Yeah I've never understood this. Even on the post-match thread we had someone saying he tried but he wasn't very good. Granted, he had one or two shots that went astray. But he was consistently making good attacking runs, he got an assist, was putting in good crosses, and was solid defensively. What more do people want?!
I'd say we're very lucky to have some of that quality who is happy to sit on the bench as a backup. Hopefully we see him plenty more times this season, as he more often than not steps up.