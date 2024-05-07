I can recommend Voodoo Histories by David Aaronovitch to you. It covers JFK, the moon landings, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and much more.



I'll give it a read cheers.I think the thing to remember is that science is as much a belief system* as religion is. I accept the years of science that have built up a picture of the world, but I can prove very little of it myself.There are some great scientists online that can provide (for instance) things you can do yourself without much cash to prove stuff yourself, but for the majority of science I (and most people I'd expect) haven't got the scientific background, knowledge or ability to go on anything but trust that scientists are telling the truth and know what they are doing.I've read enough to have faith in that, but I can see why people might argue against it - not because of the science, but because they don't trust the people or entities explaining the science to them.*To the lay-person