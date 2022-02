Investigation of the PSNI handling of the disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe14 year old Noah Donohoe went missing in Belfast on the evening of Sunday June 21st whilst cycling to meet friends to study for a Duke of Edinburgh project. Six days after he disappeared, his body was found in a storm drain in the Shore Road area of the city. Police stated that there was no foul play involved. 7 weeks later, there are no answers into how he disappeared or how he died.Many suggestions by the PSNI on what happened to Noah in the time leading up to his disappearance have left Noah's family, friends and the wider community without answers. The depth of the PSNI's actions, or lack thereof, in searching for Noah has been extremely disappointing and unbelievably slow in providing answers to his mother, Fiona and to the public who stand with Fiona.There is public huge concern over how a 14 year old boy can leave his home and disappear, only to be found in very strange circumstances. The PSNI are not providing answers to reassure Fiona or indeed the public, many of whom are wondering if it is safe for their children to leave their homes in daylight to meet friends.The Police Ombudsman, Marie Anderson stated in a letter to the journalist Donal Lavery, that an investigation into the PSNI handling of the disappearance and death of Noah is not within the 'public interest'. She also stated that 'complaints should, though, be recorded if the member of the public was either personally involved in the incident, or is the relative or friend of someone who was and who is acting on their behalf'.Therefore we are asking you to sign this petition to ensure that the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland investigates the PSNI handling of this case and request that the complaint lodged by Donal Lavery be looked into thoroughly and urgently within the 'public interest' clause.The public has a right to demand that Noah's disappearance and the outstanding facts should be communicated and clarified to his mother Fiona.This petition will go to the Police Ombudsman for Northern IrelandAnyone with the any information about Noah's disappearance should contact the offices of the Relatives For Justice group.