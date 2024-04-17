« previous next »
Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 17, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
Quote from: AntonisCyprus on April 17, 2024, 08:06:11 pm
False alarm.

So you were happy to spread this kind of bullshit?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 17, 2024, 09:17:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
So you were happy to spread this kind of bullshit?

I was just reporting what all major sports media in Greece were saying.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 17, 2024, 09:27:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

Sotiris Sniffalotofstuff.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 17, 2024, 09:28:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

From Greece? John Travolta. No 18 year old looks like that unless they're on something.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 20, 2024, 04:45:56 am
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

No one
https://www.sport24.gr/football/i-uefa-enimerose-pos-den-yparchei-thetiko-deigma-ellina-paikti.10300370.html

After the intense disturbance caused by the news that a Greek international player tested positive for doping, UEFA took a position, informing the EPO that there is no positive sample from any Greek footballer.

Greek football received a strong shock at noon on Wednesday (17/04) when it became known that a Greek player, who was on the national team's team in the game against Georgia, tested positive for doping .

For several hours there was intense disturbance and movement, with the EPO for its part positioning itself for the publications that spoke of a positive sample of a blue-and-white player, claiming that it has not been informed about it .

In the end, it turned out that the alarm raised in Greek football turned out to be invalid, with the European Football Federation informing the EPO that there was no positive sample of a Greek football player and essentially putting an end to the unrestrained scenario of the last few hours.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
April 21, 2024, 04:09:08 am
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
So you were happy to spread this kind of bullshit?

Hm
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 10:49:12 am
Was good last night.

But then he often is...He's one of the biggest gaps between fan perception and reality in the squad .. often hear him described as almost a joke figure on LFC fan podcasts when in reality he's a really good attacking left back

https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikas
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:24:57 am
Yeah I've never understood this. Even on the post-match thread we had someone saying he tried but he wasn't very good. Granted, he had one or two shots that went astray. But he was consistently making good attacking runs, he got an assist, was putting in good crosses, and was solid defensively. What more do people want?!

I'd say we're very lucky to have some of that quality who is happy to sit on the bench as a backup. Hopefully we see him plenty more times this season, as he more often than not steps up.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:28:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:49:12 am
Was good last night.

But then he often is...He's one of the biggest gaps between fan perception and reality in the squad .. often hear him described as almost a joke figure on LFC fan podcasts when in reality he's a really good attacking left back

https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikas

Totally agree. The way some of our fans speak about him is a disgrace. He has shortcomings but so does the guy who gets picked every week despite regularly throwing in appalling performances in terms of his usage of the ball and his forward positions/movements.

Tsimikas combines with his winger much better, regardless of who we pick at left wing. I don't think Robbo has done this with anyone except Mane. Since we spend most of our time on the ball, Tsimikas should be getting much more game time. I'd still trust Robbo for the big occasions.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:42:01 am
Just don't rate him at all to be honest. Thought he went AWOL for their goal, and general passing and positional sense was poor. Just my opinion.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:49:43 am
Thought he had a decent game despite going missing for their goal and a couple of rubbish shots. He needed it after a poor display off the bench on Saturday.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:55:42 am
i thought he was good.
Bit eccentric in with his decision making
but he is more dynamic option than Robertson which is critical
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 11:57:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:49:12 am
Was good last night.

But then he often is...He's one of the biggest gaps between fan perception and reality in the squad .. often hear him described as almost a joke figure on LFC fan podcasts when in reality he's a really good attacking left back

https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikas

I just dont get the criticism Tsimikas gets all the time, I think hes excellent

Rarely at fault for us conceding, rarely given a torrid time by forwards, very good going forwards, really good link up play and he never ever complains

I really think some players start getting increasing criticism simply because other fans are doing it
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:02:37 pm
Considering he barely gets a look in, when he does come in I think he does really well.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:10:19 pm
Hes a good left back should be playing more.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:10:56 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:42:01 am
Just don't rate him at all to be honest. Thought he went AWOL for their goal, and general passing and positional sense was poor. Just my opinion.

He wasn't the only one at fault for their goal, he competed a header and lost it, Van Dijk and Konate then didn't cover, a collective "not awake" moment for me.

I then thought (shooting aside) he was very good, played a lot of nice interchanges with Gakpo and Macca and caused them problems.

He actually uses his body and right foot which seems to open up that side of the pitch more.

Left back is an area we can improve next summer but Kostas gets dropped in cold and to perform I think is really hard to do so fair play to him.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:11:12 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:57:06 am
I just dont get the criticism Tsimikas gets all the time, I think hes excellent

Rarely at fault for us conceding, rarely given a torrid time by forwards, very good going forwards, really good link up play and he never ever complains

I really think some players start getting increasing criticism simply because other fans are doing it

yep, not sure why Tsimi has a rep with some fans of not being very good.

Hes pretty much always stepped in and played well. Like all players hell have off games, but hes been an excellent stand in over the years.  Weve been lucky to have him in that position for so long, as he could easily have left and been a first choice somewhere else in this or another top 5 league. 
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:14:35 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:42:01 am
Just don't rate him at all to be honest. Thought he went AWOL for their goal, and general passing and positional sense was poor. Just my opinion.

If you think his passing last night was poor youre suffering from pre existing bias and should take another look
94% completion rate, 7 progress passes and 0.45xA including an assist - its very hard to better than that from full back
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:19:33 pm
I think hes good when hes had regular minutes and should play every midweek game. His positioning and attacking play generally was good (shooting aside) and really gelled with Gakpo. If hes happy here getting rid wouldnt make any sense to me. Hes probably a better second choice than an aging Robertson for me.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 12:25:41 pm
Quote from: Dree on Today at 12:19:33 pm
I think hes good when hes had regular minutes and should play every midweek game.

So you'd play him in front of Robbo for say Real Madrid at home?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 02:14:27 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 12:25:41 pm
So you'd play him in front of Robbo for say Real Madrid at home?

If we get to 12 points by the time we get to the Madrid game, absolutely. 
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 02:27:04 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:35 pm
If you think his passing last night was poor youre suffering from pre existing bias and should take another look
94% completion rate, 7 progress passes and 0.45xA including an assist - its very hard to better than that from full back
damn right.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 03:39:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:49:12 am
Was good last night.

But then he often is...He's one of the biggest gaps between fan perception and reality in the squad .. often hear him described as almost a joke figure on LFC fan podcasts when in reality he's a really good attacking left back

https://fbref.com/en/players/f315ca93/Kostas-Tsimikas
Well said. But the "move him on" brigade don't care about facts like that.

Though I did see a guy online calling himself So Malah saying "That Kostas is shite shooting for goal with his right. Should have passed it to the handsome, debonaire goalscorer, innit?"
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 03:45:32 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:24:57 am
Yeah I've never understood this. Even on the post-match thread we had someone saying he tried but he wasn't very good. Granted, he had one or two shots that went astray. But he was consistently making good attacking runs, he got an assist, was putting in good crosses, and was solid defensively. What more do people want?!
A big money replacement to brag about?

Quote
I'd say we're very lucky to have some of that quality who is happy to sit on the bench as a backup. Hopefully we see him plenty more times this season, as he more often than not steps up.
This is it; players have many attributes that coaches look for. One is being willing to accept that they might be on the bench a lot, but still perform when called upon, even if they know they will probably be on the bench next game.

Whether one agrees or not that he should be mostly on the bench, it's still actually worth a lot to managers and coaches to have players like that, so they can feel confident about their squad depth.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 04:07:53 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:14:27 pm
If we get to 12 points by the time we get to the Madrid game, absolutely. 

and if we don't, still play him or play Robbo?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 04:18:32 pm
I'd start him over Robertson atm
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 04:21:26 pm
Personally think he is a very good back up at LB but his shooting needs practice
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 04:22:21 pm
He's perfect for the spot he's in, not quite what we need as first choice but a more than capable back up who is happy in that role and doesn't let anyone down when he gets on the pitch.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 05:56:18 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:18:32 pm
I'd start him over Robertson atm

Yep.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 05:59:38 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:18:32 pm
I'd start him over Robertson atm
so would I he is more dynamic so can overlap that helps get space for Gakpo or Diaz
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 06:13:49 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:21:26 pm
Personally think he is a very good back up at LB but his shooting needs practice
so does Robbo's, tbf.

and mocking him for shooting so often last night ignores the fact that he did almost score - hit the post.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 06:21:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:13:49 pm
so does Robbo's, tbf.

and mocking him for shooting so often last night ignores the fact that he did almost score - hit the post.

The shot where he tried to fake it was a cross  :lmao
