Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 247744 times)

Samie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2200 on: April 17, 2024, 08:10:00 pm »
Quote from: AntonisCyprus on April 17, 2024, 08:06:11 pm
False alarm.

So you were happy to spread this kind of bullshit?
AntonisCyprus

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2201 on: April 17, 2024, 09:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 08:10:00 pm
So you were happy to spread this kind of bullshit?

I was just reporting what all major sports media in Greece were saying.
Samie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2202 on: April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm »
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D
amir87

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2203 on: April 17, 2024, 09:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

Sotiris Sniffalotofstuff.
Hazell

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2204 on: April 17, 2024, 09:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

From Greece? John Travolta. No 18 year old looks like that unless they're on something.
GreatEx

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 04:45:56 am »
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 09:25:09 pm
So who did it turn out to be in the end then mate?  ;D

No one
https://www.sport24.gr/football/i-uefa-enimerose-pos-den-yparchei-thetiko-deigma-ellina-paikti.10300370.html

After the intense disturbance caused by the news that a Greek international player tested positive for doping, UEFA took a position, informing the EPO that there is no positive sample from any Greek footballer.

Greek football received a strong shock at noon on Wednesday (17/04) when it became known that a Greek player, who was on the national team's team in the game against Georgia, tested positive for doping .

For several hours there was intense disturbance and movement, with the EPO for its part positioning itself for the publications that spoke of a positive sample of a blue-and-white player, claiming that it has not been informed about it .

In the end, it turned out that the alarm raised in Greek football turned out to be invalid, with the European Football Federation informing the EPO that there was no positive sample of a Greek football player and essentially putting an end to the unrestrained scenario of the last few hours.
