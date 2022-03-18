« previous next »
Kostas Tsimikas

Elzar

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 11:59:29 am
El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:21:39 am
Actually didn't think he played particularly well yesterday (not that anyone really did). But as with Jota, all you need is that moment of quality and it was a tremendous cross.

In context of his previous performances this season, I agree. Still think it was overall decent though, was fairly solid defensively and provided an option out wide.
nfletcher23

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him
Gerry Attrick

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 12:11:47 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 10000% convinced on him

Luckily, you only need to be 100.
nfletcher23

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 12:15:44 pm
Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:11:47 pm
Luckily, you only need to be 100.

Thats great then, edited  ;D
mallin9

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him

Al Moreno was emphatically worse on the ball than crazy Kostas.  If Kostas is Fabio Aurelio Albert Moreno was Paul Konchesky, both guys did exactly one thing well (and for Konchesky it was sucking).  Moreno did one thing well; he was fucking lightning fast.  Crazy Kostas is a well-rounded player.
redgriffin73

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 07:14:12 pm
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:17:49 am
He got a new one of both his dogs as well as all the Greek mythology stuff! Will try and find the pics later.

redgriffin73

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 07:17:47 pm
And the dogs...

nfletcher23

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 08:01:32 pm
mallin9 on Yesterday at 04:05:59 pm
Al Moreno was emphatically worse on the ball than crazy Kostas.  If Kostas is Fabio Aurelio Albert Moreno was Paul Konchesky, both guys did exactly one thing well (and for Konchesky it was sucking).  Moreno did one thing well; he was fucking lightning fast.  Crazy Kostas is a well-rounded player.

Jeez I forgot about Konchesky, forget what I said I love Kostas
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I actually thought he had his worst game for us yesterday, mostly off with his positioning, struggled with the majority of crossing (corners were pretty horrendous all night), seemed confused with decision making which was probably down to different players in the team than he's tended to be in the side with - might also have been feeling tired, certainly looked it  :lmao

On the whole though, put it down as an off-night because the majority of his performances he's been fucking mustard and long may it continue.  Really decent player to have in the squad.
CraigDS

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 09:17:29 pm
BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I actually thought he had his worst game for us yesterday, mostly off with his positioning, struggled with the majority of crossing (corners were pretty horrendous all night), seemed confused with decision making which was probably down to different players in the team than he's tended to be in the side with - might also have been feeling tired, certainly looked it  :lmao

On the whole though, put it down as an off-night because the majority of his performances he's been fucking mustard and long may it continue.  Really decent player to have in the squad.

Yeah he defo had an off night, noticeable because it's prob his first for us after a really high level start. Every player has them.
Al 666

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 09:30:23 pm
BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I actually thought he had his worst game for us yesterday, mostly off with his positioning, struggled with the majority of crossing (corners were pretty horrendous all night), seemed confused with decision making which was probably down to different players in the team than he's tended to be in the side with - might also have been feeling tired, certainly looked it  :lmao

On the whole though, put it down as an off-night because the majority of his performances he's been fucking mustard and long may it continue.  Really decent player to have in the squad.

To be fair Insomnia can have that effect on you.
Dim Glas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him

Thats a mad shout im my view. I could barely stand watching moreno, he shredded my nerves, him and Sakho  :-[

Tsimi has his moments, but he has been generally very good, never get those nerves watching him.
farawayred

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:35:39 pm
Thats a mad shout im my view. I could barely stand watching moreno, he shredded my nerves, him and Sakho  :-[

Tsimi has his moments, but he has been generally very good, never get those nerves watching him.
I agree. One thing I don't get with him is why he has the tendency to come to a player and shove him with both hands instead of putting his body to use... Often gives away fouls like that, and they are so obvious.
Shanklygates

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 09:41:57 am
redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:17:47 pm
And the dogs...


They are his world, aren't they? Like kids :)
Spezialo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 01:06:00 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him

I thought that as well at the start when we signed him.
Fitzy.

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 01:14:47 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him
Don't see this. He had a couple of mad shots on Sunday that were annoying but his general work at left back and use of the football is quite different to Moreno, I feel.
Jookie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 01:29:46 pm
nfletcher23 on Yesterday at 12:06:32 pm
Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him

Personally I think Tsimikas is better positionally and defensively than Moreno was. Moreno had some good spells with us but defensively he wasn't always that solid on occasions. I'd also say Tsimikas is more of an attacking threat from left back. Moreno had a great engine and could get up and down the left wing all day. I just don't think he has/had the quality on the ball that Tsimikas has shown. Tsimikas feels like he has an assist in him every game. The quality of his delivery is generally very good from that wide left position.

I don't think Tsimikas is as good or better than Robertson but he feels closer to Robertson's level than Moreno's at Liverpool.
newterp

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 01:44:27 pm
Jookie on Today at 01:29:46 pm
Personally I think Tsimikas is better positionally and defensively than Moreno was. Moreno had some good spells with us but defensively he wasn't always that solid on occasions. I'd also say Tsimikas is more of an attacking threat from left back. Moreno had a great engine and could get up and down the left wing all day. I just don't think he has/had the quality on the ball that Tsimikas has shown. Tsimikas feels like he has an assist in him every game. The quality of his delivery is generally very good from that wide left position.

I don't think Tsimikas is as good or better than Robertson but he feels closer to Robertson's level than Moreno's at Liverpool.

Put it this way - no one says "shit" when Tsmikas plays. Indeed most say "cool".
number 168

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 01:50:09 pm
Jookie on Today at 01:29:46 pm
Personally I think Tsimikas is better positionally and defensively than Moreno was. Moreno had some good spells with us but defensively he wasn't always that solid on occasions. I'd also say Tsimikas is more of an attacking threat from left back. Moreno had a great engine and could get up and down the left wing all day. I just don't think he has/had the quality on the ball that Tsimikas has shown. Tsimikas feels like he has an assist in him every game. The quality of his delivery is generally very good from that wide left position.

I don't think Tsimikas is as good or better than Robertson but he feels closer to Robertson's level than Moreno's at Liverpool.

Fair summary. People tend to forget that until his injury, which allowed Robbo to be introduced, Moreno was playing really well and got himself into the Spain squad. Moreno had some iffy moments but he always gave 100% and actually became a very good player until Robbo took his place.
mallin9

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 02:08:16 pm
number 168 on Today at 01:50:09 pm
Fair summary. People tend to forget that until his injury, which allowed Robbo to be introduced, Moreno was playing really well and got himself into the Spain squad. Moreno had some iffy moments but he always gave 100% and actually became a very good player until Robbo took his place.

Yes, but...that was like five, ten matches that Moreno was in good form.  Yet he always had that howler in him, as a fan you were constantly waiting for his head to just go, poof.  That was the Moreno experience. 

As someone just said, when you see Kostas is starting it's "Oh ok, cool".  That was never, ever the reaction to Moreno.  He got in the Spain squad and he was starting for us because he's very good at football, but that howler was always only a minute away.  There was a sense of foreboding when he played, perhaps an unfair legacy of the Europa League final horrorshow, but there it is.  Not to degrade Alberto, just trying to illustrate why I really appreciate Kostas and the squad building Klopp et al have done.
afc turkish

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
Today at 02:14:42 pm
newterp on Today at 01:44:27 pm
Put it this way - no one says "shit" when Tsmikas plays. Indeed most say "cool".

"Fucking hell, Kostas!"  :D
