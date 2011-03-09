I wouldn't know the legal ramifications of that particular comment from the judge (I saw it, he was also responding to the parents' questions in court and was told not to do so).
But just on the general point of his media operation, people think it's just the supplements he sells, but the reality is whether it is pro gun groups, foreign aid, or someone else, he's clearly being funded in a big way to have that studio and production and to maintain it despite being de-platformed from social media. His InfoWars studio and channel is leagues above the other nutters or guest pundits he has, with a phone cam and a green screen behind them.
I know there are more families to come, but he'll make up any losses quickly, by fighting the devil globalists and the new world order that's demonic and he's fighting for truth with the spirit of 1776 etc, etc.
The Knowledge Fight podcast is covering the trial on location, and even before setting out, they were saying how it's wishful thinking that whatever happens will wipe him out.
It'll set him back, he'll be careful the next time there is a shooting (already has been, refused to say anything controversial with Uvalde like "it's a cover up" when irony of ironies the police were for once actually doing the thing he often falsely claims), but yeah.. if he's going down, it has to be a concrete thing, and as with Jan 6th, he always had a way out of it.
He stirs the support, says inflammatory shit, and then slides in a "We don't want violence, that's what the globalists want us to do" and then goes on a tirade about how they are castrating our children and how governments are coming to our homes to steal the kids and take our arms. The fucker knows what he's doing.