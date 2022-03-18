Fair summary. People tend to forget that until his injury, which allowed Robbo to be introduced, Moreno was playing really well and got himself into the Spain squad. Moreno had some iffy moments but he always gave 100% and actually became a very good player until Robbo took his place.
Yes, but...that was like five, ten matches that Moreno was in good form. Yet he always had that howler in him, as a fan you were constantly waiting for his head to just go, poof. That was the Moreno experience.
As someone just said, when you see Kostas is starting it's "Oh ok, cool". That was never, ever the reaction to Moreno. He got in the Spain squad and he was starting for us because he's very good at football, but that howler was always only a minute away. There was a sense of foreboding when he played, perhaps an unfair legacy of the Europa League final horrorshow, but there it is. Not to degrade Alberto, just trying to illustrate why I really appreciate Kostas and the squad building Klopp et al have done.