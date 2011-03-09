This Podcast by the NY Times is a good listen and is no doubt a familiar story to many families that have found someone suddenly succumbing to conspiracy theories from YouTube.
https://www.nytimes.com/column/rabbit-hole
The episodes where they go through his viewing history is pretty interesting and from my own experiences of those around me when I was younger, a pretty familiar story.
Actually just now had a conversation from a woman I once dated where she spouted some random Coronavirus "facts" that were clearly just Facebook myths that had been shared. Once people reach a 'certain place' there really is no turning point for them, even if you provide definitive proof or offer for them to speak with an expert.
Thanks for the link, listened to the first 3 and thought it was really interesting. How they can lay out and map the guys psychological changes over time from the internet history was particularly well done.
Felt it was also a useful podcast in my understanding of america politically, not in a good way. Also there were a couple of things that made me very uncomfortable. Firstly those deep right loons we heard, beyond the alt right ones; fuck those were scary, and armed to the teeth which worrys me if trump loses the election something is bound to go off.
Secondly even the youtubers on the left creeped me out, one cheerfully saying 'if they are going to be indoctrinated they its better its us'. Thats not what trying to make the world a better place should be about.