That's an interesting point about the printing press. It was the driving force behind the Reformation and the political and religious changes it brought about but King James's book, Daemonolgie, lead to the witch hunts.



You could argue that the printing press was the Tudor and Jacobean social media although government's went to great lengths to ensure censorship.



Think Daemonolgie was inspired by the Malleus Maleficarum by Heinrich Kramer.This was decried by catholic theologians to begin with, but the new printing methods and numerous revisions, allowed it to spread and become both the handbook for courts of witch inquisition and likely one of most widely read books of the time (after the bible.) Very unpleasant and misogynistic stuff indeed.Another interesting BBC story is that the roots of the QAnon stuff go back to the 90's and an article in the Sunday Telegraph, which raised the theory that the Clinton aide who committed suicide (Vince Foster?) was actually murdered, a story no other gave any real credence to. This was the theory that formed the initial basis for much of the alternate reality that sprung up around the Clintons and which the idiot followers now reside in. The author of the article denies this.