

I'm sorry, but saying he's the best backup LB in the league is utter nonsense. It wasn't even the case two seasons ago. Now, he's genuinely playing like one of the worst.



How many better backup LBs are there? Not LBs, backup LBs. Second choice players.Arsenal don't really have one, certainly not a specialist. Zinchenko is their only out and out LB. I don't know which of Villa's LBs is their backup - Digne or Moreno? Neither are world beaters. Estupinian is Brighton's only specialist LB. Chelsea spent vast sums on Cucurella who I rated at Brighton but has been crap for them. City have Sergio Gomez who got on the pitch in a handful of games last season. I've no idea if he's any good because he doesn't play. Utd have either Malacia, who has looked crap, or Reguillon who has been so bad for Spurs that they've loaned him out to Utd. Newcastle have Lewis Hall, a 19 year old on loan from Chelsea, or Matt Targett who is bang average. Spurs have Ben Davies.I'm not saying Tsimikas is an exceptionally good player, but we're talking backup left back here. I'm not going through every PL club as I fail to believe that Burnely or Fulham have better depth than us at LB, but even looking at the top 7 or 8 sides in the league, you've got a list of Ben Davies, Lewis Hall / Matt Targett, Sergio Reguillon, Tyrell Malacia, Sergio Gomez, Cucurella, and Moreno. Now this season, Tsimikas has been poor, but I think on his performances for LFC to date he's got to be one of the most competent backup LBs in the league. Even if that's simply because the compeition is crap.