It's a conspiraceh

Re: It's a conspiraceh
Reply #480 on: May 7, 2024, 01:55:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2024, 08:03:36 pm
Right, Im telling Alan on you.

:D


I did find it interesting and when I argue with conspiracy theorists (me? argue?! Never! :D ) - it's good to come from a position where I know they are coming from.

A lot of stuff they say could be plausible if it weren't for pesky facts that always seem to crop up and get in the way.

The reason I was interested is that I have a few friends that are mild to less-mild conspiracy believers. Rather than just calling them dickheads, it seemed to me better to be able to discuss and debate.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
Reply #481 on: May 7, 2024, 05:18:43 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  7, 2024, 01:55:22 pm
:D


I did find it interesting and when I argue with conspiracy theorists (me? argue?! Never! :D ) - it's good to come from a position where I know they are coming from.

A lot of stuff they say could be plausible if it weren't for pesky facts that always seem to crop up and get in the way.

The reason I was interested is that I have a few friends that are mild to less-mild conspiracy believers. Rather than just calling them dickheads, it seemed to me better to be able to discuss and debate.
I can recommend Voodoo Histories by David Aaronovitch to you. It covers JFK, the moon landings, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and much more.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
Reply #482 on: May 8, 2024, 12:03:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May  7, 2024, 05:18:43 pm
I can recommend Voodoo Histories by David Aaronovitch to you. It covers JFK, the moon landings, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and much more.

I'll give it a read cheers.

I think the thing to remember is that science is as much a belief system* as religion is. I accept the years of science that have built up a picture of the world, but I can prove very little of it myself.

There are some great scientists online that can provide (for instance) things you can do yourself without much cash to prove stuff yourself, but for the majority of science I (and most people I'd expect) haven't got the scientific background, knowledge or ability to go on anything but trust that scientists are telling the truth and know what they are doing.

I've read enough to have faith in that, but I can see why people might argue against it - not because of the science, but because they don't trust the people or entities explaining the science to them.


*To the lay-person
Re: It's a conspiraceh
Reply #483 on: Today at 07:08:22 am
With the absence of a "middle east thread", for reasons I quite understand, I don't know here to throw this.

Anyway, an article which appeared briefly on the beeb news pages yesterday caught my eye, namely the Line project. Never heard it mentioned anywhere ever (though plenty of source online) but there they are again, Saudi Royalty killing people and destroying wildlife in the name of .. whatever the fuck they please.

All very dystopian and weird. When will people actually wake up and start to smell this coffee.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Line,_Saudi_Arabia
