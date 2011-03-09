I have just become aware of reports of rampant QAnon support if the UK - 25% of adults, apparently, believe in QAnon or some of its associated conspiracy theories (goes to 35% for young adults).



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/22/one-in-four-britons-believe-in-qanon-linked-theories-survey



Now, when we get to the end of the article it reveals that the survey was conducted online. Can someone here reassure me that the survey is meaningless and wildly inaccurate!?



I had a quick look into it and unfortunately it does seem to be a legitimate poll. However its amazing how many polls like these produce the result the sponsors of the polls wanted.The 'support' for QAnon was only 6%. One factor with this poll is that its online so people will be asked 'do you support QAnon' and then peopke will go online and look at the first result, which is:QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory. It alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against US President Donald Trump, who is battling against the cabal.How many idiots would read that and go 'oh yeah that sounds about right'. Plus loads of the idiots relish a good old pitchfoks up peado hunt. So all in all im actually surprised it was as low as 6%. QAnon is still very niche over here still i reckon however i do believe theres an audience for a home grown one.