disappearance should contact the offices of the Relatives For Justice group.

https://www.change.org/p/police-ombudsman-northern-ireland-investigation-of-the-psni-handling-of-the-disappearance-and-death-of-noah-donohoe?recruiter=86725204&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_abi&recruited_by_id=fe77258c-6486-489f-99b0-4b323692d8cf
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wRWsr3giWH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wRWsr3giWH8</a>

I think this needs left in here. You can obviously make your own minds up, but if this were a case anywhere else in most developed countries on the planet, it'd be headline news. Over a year on, and this poor woman still has no logical answers as to what really happened to her son. I'd always kept my own views on the matter to myself out of respect for the relatives, but his mothers views and suspicions reflect my own.
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm »
remember this in the news. are there any theories as to what happened to him?  very sad.
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:01:26 am »
There are. Probably a little more than "theory". Not a single thing the so called police has given out has made any sense. In fact, according to the mother, they've been blatant lies. She's actually been threatened with legal action and jail by the joke of a legal system here for voicing her beliefs and how she's been treated. The entire thing stinks. I know it's a long video, but give the video at least a short watch and you'll understand why a lot of Nationalists in the north of Ireland still don't trust the so called "PSNI".
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:15:08 pm »
this sounds awful, listening to the poor lady talking to James English posted above.
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
What is the 'a little more than "theory"'?
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:53:53 pm »
Listen to the woman talking about it. There's no theory in saying that when you've got a man who's a known drug dealing Loyalist paramilitary with over 200 convictions and was known to be in the possession of the kids belongings, and the police didn't even arrest or interview him as a suspect. And this is just one thing in a long list of things that doesn't add up or make any sense. There's no "theory" in that.
Re: Justice for Noah Donohoe
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:35:46 pm »
Not sure where the claim that Daryl Paul is a Loyalist paramilitary came from. He was arrested and charged for the theft of Noah's laptop.

It didn't help as a viewer not knowing the geography of Belfast. He left the house at 5.41 and by 6.05 he was naked in a Loyalist area and may have been mugged by the four druggies in between in the 'blacked out' CCTV area.

But the who,e case is riddled with incompetence and delay.
