Might be an unpopular opinion this but he just reminds me of Moreno so much unfortunately, very rash and dives in but then produces some brilliant balls in (actually not sure if Moreno did that), I like him as back up but yeah Im not 100% convinced on him



Personally I think Tsimikas is better positionally and defensively than Moreno was. Moreno had some good spells with us but defensively he wasn't always that solid on occasions. I'd also say Tsimikas is more of an attacking threat from left back. Moreno had a great engine and could get up and down the left wing all day. I just don't think he has/had the quality on the ball that Tsimikas has shown. Tsimikas feels like he has an assist in him every game. The quality of his delivery is generally very good from that wide left position.I don't think Tsimikas is as good or better than Robertson but he feels closer to Robertson's level than Moreno's at Liverpool.