Correct. I said I don't have learning difficulties and he said, You clearly do.
To be fair, in the exchange I did say that. For context you were posting consipracy shite from a known fake news website (https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/YourNewsWire
) about Christine Blasey-Ford, who was being treated like shit in the Kavanaugh hearings. You followed up that post with a comment that QAnon was 'interesting'.
You were pulled up on it by a few people, including this bit of friendly advice:
...There, not too difficult to actually learn something is it?
So, you can now put your new found knowledge to good use.
I hope you do as I imagine if you post that sort of utter shite from that source ever again, I strongly suspect your time on here will be brief...
The 'learning difficulties' comment was because people were rightly annoyed that you posted conspiracy shite slandering an innocent woman without bothering to check the source.
Apologies of my conspiracy radar was a bit off and you didn't believe the shite you posted but I've spent years reading posts from people repeating conspiracies with comments like "I don't necessarily believe it but it's interesting..."
QAnon isn't particularly interesting in itself, it's a mix of typical misogynistic, anti-semitic, new world order, baby-eating paedophile nonsense. What is of concern is the way it's spread has been amplified by social media and how it's been weaponised by the conservative right in America. It's also bizarre how parts of it have been absorbed by the far-left in the UK.