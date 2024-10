He should be our first choice left back to be honest.



I think the biggest thing is that he is much better on his right foot which is a big plus because of the way Slot uses his fullbacks. They play in a half fullback-half inverted fullback position. That means we are more defensively solid but also means they are much more involved in playing out against a high press.Against Robbo it is far too easy to show him down the line and cut out the ball into the middle of the pitch. Tsimikas is far more comfortable cutting inside and using his right foot to play into midfield.