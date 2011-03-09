The Alex Jones 'Sandy Hook' Defamation award trial has been as about depressing as it has been bat shit crazy



So the Cliffnotes are currently



In 2021 Alex Jones lost a defamation law suit brought about from the families of the children murdered at Sandy hook school in 2012 following (multiple) claims in Jones Infowars show that the families and children murdered were 'False Flag Actors' planted by the left wing to try and change the 2nd amendment. During that time Jones has been found in contempt of court multiple times for failing to produce witnesses and documents around the case.



So this week a judge will decide on the award for the families. They have sued for $130m. Jones has been found guilty and will have to pay damages. This is just to decide on how much he will have to pay.



During this time Alex Jones has taken the stand to finally admit that the Sandy hook shootings were '100% real' following harrowing testimony from one mother of a child of the school that was murdered. But continued to go on about his 'Character' on Infowars and his 1st amendment rights etc.



Footage was showed during the trial of his past behaviour but also pictures he showed this week of the judge of his case on fire and how he is being wronged.



But in the last 24 hours the trial has taken a huge turn as it turns out Alex Jones own lawyers have released their own clients phone messages and emails in their entirety to the prosecution. Which not only showed that Jones has been lying to the courts (multiple times) but could hold all the communication Jones had with the Trump White House during the January 6 riots. This material will now be passed on the Jan 6 committee and FBI.



During any break in the proceedings he reverts to type in front of the cameras comparing the trial to the Nuremberg trials and that it's a kangaroo court.



He did declare himself bankrupt just prior to this so I doubt he'll have to pay out $130m but he might not make it back into the mainstream after all is said and done