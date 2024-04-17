So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?



No oneAfter the intense disturbance caused by the news that a Greek international player tested positive for doping, UEFA took a position, informing the EPO that there is no positive sample from any Greek footballer.Greek football received a strong shock at noon on Wednesday (17/04) when it became known that a Greek player, who was on the national team's team in the game against Georgia, tested positive for doping .For several hours there was intense disturbance and movement, with the EPO for its part positioning itself for the publications that spoke of a positive sample of a blue-and-white player, claiming that it has not been informed about it .In the end, it turned out that the alarm raised in Greek football turned out to be invalid, with the European Football Federation informing the EPO that there was no positive sample of a Greek football player and essentially putting an end to the unrestrained scenario of the last few hours.