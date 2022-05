He looks properly hydrated, with much better skin tone. Buttery, with a soft, dewy glow. But not too much. Quite dashing, in fact.Is he using the Nivea for Men Nighttime Moisturizer and Mask that Hendo's been flogging in the dressing rooms after matches? Or is it some sort of home-made olive oil-based toner and hypoallergenic revitalizer, that his mum has maybe been sending him? Does anyone know?