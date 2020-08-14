I recently bought this game on Steam and I have been impressed so far. I have not had any DLC so far but some workshops to make my in-game content more user friendly. Precision Engineering, Move it, Roads, Unlock all buildings etc. Whilst being too basic, I think it solves its purpose in that it helps us create a basic city without any thrills and frills. I am not sure I would go and buy the DLCs. Right now, the top 6 DLCs put together, cost 80 something euros. On the one hand, I think its fair that the effort that they put into the game has to be compensated, but on the other hand, its DLC. It must be discouraged as it sets a wrong precedent. I dont mind paying 50 bucks for a game that has everything instead of a game plus a 100 DLCs that take the price to 200 bucks. So I am a bit torn here.
But all the fans of this game, please share your experiences about your cities. Post some pictures if you can. Also suggest some workshops that you tried and helped your builds. As a addition, please let me know if any DLC is worth buying.
As for me, I have started a new city and upto 7k residents using just the low density residential, a small industrial area and some commercial. Traffic is at a standard 80% and going good so far. Lots of walking within the city and lots of pedestrian roads and cycling paths. And 1 bus line and 1 metro line which take in like 500 passengers a week each. What I am unable to understand is that the hospital has treated 0 patients last week. And the cemetry has had 0 cases of deaths so far. That doesn't sound like a stat that is realistic after 1 year of ingame playing. Or could it be some bug with one of the workshops?