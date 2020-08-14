« previous next »
Cities Skyline

Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 08:32:16 am
I recently bought this game on Steam and I have been impressed so far. I have not had any DLC so far but some workshops to make my in-game content more user friendly. Precision Engineering, Move it, Roads, Unlock all buildings etc. Whilst being too basic, I think it solves its purpose in that it helps us create a basic city without any thrills and frills. I am not sure I would go and buy the DLCs. Right now, the top 6 DLCs put together, cost 80 something euros. On the one hand, I think its fair that the effort that they put into the game has to be compensated, but on the other hand, its DLC. It must be discouraged as it sets a wrong precedent. I dont mind paying 50 bucks for a game that has everything instead of a game plus a 100 DLCs that take the price to 200 bucks. So I am a bit torn here.

But all the fans of this game, please share your experiences about your cities. Post some pictures if you can. Also suggest some workshops that you tried and helped your builds. As a addition, please let me know if any DLC is worth buying.

As for me, I have started a new city and upto 7k residents using just the low density residential, a small industrial area and some commercial. Traffic is at a standard 80% and going good so far. Lots of walking within the city and lots of pedestrian roads and cycling paths. And 1 bus line and 1 metro line which take in like 500 passengers a week each. What I am unable to understand is that the hospital has treated 0 patients last week. And the cemetry has had 0 cases of deaths so far. That doesn't sound like a stat that is realistic after 1 year of ingame playing. Or could it be some bug with one of the workshops?
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 08:37:43 am
It's a good game. I play it now and again for short periods but always end up forgetting to connect some water pipes or electricity pylons to my towns! I don't think I'd be a very good city planner anyway haha. I always have a perfect vision in my head and try to design the roads with an idea of what will be built around it but I always just throw some yellow here, and some blue here while trying to adhere to what the people of the town want!

I'll try and post a picture of my town but be warned it's only basic buildings thrown together!
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 08:39:42 am
A noob question but how do you take screenshots?

Prnt Scrn doesn't seem to work for me. Is there a keyboard combination?
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 08:55:47 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 14, 2020, 08:39:42 am
A noob question but how do you take screenshots?

Prnt Scrn doesn't seem to work for me. Is there a keyboard combination?

If you use steam it's f12. It is for me anyway. But there is something in your steam settings where you can choose your screenshot shortcut and file destination etc as well.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 11:17:18 am
It's quite a good game, played it a lot when it came out. And I fire it up every now and then. Have no idea what the hot things in the workshop are at the moment, but I always used the roundabout builder and traffic manager or whatever it is called. Traffic is always the biggest issue, so they help a lot. Another thing you shouldn't forget is that the people are prepared to walk a long way, if there are footpaths. I once built a city where I connected everything with footpaths and there was very little traffic and everyone was walking everywhere.

As far as DLC goes, it's best to wait for a sale, especially if you're on Steam. You can get a lot of the older ones for just a couple of quid. There are some that really change how the game works and some that are a bit meh. There are YouTube videos where people discuss the various DLC packs and which are worth the money. Don't have to follow their recommendations, but you'll get an impression of what each DLC does and whether that's something you want. I have the industries one that changes a lot about how those work and I think I also have the one with the public transport stuff and the ones that gives you winter maps where you get heating as a new need and roads need to be maintained and plowed when it's snowing. But again this is mainly down to what you want from the game. I think all the bigger DLC packs are worthwhile, if you like the new things they add. The smaller and cheaper ones can be ignored in my view.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 02:12:55 pm
I want the tram but its a part of the Snowfall DLC, rather than the mass transit DLC, which is weird. And it costs 13 Euros.  :-\ :-\
Re: Cities Skyline
August 14, 2020, 02:25:35 pm
At the start of lockdown, Humble did a huge pack of DLC for this for next to nothing, so nabbed it then. Went and since purchased park life and harbour dlc but am reading it may not have been necessary to do so. During some update, most of the content was added to the base game and reviews of dlc packs on steam seem to suggest it is more a nod of appreciation to the devs than a requirement in buying them? Some workshop items need a specific dlc but not many.

As it turns out I have now a collection of over 200 mods installed which slowed my load times down from a minute to about 12 mins haha! At this point I kinda gave up for a bit, not sure my mid spec pc could cope with it all!

There are tonnes of youtube videos showing some mind blowing cities, the one I took a lot of inspiration from was Littletown by Sanctum Games. The guy is a near genius with his detail, well worth watching a few of his 70 films showing the town development.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 15, 2020, 08:05:45 am
I like it but almost always mod it to change how power or water works (like not having to draw the network)

I'm pretty shit at designing cities though  ;D I almost always start realistic, small, and want it to grow over time... fast forward to playing it again drunk ten hours later, trying to design weird circle-cities where they look like a wheel with spokes.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 15, 2020, 11:02:05 pm
If you're after DLC, Paradox Store does sales far more regularly than Steam so worth watching there too. Especially with them having a big new game out very soon which is usually accompanied by a sale on older stuff.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 17, 2020, 08:26:38 am
Quote from: Zeb on August 15, 2020, 11:02:05 pm
If you're after DLC, Paradox Store does sales far more regularly than Steam so worth watching there too. Especially with them having a big new game out very soon which is usually accompanied by a sale on older stuff.

Thats a great suggestion. I didnt know that. But do you know if I can get the game from Steam and the DLC from Paradox and still make them work together?
Re: Cities Skyline
August 18, 2020, 06:44:20 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 17, 2020, 08:26:38 am
Thats a great suggestion. I didnt know that. But do you know if I can get the game from Steam and the DLC from Paradox and still make them work together?

Paradox just sell the Steam codes for their games on Steam. (I tend to pick up my DLC for things like Skyline and other Paradox made/published titles in their sales.)
Re: Cities Skyline
August 19, 2020, 04:52:16 pm
Paradox's back to school sale has now started. Like said, you're buying a steam code from the game's devs/publisher. https://www.paradoxplaza.com/on-sale/
Re: Cities Skyline
August 20, 2020, 08:57:01 am
Why the eff did I start playing this game?!? Now my weekend is gone. :butt :butt :butt :butt
Re: Cities Skyline
August 20, 2020, 03:03:40 pm
Great game! Managed to get up to 200k population before on a fairly vanilla game. Traffic and the piling up dead eventually killed that save though!
Re: Cities Skyline
August 21, 2020, 08:24:11 am
Quote from: KopiteWD on August 20, 2020, 03:03:40 pm
Great game! Managed to get up to 200k population before on a fairly vanilla game. Traffic and the piling up dead eventually killed that save though!

to be honest the piling up dead is something that bothers me greatly. In one of my first builds, the population was about 80k. I have had crematoriums and cemetries all around the city. Collectively, there are about 200 hearses. And they dont seem to suffice, even with a traffic factor of 75%. RICO demand was there. But this resulted in people moving out and the population reducing to 72k. I am not sure if its a bug. I had to kill that save as well.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 23, 2020, 05:45:18 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 21, 2020, 08:24:11 am
to be honest the piling up dead is something that bothers me greatly. In one of my first builds, the population was about 80k. I have had crematoriums and cemetries all around the city. Collectively, there are about 200 hearses. And they dont seem to suffice, even with a traffic factor of 75%. RICO demand was there. But this resulted in people moving out and the population reducing to 72k. I am not sure if its a bug. I had to kill that save as well.

That sounds like an old bug with how the AI prioritises hearses. May be worth looking at the mods for traffic to see if there's one which fixes it. I did check but the old one I used to use is discontinued and couldn't spot anything similar.
Re: Cities Skyline
August 23, 2020, 06:30:03 pm
Just started a new save, got all the DLC and all the main mods because Im a shocking nerd. Ive always had problems with traffic and dead people  :(
Re: Cities Skyline
October 7, 2020, 10:12:55 am
What mods do people recommend?
Re: Cities Skyline
October 19, 2020, 12:31:36 pm
Oh shoot. Just seeing this question Mr. Squid.

I have most of the "standard" mods. A complete list of all the mods that I have subscribed to.

Quote
Smart Intersection Builder
Ultimate Eyecandy v1.5.2
Surface Painter
Rebuild It!
Empty It!
Fine Road Tool 2.0.4
Mini FPS Booster
Achieve It!
Resize It!
Instant Return To Desktop
Automatic Bulldoze v3
Hide It!
Watch It!
First Person Camera: Updated
Automatic Pedestrian Bridge Builder V2.0 [Beta]
Picker
Fine Road Anarchy 2.0.2
Advanced Vehicle Options (Sunset Harbor)
Tramway Alstom Citadis 302 - Line Colored
MAN Lion's City 2018 18-4: Generic
Loading Screen Mod
Elevated Pedestrian Roundabout
Pedestrian and Bicycle Path
All 25 Areas purchasable
Find It! 2
Prop Line Tool [PLT] (vAlpha)
Prop & Tree Anarchy
Pedestrian overpass _ korea _ yunseul
Prop Snapping
Invisible Pedestrian Path Set
Harmony 2.0.1 (Mod Dependency)
Crossings
More Beautification
Prop Precision
Scania Citywide LFDD
Large Tennis Club (clay version)
V- Cemetery -V
Mini Soccer Field
Large Tennis Club (grass version)
D3S Mercedes-Benz Citaro G (O530) '2011
Tennis club
Baseball Field
Walkway + parking lot with 18 slots by vip
Track and field
Large Advanced Incineration Plant
Large Advanced Crematorium
Parking Lot Roads
Roundabout Builder
Large Water Pumping Station
Tree Brush
Automatic Bulldoze v2
Large Recycling Center
Network Extensions 2 (Updated for Sunset Harbor)
Extra Landscaping Tools
Remove Need For Power Lines
Remove Need For Pipes
TM:PE V11 STABLE (Traffic Manager: President Edition)
Move It
Precision Engineering

There are a couple more that have received good reviews. Although I havent had them yet.

Quote
Intersection Marking Tool 1.4
Sharp Textures
CSL Map View
Re: Cities Skyline
October 20, 2020, 09:56:28 am
Wow! Thats a lot of mods!

Think at the moment I have Move It and TM:PE and even then I don't really know how to use them!
Re: Cities Skyline
October 20, 2020, 01:28:58 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on October 20, 2020, 09:56:28 am
Wow! Thats a lot of mods!

Think at the moment I have Move It and TM:PE and even then I don't really know how to use them!

The mods definitely make the game more playable. Helps a lot.

There are tutorials for literally every mod. On youtube.

Forexample, for TM:PE, I used this to get myself used to the settings. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRq6ZfByLmI

For Move it, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ADpCLT0gZU
Re: Cities Skyline
October 21, 2020, 03:28:53 pm
Cool - I will check those out!
Re: Cities Skyline
November 9, 2020, 10:50:00 am
This game drives me nuts.

I had a perfectly functioning city. My population was 70k and the entire population was split up into villages around. Not concentrated around one domain. Like 10 villages each interconnected with buses and metros.

I plop in one region with 8 blocks of high density residential and the traffic worsens from 80% to 45%.
Re: Cities Skyline
February 8, 2023, 05:22:51 pm
Playing this a lot recently, brilliant game, read today that there's a free PS5 upgrade coming soon as well.

Re: Cities Skyline
February 8, 2023, 07:05:32 pm
The remastered thing is going to be on gamepass, not my bag but my wife likes it.
Re: Cities Skyline
March 7, 2023, 03:05:31 pm
Skylines II has its announcement trailer. 2023 release.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WdD66WGBVHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WdD66WGBVHM</a>
Re: Cities Skyline
March 7, 2023, 05:54:00 pm
Quote from: kellan on March  7, 2023, 03:05:31 pm
Skylines II has its announcement trailer. 2023 release.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WdD66WGBVHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WdD66WGBVHM</a>

The Microsoft achievements list seems to confirm a few things
- Seasons
- 150 tiles!!!

Being a console player the hope for more integrated features that became must have MoDs in CS1 seem to be happening as several of the modders who created things like traffic manager and move it, Colossal Order gave them jobs and they are working on the game. Plus CS1 on consoles was ported by a separate company where as theyve confirmed CS2 across PC, PS5 & Xbox is in house production
Re: Cities Skyline
March 8, 2023, 12:06:06 am
It will be interesting to see where they're going with this. I really like Cities Skylines and have played it a lot (also got a lot of the DLC and quite a few mods). Having said that, a lot of stuff has been added on to the game with various DLC and it will be interesting to see how much of that is included in the base game from the start. Same goes for the mod stuff that is just such a quality of life improvement. One thing I would want to have a lot more detail is traffic and how to deal with it or even avoid it. It's just such a central issue in CS and it is basically the only thing that decides whether your city is growing or turning into a ghost town. Yet, with the stupid AI and only limited options in terms of public transport or influencing the AI's behaviour in terms of road usage it's just a pain in the arse to deal with. You still can do some cool stuff, I had one part of my town on a small island and basically put in a traffic ban for non electrical vehicles, put in a cable car to connect it to the rest of the city and it worked well. My best city traffic-wise was one I created years ago (and have lost since then), where I started using footpaths and elevated paths right from the start after they became available. You could get to every part of the city using an elevated footpath and it was impressive how much walking the people did.

I'll definitely keep an eye out for CS2, but it'll take more information about what the game will be like and what mechanics they're pushing before I get excited...
Re: Cities Skyline
March 9, 2023, 01:06:17 pm
CS is right up there on my list of games that I could never play vanilla if I had to revert, such is the number of mods and custom assets that I have downloaded. Which makes me feel like I could never be satisfied with CS2 on release even if they do have some of the core modders working on the game itself, presumably to incorporate those core mods in some form.

That said, it really won't take too many new features/mechanics to make me want to give playing a vanilla base game a try. Multipurpose zoning, as well as more adaptive buildings that don't leave gaps where roads aren't at 90 degree angles, or where they curve, would probably be enough to get me to buy without considering anything else.
Re: Cities Skyline
June 22, 2023, 05:24:16 pm
Some interesting new developer videos about games mechanics being released
Re: Cities Skyline
October 22, 2023, 10:25:44 pm
Only a few days away from release and I have seen the first few reviews (done by two German magazines). They both say that there are still some performance issues and they're a bit sceptical whether they'll get sorted out until release. And it seems the issues aren't with CPU or GPU usage, but rather some process in the game that creates some stutter. Was looking forward to this, but I'm afraid this might be a bad release. That they've pushed the console release back after saying the game would release there at the same time as on PC adds a bit more scepticism. Then again, it's on Gamepass so I can easily have a look when it's out and if it's bad I can wait until they fix it.
Re: Cities Skyline
Yesterday at 04:59:00 pm
Yeah its a bit sluggish, not unbearable though, city design is just fine with some nice new road/track laying options. For some reason, laying sewer pips is awkward, not sure why they sometimes don't connect properly, about the biggest annoyance so far for me. . Without mods it still feels soulless though so hope they get going with their mod-shop soon.
Re: Cities Skyline
Today at 01:25:15 am
Have played it for a few hours now and it is still fun building your own city. Don't really have any huge performance issues, except for the odd "hickup" from time to time and quite a few graphical glitches with textures not loading or everything just looking shite for a moment.

All in all, it feels like playing the first one without mods, but with more features (a lot of them from the DLC that was released for the first one). Quite a few things have improved and I think you'll be able to build nice cities in this. One thing I haven't really grasped though is how the various densities for residential areas work. At the moment, I'm trying to set up a just-walking district and it seems to work fine so far. Busses are being used and I have built two huge parking garages for people to put their cars in. Next up will probably be building another industrial district and then maybe get some more unlocks in public transport. I feel my city is made for a subway.

Still, there are some bugs and some janky stuff in this and some of it is just embarrassing. They've included a bus station with six platforms. Problem is, the platforms aren't implemented in a way that a bus can drive in and then drive off. The bus goes in forward, but then has to reverse out of it to go on its route. That leads to busses getting stuck and glitching into each other. How the fuck they decided this was fine is just crazy, when there'd be such an easy solution for this, i.e. have six platforms next to each other (even on the base-level of the terminal building and have busses go in one side and come out the other one.
