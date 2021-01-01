« previous next »
Dim Glas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 01:54:14 pm
Tsimi doesnt need to be starting every game, but he needs to start more games surely. I get that he was injured for a month, but hes been back now for a few games.  Hes not got a league start since, and only 2 before.

Would love to see him at least get a couple starts in a row. Not playing Robbo as much could surely aid him as the seaon goes on and gets tougher again.

Tsimi just hasnt let this club down as long as hes been here. Hes a very good player.
kaesarsosei

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 01:56:40 pm
He definitely deserves to start more but I'm wondering what the right profile of game is? Perhaps home games, against the bottom 10-12 where in theory he will have less defending to do and his strength of set piece delivery could be more significant?

Away to Brentford I am not so sure, and I think both he and Robbo would have struggled from the start against Forest.
telekon

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 01:56:52 pm
Hot take: he's the better LB this season.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 02:09:25 pm
Quote from: Slotsreds on Yesterday at 12:11:08 am
He's nowhere near good enough to be a starter here- but as of now he's definitely our best LB. Which says how bad our options for that position are currently.

In desperate need for a LB

Robbo been an absolute legend, but his legs just look gone and he doesn't seem to be able to adapt to that. Sad, but it happens
nonsense.
MD1990

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 02:09:56 pm
not many better LBs in the PL atm.
AndyMuller

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 02:17:59 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 01:56:52 pm
Hot take: he's the better LB this season.

Wouldn't even say it was a hot take.

It has been painful watching Robbo at times this season.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 03:21:10 pm
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 01:56:52 pm
Hot take: he's the better LB this season.

Luke-warm take.  He is.
newterp

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:21:10 pm
Luke-warm take.  He is.

Who is Luke? Are you his father?
farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
I'd agree that Kostats overall edges Robbo in performances, but not in experience. Hence the dilema who should eb a starter. Robbo is just getting to the stage where he knows the best solution to a problem, but is a fraction of a second too slow to implement it. If I could make an analog, it would be teenagers in their fast growth period. The arms are growing faster than the brain can adjust, so they appear clumsy in that period, knocking glasses off the dinner table and such. With time, the brain adjusts to better judge distance and the issues stop. Robbo too will learn to rely less on his speed and more on his head with time. But he is in that transitional period.

Kostas, I think, is also better at this time than Trent in taking corners, and I think this is due to Trent's insecurity to stretch his hammies after the recent injury. Van Dijk himself said that it was hard to get over the psychological barrier after his injury. Trent's injury wasn't as severe, but there is still something in his mind limiting his otherwise exceptional ability.

On current Merit, I think Kostats should start because of the above situations. I'm nont sure though if he is the solution for next season and beyond.
killer-heels

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 10:45:20 pm
Is Slot fully convinced with either of them? Robbo has been given some pretty big breaks recently, albeit maybe thats because of the football he played in early December.
RyanBabel19

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
I'd agree that Kostats overall edges Robbo in performances, but not in experience. Hence the dilema who should eb a starter. Robbo is just getting to the stage where he knows the best solution to a problem, but is a fraction of a second too slow to implement it. If I could make an analog, it would be teenagers in their fast growth period. The arms are growing faster than the brain can adjust, so they appear clumsy in that period, knocking glasses off the dinner table and such. With time, the brain adjusts to better judge distance and the issues stop. Robbo too will learn to rely less on his speed and more on his head with time. But he is in that transitional period.

Kostas, I think, is also better at this time than Trent in taking corners, and I think this is due to Trent's insecurity to stretch his hammies after the recent injury. Van Dijk himself said that it was hard to get over the psychological barrier after his injury. Trent's injury wasn't as severe, but there is still something in his mind limiting his otherwise exceptional ability.

On current Merit, I think Kostats should start because of the above situations. I'm nont sure though if he is the solution for next season and beyond.

I wish I shared your optimism but think back to players who lost some athleticism and think about how many learned to adjust their game, now think how many didnt. You say it like its a sure thing but were halfway through a season and hes still making basic mistakes and playing like hes 25 and hasnt lost a step. Out of interest what makes you so sure hes gonna recognise it and adjust when so far hes done the same thing repeatedly and even conceding as a direct result isnt serving as a wake up call?
farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:51:20 pm
I wish I shared your optimism but think back to players who lost some athleticism and think about how many learned to adjust their game, now think how many didnt. You say it like its a sure thing but were halfway through a season and hes still making basic mistakes and playing like hes 25 and hasnt lost a step. Out of interest what makes you so sure hes gonna recognise it and adjust when so far hes done the same thing repeatedly and even conceding as a direct result isnt serving as a wake up call?
I don't disagree with you. I'm sure that Robbo will adapt in time, but I don't know how much time it would take. And I'm not sure that after he adapts his level would be what the club requires. Could go either way.

I was just saying that I see the resoning behind calls that Kostats should start ahead of Robbo at the moment, and it's not only because of Robbo, but the overall contribution to the game plan he brings. That includes the set pieces.
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
Kostas.
RyanBabel19

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
I don't disagree with you. I'm sure that Robbo will adapt in time, but I don't know how much time it would take. And I'm not sure that after he adapts his level would be what the club requires. Could go either way.

I was just saying that I see the resoning behind calls that Kostats should start ahead of Robbo at the moment, and it's not only because of Robbo, but the overall contribution to the game plan he brings. That includes the set pieces.

Tsimikas should absolutely be starting, hes playing much much better
duvva

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm
Kostas.
He didnt. Thought he played well when he came on ;)
kavah

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:18:00 am
I think Arne would defo consider playing someone out of position at left back
SamLad

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:20:22 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
He didnt. Thought he played well when he came on ;)
I'll get yer for that.   ;D
telekon

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 02:37:45 am
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
He didnt. Thought he played well when he came on ;)

 ;D
