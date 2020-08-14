Have played it for a few hours now and it is still fun building your own city. Don't really have any huge performance issues, except for the odd "hickup" from time to time and quite a few graphical glitches with textures not loading or everything just looking shite for a moment.



All in all, it feels like playing the first one without mods, but with more features (a lot of them from the DLC that was released for the first one). Quite a few things have improved and I think you'll be able to build nice cities in this. One thing I haven't really grasped though is how the various densities for residential areas work. At the moment, I'm trying to set up a just-walking district and it seems to work fine so far. Busses are being used and I have built two huge parking garages for people to put their cars in. Next up will probably be building another industrial district and then maybe get some more unlocks in public transport. I feel my city is made for a subway.



Still, there are some bugs and some janky stuff in this and some of it is just embarrassing. They've included a bus station with six platforms. Problem is, the platforms aren't implemented in a way that a bus can drive in and then drive off. The bus goes in forward, but then has to reverse out of it to go on its route. That leads to busses getting stuck and glitching into each other. How the fuck they decided this was fine is just crazy, when there'd be such an easy solution for this, i.e. have six platforms next to each other (even on the base-level of the terminal building and have busses go in one side and come out the other one.