Had some first hand experience of how hurtful these conspiracies can be. We lost a close friend really suddenly a fortnight ago. She was young and had an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. She died suddenly in work. An incredible friend since uni, we are all totally heartbroken.
Anti-vax ghouls, no doubt with alerts to sudden death stories, trawled her social media and shared loads of her posts about being vaccinated. Anonymous trolls saying she got what she deserved etc. musks Twitter did absolutely nothing to take it down despite all of our reports. Her husband asked a few of them firmly but politely for them to take it down, but was met with abuse.
Believe in this shite all you want, but when a devastated husband asks you to remove pictures youve stolen from his dead wifes Facebook, youd have to be a total c*nt not to do so.