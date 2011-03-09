« previous next »
Author Topic: It's a conspiraceh  (Read 13739 times)

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #280 on: September 30, 2020, 04:28:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on September 30, 2020, 02:08:34 PM
The thing I'm seeing from my more sensible American friends is that they are expecting some 'event' just before the elections that will force the US to go to a 'War footing' and effectively ignore the election.

Something Far-right related made to look like it's not an internal event.

It's on Netflix:

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #281 on: September 30, 2020, 05:17:43 PM »
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #282 on: September 30, 2020, 06:03:29 PM »
I think a cataclysmic event will just be another day in the crazy days of Trump. A global pandemic that's killed 200,000, the worst recession since the great depression, protests and riots in response to police brutality and California in flames...
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #283 on: September 30, 2020, 10:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 30, 2020, 06:03:29 PM
I think a cataclysmic event will just be another day in the crazy days of Trump. A global pandemic that's killed 200,000, the worst recession since the great depression, protests and riots in response to police brutality and California in flames...

Remember years ago living through the Cold War and thinking everything was fucking nuts.

Looking back, it somehow seems like it was kind of sane then after all.


I think the main thing is the decorum and the ability of politicians to come across as stateman/woman-like.

The demeanour these days is laughable. That politicians can behave like this and still have approval from their voters is surreal.
QAnon and Similar Shite
« Reply #284 on: October 22, 2020, 09:41:14 PM »
I have just become aware of reports of rampant QAnon support if the UK - 25% of adults, apparently, believe in QAnon or some of its associated conspiracy theories (goes to 35% for young adults).

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/22/one-in-four-britons-believe-in-qanon-linked-theories-survey

Now, when we get to the end of the article it reveals that the survey was conducted online. Can someone here reassure me that the survey is meaningless and wildly inaccurate!?
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #285 on: October 22, 2020, 10:01:16 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 22, 2020, 09:41:14 PM
I have just become aware of reports of rampant QAnon support if the UK - 25% of adults, apparently, believe in QAnon or some of its associated conspiracy theories (goes to 35% for young adults).

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/oct/22/one-in-four-britons-believe-in-qanon-linked-theories-survey

Now, when we get to the end of the article it reveals that the survey was conducted online. Can someone here reassure me that the survey is meaningless and wildly inaccurate!?

I had a quick look into it and unfortunately it does seem to be a legitimate poll. However its amazing how many polls like these produce the result the sponsors of the polls wanted.

The 'support' for QAnon was only 6%. One factor with this poll is that its online so people will be asked 'do you support QAnon' and then peopke will go online and look at the first result, which is:

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory. It alleges that a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against US President Donald Trump, who is battling against the cabal.

How many idiots would read that and go 'oh yeah that sounds about right'. Plus loads of the idiots relish a good old pitchfoks up peado hunt. So all in all im actually surprised it was as low as 6%. QAnon is still very niche over here still i reckon however i do believe theres an audience for a home grown one.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #286 on: October 26, 2020, 12:53:43 PM »
Sad little tale of son losing his mum to the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-54669239

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #287 on: October 26, 2020, 01:01:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 26, 2020, 12:53:43 PM
Sad little tale of son losing his mum to the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-54669239

Poor lad. Must be horrible to see someone go so far down that rabbit hole, especially for self promotion and attention whoring which a lot of them seem to do.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #288 on: October 26, 2020, 02:10:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 26, 2020, 12:53:43 PM
Sad little tale of son losing his mum to the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-54669239

Sad but he'll be better for staying well clear of her.

Another terrible article under it about anti vaxx nuts in Pakistan putting people off the polio vaccine. Led to a health clinic being  burnt down. There has hardly been a safer and more effective vaccine in history. I can remember a neighbour in a wheelchair who was a polio victim as a kid. Absolutely horrible disease .
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #289 on: October 26, 2020, 02:17:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 26, 2020, 12:53:43 PM
Sad little tale of son losing his mum to the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-54669239


Yeah, that's what they said about Sarah Connor.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #290 on: October 26, 2020, 05:08:05 PM »
This Podcast by the NY Times is a good listen and is no doubt a familiar story to many families that have found someone suddenly succumbing to conspiracy theories from YouTube.

https://www.nytimes.com/column/rabbit-hole

The episodes where they go through his viewing history is pretty interesting and from my own experiences of those around me when I was younger, a pretty familiar story.

Actually just now had a conversation from a woman I once dated where she spouted some random Coronavirus "facts" that were clearly just Facebook myths that had been shared. Once people reach a 'certain place' there really is no turning point for them, even if you provide definitive proof or offer for them to speak with an expert.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #291 on: October 26, 2020, 10:03:40 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October 26, 2020, 05:08:05 PM
This Podcast by the NY Times is a good listen and is no doubt a familiar story to many families that have found someone suddenly succumbing to conspiracy theories from YouTube.

https://www.nytimes.com/column/rabbit-hole

The episodes where they go through his viewing history is pretty interesting and from my own experiences of those around me when I was younger, a pretty familiar story.

Actually just now had a conversation from a woman I once dated where she spouted some random Coronavirus "facts" that were clearly just Facebook myths that had been shared. Once people reach a 'certain place' there really is no turning point for them, even if you provide definitive proof or offer for them to speak with an expert.

Thanks for the link, listened to the first 3 and thought it was really interesting. How they can lay out and map the guys psychological changes over time from the internet history was particularly well done.

Felt it was also a useful podcast in my understanding of america politically, not in a good way. Also there were a couple of things that made me very uncomfortable. Firstly those deep right loons we heard, beyond the alt right ones; fuck those were scary, and armed to the teeth which worrys me if trump loses the election something is bound to go off.

Secondly even the youtubers on the left creeped me out, one cheerfully saying 'if they are going to be indoctrinated they its better its us'. Thats not what trying to make the world a better place should be about.
« Last Edit: October 26, 2020, 10:05:19 PM by Bobsackamano »
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #292 on: October 26, 2020, 11:56:58 PM »
The UK doesn't seem to be doing too badly in the Covid conspiracy league, the US unsurprisingly in the upper reaches.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/26/survey-uncovers-widespread-belief-dangerous-covid-conspiracy-theories
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #293 on: October 27, 2020, 10:04:29 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 26, 2020, 10:03:40 PM
Thanks for the link, listened to the first 3 and thought it was really interesting. How they can lay out and map the guys psychological changes over time from the internet history was particularly well done.

Felt it was also a useful podcast in my understanding of america politically, not in a good way. Also there were a couple of things that made me very uncomfortable. Firstly those deep right loons we heard, beyond the alt right ones; fuck those were scary, and armed to the teeth which worrys me if trump loses the election something is bound to go off.

Secondly even the youtubers on the left creeped me out, one cheerfully saying 'if they are going to be indoctrinated they its better its us'. Thats not what trying to make the world a better place should be about.

Yep, agreed. The 'alt-right' types are the ones now forming militias, a significant amount of them are radicalised via these conspiracy videos. A combination of that and being white supremacists does frighten, although I think a lot of the wider QAnon support nowadays is Facebook mums and people that don't really get out much who are generally probably not going to cause much 'physical' harm or threat.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #294 on: October 27, 2020, 10:07:13 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 26, 2020, 11:56:58 PM
The UK doesn't seem to be doing too badly in the Covid conspiracy league, the US unsurprisingly in the upper reaches.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/26/survey-uncovers-widespread-belief-dangerous-covid-conspiracy-theories

Surprising really. It also I guess depends on the types of questions being asked. I can understand why Africans for instance would be concerned over a vaccine.

A question like 'was Covid created in a lab' or something would be interesting, as i feel like quite a lot of people (including pretty educated ones) I know seem to think there's some truth in that, despite no real logic in it.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #295 on: October 31, 2020, 02:05:22 PM »
I've engaged with a few eejits on Twitter who say that lockdowns and covid are a goverment conspiracy to 'control' us. Not one can give me a reason why they are doing it yet are convinced they are doing it.  You can say what you want of 911, JFK and Moon landing nutjobs, but at least they had a narrative about why the government might have wanted to do it.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #296 on: October 31, 2020, 04:14:02 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on October 31, 2020, 02:05:22 PM
I've engaged with a few eejits on Twitter who say that lockdowns and covid are a goverment conspiracy to 'control' us. Not one can give me a reason why they are doing it yet are convinced they are doing it.  You can say what you want of 911, JFK and Moon landing nutjobs, but at least they had a narrative about why the government might have wanted to do it.


New world order
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #297 on: October 31, 2020, 10:00:36 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October 31, 2020, 04:14:02 PM
New world order

Coincidence that New Order released a new song on Earth??! (or another word for the planet Earth is.... World...)


Q.E.D.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #298 on: November 1, 2020, 09:17:05 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on October 31, 2020, 10:00:36 PM
Coincidence that New Order released a new song on Earth??! (or another word for the planet Earth is.... World...)


Q.E.D.

I thought the New World Order was the ruling class of Lizards?

Are you telling me Bernard Sumner is a lizard as well as a Manc? Well blow me down.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #299 on: November 2, 2020, 03:16:40 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on October 31, 2020, 02:05:22 PM
I've engaged with a few eejits on Twitter who say that lockdowns and covid are a goverment conspiracy to 'control' us. Not one can give me a reason why they are doing it yet are convinced they are doing it.  You can say what you want of 911, JFK and Moon landing nutjobs, but at least they had a narrative about why the government might have wanted to do it.

It's quite puzzling really. Whoever the NWO/illuminati are are clearly not that efficient as whatever their grand scary plan has not happened. You'd have thought by now conspiracy theorists would be focusing on the billionaire elite who are the ones that factually are the ones actually controlling the world.

Also, the 'New World Order' type conspiracies are also centred around depopulation. Why are these people not more scared of the virus if they fear there is some depopulation plot?

And finally, these same people always tend to be anti-mask but also critical of a big brother society. Surely wearing a mask lets you go incognito lol.

Brain worms.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #300 on: November 2, 2020, 03:54:42 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November  2, 2020, 03:16:40 PM
It's quite puzzling really. Whoever the NWO/illuminati are are clearly not that efficient as whatever their grand scary plan has not happened. You'd have thought by now conspiracy theorists would be focusing on the billionaire elite who are the ones that factually are the ones actually controlling the world.

Also, the 'New World Order' type conspiracies are also centred around depopulation. Why are these people not more scared of the virus if they fear there is some depopulation plot?

And finally, these same people always tend to be anti-mask but also critical of a big brother society. Surely wearing a mask lets you go incognito lol.

Brain worms.

Probably the same people who get a kick out of wearing the Guy Fawkes masks.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #301 on: November 2, 2020, 04:55:24 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on October 31, 2020, 02:05:22 PM
I've engaged with a few eejits on Twitter who say that lockdowns and covid are a goverment conspiracy to 'control' us. Not one can give me a reason why they are doing it yet are convinced they are doing it.  You can say what you want of 911, JFK and Moon landing nutjobs, but at least they had a narrative about why the government might have wanted to do it.

Got sent a whats app of David Icke spouting the conspiracy to control stuff. There's no virus at all according to the Ickemeister.  He's hugging and shaking hands all over the shop apparently and hasn't got sick so there's your proof.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #302 on: November 2, 2020, 06:30:12 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  2, 2020, 03:54:42 PM
Probably the same people who get a kick out of wearing the Guy Fawkes masks.

interestingly Anonymous from my understanding never really were/are about conspiracies. They mainly just did hacktivism of sorts, but I get what you mean.

One of the original Anonymous founders has come out in the public lately and said he's going to focus on exposing QAnon instead.  :D
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #303 on: November 3, 2020, 08:43:17 AM »
I only just found out that James Randi died a couple of weeks ago. A great skeptic and debunker of all manner of nonsense. I particularly liked his takedowns of that awful man and blight on rational thought, Uri Geller.

https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/james-randi-1928-2020-stage-magician-who-debunked-the-paranormal/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Randi

I'd add, 'RIP', but Randi would probably think that's a nonsensical thing to write. I agree. So, I'll instead add, he will be missed.
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 09:15:39 PM »
NBC's Ben Collins, who covers the QAnon story.

Quote
Q has not posted since election day.

It's driving followers nuts. They were told to trust the plan for three years and some are starting to realize there isn't one. They want guidance or an explanation and it hasn't come yet. Others are embedding themselves further into the lie.

On election day, seven hours after Q's last post, Ron Watkins "resigned as admin" from 8Kun, which hosts Q's posts.

Ron Watkins is the son of 8kun's owner Jim Watkins, both of whom are presumed to at least know who Q is, and can almost certainly post as Q at any moment.

Is this the end of QAnon? Absolutely not. Q will likely come back. The tripcode (8kun's word for a password) for Q's account is an extremely valuable, sellable asset.

Too many hangers-on have books, shirts and Patreons to sell. Q is here to stay, despite its incredible failure.

Parallels, parallels...

Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 09:22:23 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:15:39 PM
NBC's Ben Collins, who covers the QAnon story.

Quote
Q has not posted since election day.

It's driving followers nuts. They were told to trust the plan for three years and some are starting to realize there isn't one. They want guidance or an explanation and it hasn't come yet. Others are embedding themselves further into the lie.

On election day, seven hours after Q's last post, Ron Watkins "resigned as admin" from 8Kun, which hosts Q's posts.

Ron Watkins is the son of 8kun's owner Jim Watkins, both of whom are presumed to at least know who Q is, and can almost certainly post as Q at any moment.

Is this the end of QAnon? Absolutely not. Q will likely come back. The tripcode (8kun's word for a password) for Q's account is an extremely valuable, sellable asset.

Too many hangers-on have books, shirts and Patreons to sell. Q is here to stay, despite its incredible failure.

Parallels, parallels...


Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #306 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 PM »
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:15:39 PM


Sounds like they've realized the jig is up and elections come with consequences
Re: It's a conspiraceh
« Reply #308 on: Today at 01:10:25 AM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/anoncatanoncat/status/1324873623455236097

@anoncatanoncat
BREAKING REPORT: Justice Department source confirms Jim Watkins, notoriously known for being Q (leader of the QAn*n movement), will be charged with wire fraud and distribution of child pornography.

If true, the irony is incredible
