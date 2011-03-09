« previous next »
Author Topic: It's a conspiraceh  (Read 32850 times)

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #400 on: January 14, 2022, 01:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2022, 01:18:44 pm
It wasn't a mod.

Pretty sure they mean you  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #401 on: January 14, 2022, 02:16:03 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 13, 2022, 10:55:58 pm
That's an interesting point about the printing press. It was the driving force behind the Reformation and the political and religious changes it brought about but King James's book, Daemonolgie, lead to the witch hunts.

You could argue that the printing press was the Tudor and Jacobean social media although government's went to great lengths to ensure censorship.

Think Daemonolgie was inspired by the Malleus Maleficarum by Heinrich Kramer.
This was decried by catholic theologians to begin with, but the new printing methods and numerous revisions, allowed it to spread and become both the handbook for courts of witch inquisition and likely one of most widely read books of the time (after the bible.) Very unpleasant and misogynistic stuff indeed.

Another interesting BBC story is that the roots of the QAnon stuff go back to the 90's and an article in the Sunday Telegraph, which raised the theory that the Clinton aide who committed suicide (Vince Foster?) was actually murdered, a story no other gave any real credence to. This was the theory that formed the initial basis for much of the alternate reality that sprung up around the Clintons and which the idiot followers now reside in. The author of the article denies this.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #402 on: January 14, 2022, 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 12:34:37 pm
Some spaff in the Telegraph is now pushing one that claims that partygate was a plot concocted by remainers  to take out Johnson in revenge for brexit 🤔

Zac whatever his name is ran for MP near my area and spread a LOT of misinformation to stoke tension in the Hindu community (vs Muslims). he's an absolute twat.

that said, the people pushing for BoZo to be gone are probably even more right wing than him.
YNWA.

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #403 on: January 14, 2022, 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 14, 2022, 02:42:10 pm
Zac whatever his name is ran for MP near my area and spread a LOT of misinformation to stoke tension in the Hindu community (vs Muslims). he's an absolute twat.

that said, the people pushing for BoZo to be gone are probably even more right wing than him.

Yes, that's what troubles me.
That and the raft of authoritarian/totalitarian bills being pushed through Parliament in 2022.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #404 on: January 14, 2022, 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 01:28:09 pm
Pretty sure they mean you  :D

Correct. I said I don't have learning difficulties and he said, You clearly do.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #405 on: January 14, 2022, 04:47:34 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 02:16:03 pm
Think Daemonolgie was inspired by the Malleus Maleficarum by Heinrich Kramer.

Amazing what you learn on RAWK!

I thought King James wrote 'The Hammer of the Witches'.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #406 on: January 14, 2022, 05:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on January 14, 2022, 04:18:43 pm
Correct. I said I don't have learning difficulties and he said, You clearly do.

To be fair, in the exchange I did say that. For context you were posting consipracy shite from a known fake news website (https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/YourNewsWire) about Christine Blasey-Ford, who was being treated like shit in the Kavanaugh hearings. You followed up that post with a comment that QAnon was 'interesting'.

You were pulled up on it by a few people, including this bit of friendly advice:

Quote
...There, not too difficult to actually learn something is it?

So, you can now put your new found knowledge to good use.

I hope you do as I imagine if you post that sort of utter shite from that source ever again, I strongly suspect your time on here will be brief...

The 'learning difficulties' comment was because people were rightly annoyed that you posted conspiracy shite slandering an innocent woman without bothering to check the source.

Apologies of my conspiracy radar was a bit off and you didn't believe the shite you posted but I've spent years reading posts from people repeating conspiracies with comments like "I don't necessarily believe it but it's interesting..."

QAnon isn't particularly interesting in itself, it's a mix of typical misogynistic, anti-semitic, new world order, baby-eating paedophile nonsense. What is of concern is the way it's spread has been amplified by social media and how it's been weaponised by the conservative right in America. It's also bizarre how parts of it have been absorbed by the far-left in the UK.

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #407 on: January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 14, 2022, 04:47:34 pm
Amazing what you learn on RAWK!

I thought King James wrote 'The Hammer of the Witches'.

Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #408 on: January 14, 2022, 07:04:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm
Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.

Sounds like an episode from 'What we do in the Shadows'.
« Reply #409 on: January 15, 2022, 10:31:10 am »
Are there any fans of Adam Curtis' documentaries on here? His stuff is fantastic IMO if you have the time.....he's someone who is clearly interested in the phenomenon of Conspiracy theories (w/o subscribing to them). He's very forensic in his analysis even if he does hop-scotch around a bit
« Reply #410 on: January 17, 2022, 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm
Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.


Only stealing white men's penises, though. It's to stop white people procreating, in order to make everyone in America black and brown.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #411 on: January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 17, 2022, 01:10:26 pm

Only stealing white men's penises, though. It's to stop white people procreating, in order to make everyone in America black and brown.

I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.   
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #412 on: January 18, 2022, 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.



All from a Bond-villain base under a pizza restaurant in Washington, where a massive control centre is disguised as a private email server.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #413 on: January 18, 2022, 04:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 18, 2022, 12:09:33 pm


All from a Bond-villain base under a pizza restaurant in Washington, where a massive control centre is disguised as a private email server.

Tyne and Wear
« Reply #414 on: January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am »
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.
« Reply #415 on: January 29, 2022, 10:40:56 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.   


They are drying then powdering the foreskins with 5G radiation and putting them in M&M's.
« Reply #416 on: January 29, 2022, 01:28:27 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.

And good on the ageing, Canadian hippy musicians for highlighting this.

Never listened to Rogan, don't know who he is but a £100m deal. Sweet heavens above.
« Reply #417 on: February 3, 2022, 11:05:27 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.

he's a pipeline to the alt-right and it surprises me how very few people (men, mainly) don't realise this.  Spotify paying him such vast sums to allow him to spread misinformation or platform known cranks is truly problematic.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  3, 2022, 11:05:27 am
he's a pipeline to the alt-right and it surprises me how very few people (men, mainly) don't realise this.  Spotify paying him such vast sums to allow him to spread misinformation or platform known cranks is truly problematic.
I've never liked him, and it was apparent to me very early on after watching a few of his podcasts years ago that his views are all built upon a first world privilage of being a capitalist white, rich American with thinely veiled orthodox right wing leaning arguments to everything with little to no understanding of geopolitics outside his own mypoic bubble of the aforementioned. In other words, I always knew he was a massive ballbag.
« Last Edit: February 3, 2022, 08:03:48 pm by Macphisto80 »
« Reply #419 on: February 5, 2022, 11:49:51 pm »
I guess one positive from all this is that the sound quality on Apple Music is noticeably better on my Sonos.
« Reply #420 on: February 7, 2022, 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  3, 2022, 08:01:43 pm
I've never liked him, and it was apparent to me very early on after watching a few of his podcasts years ago that his views are all built upon a first world privilage of being a capitalist white, rich American with thinely veiled orthodox right wing leaning arguments to everything with little to no understanding of geopolitics outside his own mypoic bubble of the aforementioned. In other words, I always knew he was a massive ballbag.

yep. he seems to have hidden it behind a cloak of apparently being a 'liberal' (according to his fans), perhaps as he was supportive of Bernie, but then he's platforming holocaust deniers, homophobes, racists and conmen.
« Reply #421 on: February 7, 2022, 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 14, 2022, 07:04:36 pm
Sounds like an episode from 'What we do in the Shadows'.

Ive been watching Garth Marengis Darkplace with my kids. This is definitely an episode title.
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 08:40:04 pm »
The Alex Jones 'Sandy Hook' Defamation award trial has been as about depressing as it has been bat shit crazy

So the Cliffnotes are currently

In 2021 Alex Jones lost a defamation law suit brought about from the families of the children murdered at Sandy hook school in 2012 following (multiple) claims in Jones Infowars show that the families and children murdered were 'False Flag Actors' planted by the left wing to try and change the 2nd amendment. During that time Jones has been found in contempt of court multiple times for failing to produce witnesses and documents around the case.

So this week a judge will decide on the award for the families. They have sued for $130m. Jones has been found guilty and will have to pay damages. This is just to decide on how much he will have to pay.

During this time Alex Jones has taken the stand to finally admit that the Sandy hook shootings were '100% real' following harrowing testimony from one mother of a child of the school that was murdered. But continued to go on about his 'Character' on Infowars and his 1st amendment rights etc.

Footage was showed during the trial of his past behaviour but also pictures he showed this week of the judge of his case on fire and how he is being wronged.

But in the last 24 hours the trial has taken a huge turn as it turns out Alex Jones own lawyers have released their own clients phone messages and emails in their entirety to the prosecution. Which not only showed that Jones has been lying to the courts (multiple times) but could hold all the communication Jones had with the Trump White House during the January 6 riots. This material will now be passed on the Jan 6 committee and FBI.

During any break in the proceedings he reverts to type in front of the cameras comparing the trial to the Nuremberg trials and that it's a kangaroo court.

He did declare himself bankrupt just prior to this so I doubt he'll have to pay out $130m but he might not make it back into the mainstream after all is said and done
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:40:04 pm
The Alex Jones 'Sandy Hook' Defamation award trial has been as about depressing as it has been bat shit crazy

So the Cliffnotes are currently

In 2021 Alex Jones lost a defamation law suit brought about from the families of the children murdered at Sandy hook school in 2012 following (multiple) claims in Jones Infowars show that the families and children murdered were 'False Flag Actors' planted by the left wing to try and change the 2nd amendment. During that time Jones has been found in contempt of court multiple times for failing to produce witnesses and documents around the case.

So this week a judge will decide on the award for the families. They have sued for $130m. Jones has been found guilty and will have to pay damages. This is just to decide on how much he will have to pay.

During this time Alex Jones has taken the stand to finally admit that the Sandy hook shootings were '100% real' following harrowing testimony from one mother of a child of the school that was murdered. But continued to go on about his 'Character' on Infowars and his 1st amendment rights etc.

Footage was showed during the trial of his past behaviour but also pictures he showed this week of the judge of his case on fire and how he is being wronged.

But in the last 24 hours the trial has taken a huge turn as it turns out Alex Jones own lawyers have released their own clients phone messages and emails in their entirety to the prosecution. Which not only showed that Jones has been lying to the courts (multiple times) but could hold all the communication Jones had with the Trump White House during the January 6 riots. This material will now be passed on the Jan 6 committee and FBI.

During any break in the proceedings he reverts to type in front of the cameras comparing the trial to the Nuremberg trials and that it's a kangaroo court.

He did declare himself bankrupt just prior to this so I doubt he'll have to pay out $130m but he might not make it back into the mainstream after all is said and done
They were just talking about this on CNN, they think he's probably committed perjury over info wars bankruptcy as well, syphoning the money away to evade Sandy hook damages.
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
They were just talking about this on CNN, they think he's probably committed perjury over info wars bankruptcy as well, syphoning the money away to evade Sandy hook damages.
So. Prison time in the offing then! 8)
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
So. Prison time in the offing then! 8)
You would think so wouldn't you, so he can't pay damages, you would think that would motivate a push to hammer him for perjury but the person speaking said it's a matter of them bothering to come after him for perjury. couldn't understand why she would say that and wasn't pressed on it.
Maybe she meant the case wasn't strong enough for a conviction but am guessing.
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm
You would think so wouldn't you, so he can't pay damages, you would think that would motivate a push to hammer him for perjury but the person speaking said it's a matter of them bothering to come after him for perjury. couldn't understand why she would say that and wasn't pressed on it.
Maybe she meant the case wasn't strong enough for a conviction but am guessing.
It is not just perjury. There is apparent fraud too - hiding his wealth; falsely filing for bankruptcy. :)
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:41:30 pm »
Jones can probably get the money back he is losing by suing his own lawyers for malpractice. The way they bungled handing his phone texts to the plaintiffs' lawyers and failing to exert privilege over them he probably has a fairly strong case. :butt

That said, I imagine there will be many parties now pouring over those messages and emails. Here's hoping the long term damage to his finances and personal freedoms are extensive.
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:32:36 pm
It is not just perjury. There is apparent fraud too - hiding his wealth; falsely filing for bankruptcy. :)
Yeah, was thinking the same, prove he fraudulently set up a sham bankruptcy to evade damages and talking about it on the witness stand automatically proves the Perjury.
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
He'll be fine. He's been ordered to pay $4.1m and yet just the other week he received an $8m anonymous donation in Cryptos.

He's got a market for this nonsense, and he has backers.

Unfortunately, there was never enough in this suit to put him away.
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm »
Fucking $4m against Jones.

What a fucking joke.
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm »
Honestly it's disappointing for sure, but again I just feel this trial never had the grounds to completely ruin him or put his platform away.

I've been following it, and I also like listening to the Knowledge Fight podcast that makes fun of him and his show. They analyse every bit of it.

It was just never going to be enough through this trial, and he's a clever fucker, he rarely puts himself in harms way. Always has a get out with what he says or does. He's been doing this for decades.
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm
He'll be fine. He's been ordered to pay $4.1m and yet just the other week he received an $8m anonymous donation in Cryptos.

He's got a market for this nonsense, and he has backers.

Unfortunately, there was never enough in this suit to put him away.
I watched the judge instructing him to tell the truth yesterday, she said something on the lines of you have lied to the court twice, it may sound ridicules for me to say this to you again but I have too, tell the truth.  did he lie on the witness stand and therefore commit perjury. the judges words left no doubt but this is about legal technicality's now.
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 11:47:40 pm »
I wouldn't know the legal ramifications of that particular comment from the judge (I saw it, he was also responding to the parents' questions in court and was told not to do so).

But just on the general point of his media operation, people think it's just the supplements he sells, but the reality is whether it is pro gun groups, foreign aid, or someone else, he's clearly being funded in a big way to have that studio and production and to maintain it despite being de-platformed from social media. His InfoWars studio and channel is leagues above the other nutters or guest pundits he has, with a phone cam and a green screen behind them.

I know there are more families to come, but he'll make up any losses quickly, by fighting the devil globalists and the new world order that's demonic and he's fighting for truth with the spirit of 1776 etc, etc.

The Knowledge Fight podcast is covering the trial on location, and even before setting out, they were saying how it's wishful thinking that whatever happens will wipe him out.

It'll set him back, he'll be careful the next time there is a shooting (already has been, refused to say anything controversial with Uvalde like "it's a cover up" when irony of ironies the police were for once actually doing the thing he often falsely claims), but yeah.. if he's going down, it has to be a concrete thing, and as with Jan 6th, he always had a way out of it.

He stirs the support, says inflammatory shit, and then slides in a "We don't want violence, that's what the globalists want us to do" and then goes on a tirade about how they are castrating our children and how governments are coming to our homes to steal the kids and take our arms. The fucker knows what he's doing.
« Reply #434 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Fucking $4m against Jones.

What a fucking joke.

Quote
The jurors will next consider the parents request for as much as $US75m in punitive damages from Jones for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.
« Reply #435 on: Today at 12:26:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:19:19 am
Quote
The jurors will next consider the parents request for as much as $US75m in punitive damages from Jones for spreading falsehoods about the killing of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012.
That'll sting. Fingers crossed!
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:27:25 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:51:39 pm
Honestly it's disappointing for sure, but again I just feel this trial never had the grounds to completely ruin him or put his platform away.

I've been following it, and I also like listening to the Knowledge Fight podcast that makes fun of him and his show. They analyse every bit of it.

It was just never going to be enough through this trial, and he's a clever fucker, he rarely puts himself in harms way. Always has a get out with what he says or does. He's been doing this for decades.

It wasnt a trial. He was already guilty and this was a civil hearing to assess damages. And its not finished yet. Theyve assessed damages for the families. Lets see what the punitive damages are. There are also a number of cases still to come.
