« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 211134 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,944
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 02:54:45 pm »
Made a mistake. Decent enough player. The shite he's getting is pretty poor.

One of ours makes a mistake? Back them even more.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,152
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 02:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:54:45 pm
Made a mistake. Decent enough player. The shite he's getting is pretty poor.

One of ours makes a mistake? Back them even more.
2nd Time this week Andy..

First it's Mac, now it's Tsimi. What a supportive lot. Who needs enemies when you have us to count among your number...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 03:09:48 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 02:51:50 pm
RAWK doesn't know it's arse from it's elbow sometimes.

We're all just as reactionist/revisionist as each other.

This is true.  And, like with most things, the truth lies somewhere in the midst of the two extremes. 

If everyone always shared the same opinions about everything, then what fun would life be?  The great thing about RAWK is that despite all the wild differences with which we evaluate players, the one thing at the core is that we all love the Reds. 
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,894
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm »
Hes had better games.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,313
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 01:02:47 am »
Quote from: decosabute on November  9, 2023, 08:29:38 pm

I'm sorry, but saying he's the best backup LB in the league is utter nonsense. It wasn't even the case two seasons ago. Now, he's genuinely playing like one of the worst.

How many better backup LBs are there? Not LBs, backup LBs. Second choice players.

Arsenal don't really have one, certainly not a specialist. Zinchenko is their only out and out LB. I don't know which of Villa's LBs is their backup - Digne or Moreno? Neither are world beaters. Estupinian is Brighton's only specialist LB. Chelsea spent vast sums on Cucurella who I rated at Brighton but has been crap for them. City have Sergio Gomez who got on the pitch in a handful of games last season. I've no idea if he's any good because he doesn't play. Utd have either Malacia, who has looked crap, or Reguillon who has been so bad for Spurs that they've loaned him out to Utd. Newcastle have Lewis Hall, a 19 year old on loan from Chelsea, or Matt Targett who is bang average. Spurs have Ben Davies.

I'm not saying Tsimikas is an exceptionally good player, but we're talking backup left back here. I'm not going through every PL club as I fail to believe that Burnely or Fulham have better depth than us at LB, but even looking at the top 7 or 8 sides in the league, you've got a list of Ben Davies, Lewis Hall / Matt Targett, Sergio Reguillon, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Gomez, Cucurella, and Moreno. Now this season, Tsimikas has been poor, but I think on his performances for LFC to date he's got to be one of the most competent backup LBs in the league. Even if that's simply because the compeition is crap.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,439
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 01:13:03 am »
I'll take Digne / Moreno, or Cucurella any day, they are all much better than Kostas. Still a decent backup LB though.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 