It's a conspiraceh

Barneylfc∗

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 01:28:09 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on January 14, 2022, 01:18:44 pm
It wasn't a mod.

Pretty sure they mean you  :D
lobsterboy

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 02:16:03 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 13, 2022, 10:55:58 pm
That's an interesting point about the printing press. It was the driving force behind the Reformation and the political and religious changes it brought about but King James's book, Daemonolgie, lead to the witch hunts.

You could argue that the printing press was the Tudor and Jacobean social media although government's went to great lengths to ensure censorship.

Think Daemonolgie was inspired by the Malleus Maleficarum by Heinrich Kramer.
This was decried by catholic theologians to begin with, but the new printing methods and numerous revisions, allowed it to spread and become both the handbook for courts of witch inquisition and likely one of most widely read books of the time (after the bible.) Very unpleasant and misogynistic stuff indeed.

Another interesting BBC story is that the roots of the QAnon stuff go back to the 90's and an article in the Sunday Telegraph, which raised the theory that the Clinton aide who committed suicide (Vince Foster?) was actually murdered, a story no other gave any real credence to. This was the theory that formed the initial basis for much of the alternate reality that sprung up around the Clintons and which the idiot followers now reside in. The author of the article denies this.
RainbowFlick

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 02:42:10 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 12:34:37 pm
Some spaff in the Telegraph is now pushing one that claims that partygate was a plot concocted by remainers  to take out Johnson in revenge for brexit 🤔

Zac whatever his name is ran for MP near my area and spread a LOT of misinformation to stoke tension in the Hindu community (vs Muslims). he's an absolute twat.

that said, the people pushing for BoZo to be gone are probably even more right wing than him.
lobsterboy

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 02:48:13 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 14, 2022, 02:42:10 pm
Zac whatever his name is ran for MP near my area and spread a LOT of misinformation to stoke tension in the Hindu community (vs Muslims). he's an absolute twat.

that said, the people pushing for BoZo to be gone are probably even more right wing than him.

Yes, that's what troubles me.
That and the raft of authoritarian/totalitarian bills being pushed through Parliament in 2022.
Spezialo

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 04:18:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 14, 2022, 01:28:09 pm
Pretty sure they mean you  :D

Correct. I said I don't have learning difficulties and he said, You clearly do.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 04:47:34 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 02:16:03 pm
Think Daemonolgie was inspired by the Malleus Maleficarum by Heinrich Kramer.

Amazing what you learn on RAWK!

I thought King James wrote 'The Hammer of the Witches'.
Alan_X

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 05:34:58 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on January 14, 2022, 04:18:43 pm
Correct. I said I don't have learning difficulties and he said, You clearly do.

To be fair, in the exchange I did say that. For context you were posting consipracy shite from a known fake news website (https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/YourNewsWire) about Christine Blasey-Ford, who was being treated like shit in the Kavanaugh hearings. You followed up that post with a comment that QAnon was 'interesting'.

You were pulled up on it by a few people, including this bit of friendly advice:

Quote
...There, not too difficult to actually learn something is it?

So, you can now put your new found knowledge to good use.

I hope you do as I imagine if you post that sort of utter shite from that source ever again, I strongly suspect your time on here will be brief...

The 'learning difficulties' comment was because people were rightly annoyed that you posted conspiracy shite slandering an innocent woman without bothering to check the source.

Apologies of my conspiracy radar was a bit off and you didn't believe the shite you posted but I've spent years reading posts from people repeating conspiracies with comments like "I don't necessarily believe it but it's interesting..."

QAnon isn't particularly interesting in itself, it's a mix of typical misogynistic, anti-semitic, new world order, baby-eating paedophile nonsense. What is of concern is the way it's spread has been amplified by social media and how it's been weaponised by the conservative right in America. It's also bizarre how parts of it have been absorbed by the far-left in the UK.

lobsterboy

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 14, 2022, 04:47:34 pm
Amazing what you learn on RAWK!

I thought King James wrote 'The Hammer of the Witches'.

Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.

So... Howard Phillips

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 14, 2022, 07:04:36 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm
Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.

Sounds like an episode from 'What we do in the Shadows'.
zadoktBeast

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 15, 2022, 10:31:10 am
Are there any fans of Adam Curtis' documentaries on here? His stuff is fantastic IMO if you have the time.....he's someone who is clearly interested in the phenomenon of Conspiracy theories (w/o subscribing to them). He's very forensic in his analysis even if he does hop-scotch around a bit
Nobby Reserve

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 17, 2022, 01:10:26 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 14, 2022, 06:53:23 pm
Witches were stealing penises, keeping them as pets and feeding them oats. And penis trees..

Thats actually the kind of stuff you could reintroduce today in america,

Antifa want to steal your penis using vaccines and make it their pet or put it in a penis tree.

Not that far from Tucker Karenson claiming vaccines feminise you.


Only stealing white men's penises, though. It's to stop white people procreating, in order to make everyone in America black and brown.
thejbs

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 17, 2022, 01:10:26 pm

Only stealing white men's penises, though. It's to stop white people procreating, in order to make everyone in America black and brown.

I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.   
Nobby Reserve

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 18, 2022, 12:09:33 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.



All from a Bond-villain base under a pizza restaurant in Washington, where a massive control centre is disguised as a private email server.
bradders1011

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 18, 2022, 04:31:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 18, 2022, 12:09:33 pm


All from a Bond-villain base under a pizza restaurant in Washington, where a massive control centre is disguised as a private email server.

thejbs

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.
lobsterboy

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 29, 2022, 10:40:56 am
Quote from: thejbs on January 17, 2022, 09:57:46 pm
I heard that George Soros is buying up all the white penises, removing the foreskins and embedding microchips in them. Once theyve been reattached hell have an army of mindless Jewish bots at his disposal wholl go about rounding up kids to sacrifice to Satan.   


They are drying then powdering the foreskins with 5G radiation and putting them in M&M's.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: It's a conspiraceh
January 29, 2022, 01:28:27 pm
Quote from: thejbs on January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.

And good on the ageing, Canadian hippy musicians for highlighting this.

Never listened to Rogan, don't know who he is but a £100m deal. Sweet heavens above.
RainbowFlick

Re: It's a conspiraceh
February 3, 2022, 11:05:27 am
Quote from: thejbs on January 29, 2022, 10:34:39 am
Cancelled my Spotify. Was already uncomfortable with the £100m deal with Rogen when musical artists get relatively little. Less comfortable that my £9.99 is going towards platforming and paying an anti-vaxxer.

he's a pipeline to the alt-right and it surprises me how very few people (men, mainly) don't realise this.  Spotify paying him such vast sums to allow him to spread misinformation or platform known cranks is truly problematic.
Macphisto80

Re: It's a conspiraceh
February 3, 2022, 08:01:43 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  3, 2022, 11:05:27 am
he's a pipeline to the alt-right and it surprises me how very few people (men, mainly) don't realise this.  Spotify paying him such vast sums to allow him to spread misinformation or platform known cranks is truly problematic.
I've never liked him, and it was apparent to me very early on after watching a few of his podcasts years ago that his views are all built upon a first world privilage of being a capitalist white, rich American with thinely veiled orthodox right wing leaning arguments to everything with little to no understanding of geopolitics outside his own mypoic bubble of the aforementioned. In other words, I always knew he was a massive ballbag.
thejbs

Re: It's a conspiraceh
February 5, 2022, 11:49:51 pm
I guess one positive from all this is that the sound quality on Apple Music is noticeably better on my Sonos.
RainbowFlick

Re: It's a conspiraceh
Today at 10:30:02 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  3, 2022, 08:01:43 pm
I've never liked him, and it was apparent to me very early on after watching a few of his podcasts years ago that his views are all built upon a first world privilage of being a capitalist white, rich American with thinely veiled orthodox right wing leaning arguments to everything with little to no understanding of geopolitics outside his own mypoic bubble of the aforementioned. In other words, I always knew he was a massive ballbag.

yep. he seems to have hidden it behind a cloak of apparently being a 'liberal' (according to his fans), perhaps as he was supportive of Bernie, but then he's platforming holocaust deniers, homophobes, racists and conmen.
