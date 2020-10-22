« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.  (Read 10457 times)

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • Yeah right..
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #80 on: October 22, 2020, 07:12:19 PM »
Some boss photos there cheers mate.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #81 on: October 23, 2020, 02:54:24 PM »
The Tommy Lawrence picture is ace
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • Yeah right..
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #82 on: October 23, 2020, 03:20:41 PM »
« Last Edit: October 23, 2020, 03:33:44 PM by Medellin »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #83 on: October 25, 2020, 12:18:11 PM »
Clarification from the Premier League re; Shef Utd penalty that was awarded. VAR only ruled on whether the incident was inside or outside the box, not on whether a foul took place or not.



Fabinho concedes a penalty for his challenge on Oli McBurnie.



Roberto Firmino slots home Liverpools equaliser.



Heres a view of it from up in the stands.



Mohamed Salah (centre) congratulates Firmino.



Liverpools Mohamed Salah smacks the ball into the net.



Diogo Jota heads home to give Liverpool the three points.



Liverpools Diogo Jota scores their second goal.



Diogo Jota heads Liverpool into the lead.



Jota (left) celebrates scoring their second goal with Roberto Firmino (right) and Trent Alexander-Arnold.



Liverpools Mohamed Salah beats Aaron Ramsdale but not the woodwork.



Alisson puts quick Liverpool return down to faith and hard work.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:23 PM by Dudek savessssss.........! »
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: LFC 2020/21 Season in pictures.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:50:20 PM »
Anders Dreyer shoots at Alisson



Kaba vies with Gomez



Liverpool players watch on from the stand



Fabinho sits with an injury



Fabinho hobbles off with an injury as Klopp remonstrates



Fabinho leaves the game after picking up an injury during Liverpools win against Midtjylland at Anfield.



Jota scores for Liverpool



Diogo celebrates with his Liverpool teammates.



Klopp talks to Mane and Salah before they come on



Salah celebrates scoring from the penalty spot



Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 