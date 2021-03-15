« previous next »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 15, 2021, 02:30:32 pm

Dont think hes building over the whole garden just a portion of it , it will still need to be done to building regs so the council surveyor will need a few visits .

Council have visited each week so far.

Its still crazy he can block out our natural light yet it costs £206 for planning permission for us to install garden fences higher than 2 meters.
Had a quick read of the thread nick , did you not move in the end ?
I'd keep lots of photographs too as you never know what damage you might need to repair by the time they've finished.
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 15, 2021, 03:17:19 pm
Had a quick read of the thread nick , did you not move in the end ?

No - chain broke down up the line.
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 03:28:07 pm
I'd keep lots of photographs too as you never know what damage you might need to repair by the time they've finished.

Got photos of everything

They wont replace fences as they dont care (both neighbour and builders)

No way they can be removed in order to render / paint without damage
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 03:34:55 pm
Got photos of everything

They wont replace fences as they dont care (both neighbour and builders)

No way they can be removed in order to render / paint without damage

Just keep a visual record of everything mate so when you insist the damaged fence panels are replaced you've got photos of what it looked like before the damage.
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 04:28:57 pm
Just keep a visual record of everything mate so when you insist the damaged fence panels are replaced you've got photos of what it looked like before the damage.

To be honest, I would rather get guy I know to do

We can then go to the 2 metres (currently smaller) and add the trellis to hide extension

Wife wants a raised flower bed then put in some bamboo so its nice and high hiding this eyesore
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 04:41:51 pm
To be honest, I would rather get guy I know to do

We can then go to the 2 metres (currently smaller) and add the trellis to hide extension

Wife wants a raised flower bed then put in some bamboo so its nice and high hiding this eyesore

Fair dos.
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 04:46:01 pm
Fair dos.

I dont trust them to do what we want.

Hes the cheapest quote they had and neighbour is tight (I know as we have connecting garages where roofs need replacing and hes only interesting in cost not quality of work!).

Its hassle as we need to allow access to render and paint.

If not even a big extension but so much hassle
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 04:52:41 pm
I dont trust them to do what we want.

Hes the cheapest quote they had and neighbour is tight (I know as we have connecting garages where roofs need replacing and hes only interesting in cost not quality of work!).

Its hassle as we need to allow access to render and paint.

If not even a big extension but so much hassle

Neighbours are an absolute pain mate and can do untold damage to property values so you do right to get your own workmen on the job.
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 04:55:54 pm
Neighbours are an absolute pain mate and can do untold damage to property values so you do right to get your own workmen on the job.

Its just the arrogance of the whole process. Approached Sarah whilst she had headphones on in garden last year and said that hes pulling fence down to build extension.

Didnt issue Party Wall Notice then kept insisting its not needed and then going on and on at us to have the extension wall as the partition rather than keep fence as it would make their life easier. They have obviously had to build round it and then extend another wall internally for worktops.

Bored of it all now and might tell them to stick the rendering / painting.
https://imgur.com/gallery/lpnVCt3

Actually amazed that this allowed to happen with no planning permission  :butt
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 06:20:35 pm
https://imgur.com/gallery/lpnVCt3

Actually amazed that this allowed to happen with no planning permission  :butt

That's shocking mate 😯
Quote from: reddebs on March 15, 2021, 06:28:57 pm
That's shocking mate 😯

All allowed though as within permitted planning so what can we actually do ?

Absolutely amazing that the council would charge me to put a fence up to block it
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 06:20:35 pm
https://imgur.com/gallery/lpnVCt3

Actually amazed that this allowed to happen with no planning permission  :butt

Looks garbage that. Hope you can get something sorted.
Quote from: ... on March 15, 2021, 06:50:21 pm
Looks garbage that. Hope you can get something sorted.

It obviously needs to rendered and painted but it is a huge eyesore even when that is done.

Only way is to cover that with a high fence / plants to make the garden cosy again. I will just get one installed and won't be going to Council as no need to ask for Planning as doesn't impact anyone else.

I knew it would shit but nothing quite prepares you.
Take its just a single extension ? Is it having a pitched or flat roof and Id prefer that rendered and painted to be honest . They may Krend it which wouldnt need any maintenance as for planning permission even if it needed it
that would still be passed I would imagine
I'm sensing a clown shoes moment. Your garden looks big enough for the run up.
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 15, 2021, 07:17:54 pm
Take its just a single extension ? Is it having a pitched or flat roof and Id prefer that rendered and painted to be honest . They may Krend it which wouldnt need any maintenance as for planning permission even if it needed it
that would still be passed I would imagine

Yes it is with a flat roof.

They are painting and rendering white and we allow access. A thought is to now keep the wall and replace the other fencing as could be too busy
That's shite that mate  :(
I notice a manhole cover; check there's been no damage to the drains when they were putting the footings in.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 15, 2021, 08:24:23 pm
That's shite that mate  :(
I notice a manhole cover; check there's been no damage to the drains when they were putting the footings in.

Looks horrendous at mo right

Thats a good point - will lift up tomorrow
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March 15, 2021, 08:24:23 pm
That's shite that mate  :(
I notice a manhole cover; check there's been no damage to the drains when they were putting the footings in.
Yes, the water company might have something to say if he's building within 3m of a drain without their agreement. Not all drains, but worth a call.

Also, are you sure the 45 degree rule has been complied with?

https://www.firstinarchitecture.co.uk/designing-for-daylight-45-and-25-degree-test/
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 08:38:50 pm
Yes, the water company might have something to say if he's building within 3m of a drain without their agreement. Not all drains, but worth a call.

Also, are you sure the 45 degree rule has been complied with?

https://www.firstinarchitecture.co.uk/designing-for-daylight-45-and-25-degree-test/

Why is this extension such a fucking headache on every level ?

What the fuck is this new rule ?
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 08:46:42 pm
Why is this extension such a fucking headache on every level ?

What the fuck is this new rule ?
It's not particularly new mate, it's been around for a while. The Planners should make sure the plans meet the regs but with austerity and covid they are badly understaffed (the days of walking in off the street and having a quiet word with a duty planner are long gone), and I think PD applications probably get even less attention than full plans.

If you can post up a plan view of what they've approved (including your windows) we should be able to figure out whether they're within regs or not.
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 08:56:01 pm
It's not particularly new mate, it's been around for a while. The Planners should make sure the plans meet the regs but with austerity and covid they are badly understaffed (the days of walking in off the street and having a quiet word with a duty planner are long gone), and I think PD applications probably get even less attention than full plans.

If you can post up a plan view of what they've approved (including your windows) we should be able to figure out whether they're within regs or not.

Sent you DM
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 15, 2021, 06:52:55 pm
It obviously needs to rendered and painted but it is a huge eyesore even when that is done.

Only way is to cover that with a high fence / plants to make the garden cosy again. I will just get one installed and won't be going to Council as no need to ask for Planning as doesn't impact anyone else.

I knew it would shit but nothing quite prepares you.


Cheaper way would be to add the height using a plant climbing trellis,just get a metal one or fashion one from something else that will handle the wind,a few of these would look smart.

I doubt the Council wouldn't bother you either way though.

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Metal-Trellis-Garden-Ornate-Set-of-5-x-Fleur-de-Lys-Design-120cm-x-50cm/273261505070?hash=item3f9fa7aa2e:g:ldAAAOSwH9JeNA4u
Couple of ideas here:

https://imgur.com/gallery/qArG6D7

Once its painted and rendered it should look better than the current eyesore.

It might be too busy if we put the fence back up. The ironic thing is we had a massive fight with him about keeping the fences as he wanted to build on the boundary line rather up to it with the wall as partition. We were concerned about access issues if they went this route as we are end of terrace.

It still doesnt take away the fact that this has gone up and hes the only one that benefits. We will incur costs and have definitely lost natural lighting.  :butt
Quote from: diggerling! on March 15, 2021, 02:11:14 pm
I'm surprised he's allowed to build over the whole garden as my understanding was that the amenity needs of any future users should be considered, not just those of the current owner.

I'd also be a bit concerned that he's not VAT registered. Must have a very low turnover for a builder.
It will be a bit of a fiddle.  Compulsory registration is currently £85k, based on  turnover not profit, but to keep under they will get the client to pay for materials (and subbies wages) directly.

Used to work for a bloke who did this.
I thought that within permitted development, a structure could not be above a certain height if it's within 2 metres of a boundary?
Quote from: No666 on March 16, 2021, 08:13:00 am
I thought that within permitted development, a structure could not be above a certain height if it's within 2 metres of a boundary?

If your proposed new extension will be within 2m of a boundary, then the eaves height is limited to 3m under Permitted Development. Otherwise, a single storey rear extensions must be no higher than 4m.

It is currently not higher than 3 metres. It is about 8.5 feet.

The whole thing has been so much hassle for us - we are having to research a number of things all because they are cutting corners and lying to us. He sent the most passive aggressive email to me when I asked for the Party Wall Notice. I should of trusted my instincts and appointed a Surveyor at his costs but got to live next door to him!

We are the ones impacted by it yet there is nothing we can do. It will also impact the neighbour the other side as they will have sun light cut out (we won't as comes to side of house shining on the extension wall / fence).

Permitted development means the 45 degree rule is not applicable.

Also their house is currently normal brick work but those horrible grey blocks are going to be painted white (assume this is covered as in same materials despite being a completely different astectic).
Aren't  they going to give it a cement covering ?

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 16, 2021, 10:52:21 am
Aren't  they going to give it a cement covering ?



Yeah

Rendering and painting white
Still waiting on update when rendering will start my side. Kind of imperative to allow us to start garden redesign as it currently looks like a prison block.

They seem to have fallen massively behind.

Also, the wall looks like it not be straight as its built really close to fence on one part the look like it builds  inwards in to his garden as it goes out  ::)
So long as it is neatly rendered, I wouldn't worry about it, Nick. It'll honestly look fine. If anything, it could have been a lot worse as the roof is flat and not pitched.

When it comes around to rendering/painting, it looks like he can remove and replace one of your panels but not the other as it has some climbers on it. I wouldn't give consent for removing that panel as it'll damage your plants. He should be able to paint/render behind it easy enough if he has the other panel out.

Given that you're the one who looks at the wall, I'd have a word with him and ask if he minds if you keep the visible wall neatly painted every so often just so it doesn't discolour etc. Only takes a few passes with some white masonry paint once in a while. You could ask him which brand/colour was used and get the same type.

Also, your call on the fence panel/planning permission thing but I'd be tempted to put it in on the sly. The other thing you could do, which might be a way around it, is to attach a trellis to the top of your fence. My brother did something similar for a customer:




Get a couple of clematises or honeysuckles and you'll barely see it once grown.
