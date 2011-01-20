« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 220661 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2040 on: November 25, 2023, 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 25, 2023, 03:33:48 pm
It just depends what he eats, surely.
:D
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2041 on: November 25, 2023, 03:35:29 pm »
Thought he was excellent today, the best thing you can have with squad players is to not have to worry about them, and I don't worry about Tsimikas.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2042 on: November 25, 2023, 03:37:11 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November 25, 2023, 03:35:29 pm
Thought he was excellent today, the best thing you can have with squad players is to not have to worry about them, and I don't worry about Tsimikas.

I'm even interested to see how Kelleher can do given a run in the side. They're about the best we can get for their role.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2043 on: November 25, 2023, 03:38:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 02:37:13 pm
I'm baffled by the disrespect he gets at times. Players like him that know their role and can put in a decent shit win you titles.
Agreed. He was excellent. Crucial headers and interventions throughout the game.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,403
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2044 on: November 25, 2023, 03:42:39 pm »
Tsimikas, along with rest of the back 4, was excellent today.

Reapply solid defensive performance. Felt more of a traditional flat back 4 which may have helped Tsimikas
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2045 on: November 25, 2023, 04:17:14 pm »
Well played Kostas lad.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2046 on: November 25, 2023, 05:05:06 pm »
Really pleasedfor Kostas. He played as an old fashioned full back, determined to do his job defensively and did it really well. I hope this game and his performance aginst Brentford will give him confidence.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,559
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2047 on: November 25, 2023, 05:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 25, 2023, 02:31:45 pm
Yep, really good today, after a couple of shaky games, last two have been much better.
Shows what a difference playing regularly can make I think. Was really good today
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • hippie at heart
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2048 on: November 25, 2023, 05:41:52 pm »
Had a good game, I must admit I was worried about him but he was sound.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,972
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2049 on: November 25, 2023, 06:05:53 pm »
He bounced back from some poor performances. Was boss today.
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2050 on: November 25, 2023, 06:18:21 pm »
Was good for the whole 99 today.  Seems in the past his pattern is to be good for about 70 and then lose some focus.  He was really solid from start to finish. 
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,006
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2051 on: November 25, 2023, 06:27:35 pm »
He won everything he needed to and drew the rest. Really did well on a personal level and contributed excellently to the team performance.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,186
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2052 on: November 25, 2023, 06:29:16 pm »
Solid!
Honestly, sometimes I wonder why our supporters rate the lad sooo low.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,663
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2053 on: November 25, 2023, 06:30:28 pm »
Played well did Kostas. Worth a mention because this thread would be way busier had he messed up. Sorry if thats boring to point out!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2054 on: November 25, 2023, 06:31:43 pm »
Thought he did well at the back today. More focus down the other side but his positioning was good and he cleared up well
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2055 on: November 25, 2023, 06:41:55 pm »
He's excellent. A dip in form had people insisting he's poor and strangely that he always has been but the lad is brilliant
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,606
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2056 on: November 25, 2023, 07:50:43 pm »
Arguably MOTM. Did really well.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,916
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2057 on: November 25, 2023, 08:14:31 pm »
Very, very disciplined today, a really composed and professional performance. Id say one swallow doesnt make a summer, so more of the same and hopefully, the return of Robbo, mightnt feel so long off.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2058 on: November 25, 2023, 08:52:53 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on November 25, 2023, 06:18:21 pm
Was good for the whole 99 today.  Seems in the past his pattern is to be good for about 70 and then lose some focus.  He was really solid from start to finish. 

He wasn't flakey for any of those 99 minutes.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2059 on: November 25, 2023, 11:02:24 pm »
He was good.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,954
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2060 on: November 25, 2023, 11:35:04 pm »
Thats probably the best game he has played in his entire career considering who we were up against.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2061 on: November 25, 2023, 11:41:42 pm »
Been improving last few games. Well in lad.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2062 on: November 25, 2023, 11:45:14 pm »
Onward and upward, time to make the spot his own.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2063 on: November 27, 2023, 11:08:39 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 25, 2023, 11:45:14 pm
Onward and upward, time to make the spot his own.
really solid on Saturday. Just saw his post game interview. We are Scouse 😁
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2064 on: November 27, 2023, 01:26:55 pm »
he came back early from the Greece team to do extra prep, and it worked out great.

well done, Tsimi!
Logged

Offline fancy lad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2065 on: November 27, 2023, 02:07:34 pm »
Agree with the obvious.

i don't think he had one shaky or nervy moment while defending.  He's usually good for a couple of those per game, so hats off.

Maybe he's been working extra hard on defending in training, maybe he was told to play a more defensive game on saturday.  Either way i thought it was a very mature performance.
Logged

Offline suede lady

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2066 on: November 28, 2023, 07:17:39 am »
Man City focused their attacks on Trent, but Kostas still did excellent when called upon. Felt much more solid. Perhaps in an away game against the champions he felt he could focus on defending and not worry too much on producing in an attacking sense? Might have been liberating for him.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,912
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2067 on: November 28, 2023, 07:21:34 am »
His position is a rather unforgiving one, backup to a worldclass fullback who is rarely injured so chances are rare and the level of performance expected vast, very hard to come in cold and deliver. He did really well against City, hes a great option to have.
Logged

Offline fancy lad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 01:28:02 pm »
God i wish that cracker of a shot would have went in for him.  he deserved that goal.

Anyways, you can see he is playing with some new found confidence.  He looks dialed in. 

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
A few times he came inside and covered his central defenders really well.  Once in the first half when he saved a certain goal and once in the second half when he toed the ball away and then got moaned at by Kelleher  ;D
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 10:48:03 pm »
what  a goal that would have been for kostas

must be so gutting when that happens for a player
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,108
  • The first five yards........
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 10:52:57 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:48:03 pm
what  a goal that would have been for kostas

must be so gutting when that happens for a player

I don't know. There's something amazing about smacking one against the bar. They live in the memory much more than hitting the boring old net. Much harder to do as well.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 