I'd agree that Kostats overall edges Robbo in performances, but not in experience. Hence the dilema who should eb a starter. Robbo is just getting to the stage where he knows the best solution to a problem, but is a fraction of a second too slow to implement it. If I could make an analog, it would be teenagers in their fast growth period. The arms are growing faster than the brain can adjust, so they appear clumsy in that period, knocking glasses off the dinner table and such. With time, the brain adjusts to better judge distance and the issues stop. Robbo too will learn to rely less on his speed and more on his head with time. But he is in that transitional period.



Kostas, I think, is also better at this time than Trent in taking corners, and I think this is due to Trent's insecurity to stretch his hammies after the recent injury. Van Dijk himself said that it was hard to get over the psychological barrier after his injury. Trent's injury wasn't as severe, but there is still something in his mind limiting his otherwise exceptional ability.



On current Merit, I think Kostats should start because of the above situations. I'm nont sure though if he is the solution for next season and beyond.