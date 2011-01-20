« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 139955 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,198
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1320 on: March 2, 2022, 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on March  2, 2022, 10:22:26 pm
Agree with all that. He's just too good to be a bit part player, you wonder if he will look elsewhere sooner or later. He appears happy at the Club and popular but he is a talent.

Not going to worry too much about that! Hes having the time of his life at the moment, and is young enough to stick around a bit.

Plus he has already featured in 19 games this season, starting 15 of those matches.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Hitachi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1321 on: March 2, 2022, 10:30:15 pm »
I'm surprised he had any energy left after his exertions on Sunday evening.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1322 on: March 2, 2022, 10:33:53 pm »
Hes a hard man Tsimikas. Took that late challenge from Zimmerman after the whistle like a man. Got up and didnt complain about it.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1323 on: March 2, 2022, 11:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March  2, 2022, 10:27:49 pm
Not going to worry too much about that! Hes having the time of his life at the moment, and is young enough to stick around a bit.

Plus he has already featured in 19 games this season, starting 15 of those matches.

Perhaps you are right but he is a very good full back who could play full seasons at a top club. He isn't that far off Robbo's level and would he be content with 15 starts as a fall back player? Kostas is having a great time but, as I said sooner or later, he will want to be first choice somewhere and rightly so.
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1324 on: March 2, 2022, 11:30:16 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on March  2, 2022, 10:22:26 pm
Agree with all that. He's just too good to be a bit part player, you wonder if he will look elsewhere sooner or later. He appears happy at the Club and popular but he is a talent.
His family are reds, as were he and his brother growing up so I reckon he'll give us some time. Plus his dogs are happy here :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1325 on: March 2, 2022, 11:31:33 pm »
he's thrilled to bits to be with us, it's obvious - he hasn't slept a wink since he arrived.
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1326 on: March 2, 2022, 11:37:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on March  2, 2022, 11:31:33 pm
he's thrilled to bits to be with us, it's obvious - he hasn't slept a wink since he arrived.

He did look rough post match tonight :D He clearly doesn't want to miss anything. As he said tonight "Liverpool, for me, is the best club in the world" :thumbup
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1327 on: March 2, 2022, 11:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on March  2, 2022, 11:30:16 pm
His family are reds, as were he and his brother growing up so I reckon he'll give us some time. Plus his dogs are happy here :D

Are they? The story I heard is that Chirivella sold Liverpool to him when they were at Willem.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1328 on: March 2, 2022, 11:54:31 pm »
Yep :) I know a lot of players say that but I believe him
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/405033-kostas-tsimikas-i-was-a-liverpool-fan-my-family-are-very-happy

But Pedro might have sold us a bit on top
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1329 on: March 3, 2022, 12:06:52 am »
Tremendous LFC footballer, he is. A total joy to watch.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1330 on: March 3, 2022, 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: number 168 on March  2, 2022, 11:29:03 pm
Perhaps you are right but he is a very good full back who could play full seasons at a top club. He isn't that far off Robbo's level and would he be content with 15 starts as a fall back player? Kostas is having a great time but, as I said sooner or later, he will want to be first choice somewhere and rightly so.

What in the happy fuck.

Squad player performs poorly?  GET RID, hes shit, and so on. Squad player performs really well?  Hes too good, hes going to leave🥲

Have you noticed him pouting?  Is he behaving like a Cristiano or De Bruyne during matches?  Is his agent in the press?  No, no and no. And if you cast your memory back three whole days you might notice young Kostas having a bit of fun. Its a squad game. Liverpool is one of the finest sporting institutions in the world. Some people might value playing 30 games a season for a great club over playing 45ish for a mid table bi-polar club like Spurs, Le Arse, ahem Everton.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1331 on: March 3, 2022, 12:35:41 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on March  3, 2022, 12:10:42 am
What in the happy fuck.

Squad player performs poorly?  GET RID, hes shit, and so on. Squad player performs really well?  Hes too good, hes going to leave🥲

Have you noticed him pouting?  Is he behaving like a Cristiano or De Bruyne during matches?  Is his agent in the press?  No, no and no. And if you cast your memory back three whole days you might notice young Kostas having a bit of fun. Its a squad game. Liverpool is one of the finest sporting institutions in the world. Some people might value playing 30 games a season for a great club over playing 45ish for a mid table bi-polar club like Spurs, Le Arse, ahem Everton.
Yep, it's mad isn't it? Some people just can't seem to enjoy and appreciate a great player without immediatley talking about them leaving.

As you say, maybe players actually like being at Liverpool FC, maybe playing fewer games but winning trophies and being at the top of the game, as opposed to playing every week in a team that wins nothing?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,357
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1332 on: March 3, 2022, 12:44:39 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on March  2, 2022, 11:37:08 pm
He did look rough post match tonight :D


So he looked normal, then?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1333 on: March 3, 2022, 10:36:52 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March  3, 2022, 12:44:39 am
So he looked normal, then?
Washed out really, bit I'll blame the lighting. Pretty normal for him once he smiled, yes :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1334 on: March 3, 2022, 10:47:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  3, 2022, 12:35:41 am
Yep, it's mad isn't it? Some people just can't seem to enjoy and appreciate a great player without immediatley talking about them leaving.

As you say, maybe players actually like being at Liverpool FC, maybe playing fewer games but winning trophies and being at the top of the game, as opposed to playing every week in a team that wins nothing?

I often think that theres a huge insecurity in our fan base about our players. Its like they expect our players to leave no matter what!  Maybe Tsimi and Taki and the likes of Divock in the past actually like playing for Liverpool FC?  When theyre in their 60s and sitting around with their old friends and discussing their careers they can point to the fact that they were pet of one of the greatest squads the PL has ever seen, have won trophies, have played with some of the best footballers in a generation, have been trained by one of the greatest managers in a generation, and week in week out have stepped into the hallowed arena that is Anfield?  2 years ago the lad was playing for Olympiacos!  People should give their heads a good shake and revel in the fact that for the first time in a very long time we have a squad who seem to be strong, united, focused and driving all in the one direction.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,186
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1335 on: March 3, 2022, 11:42:49 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March  2, 2022, 11:40:23 pm
The story I heard is that Chirivella sold Liverpool to him when they were at Willem.
Are FSG aware of this?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,740
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1336 on: March 3, 2022, 11:44:54 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  3, 2022, 12:35:41 am
Yep, it's mad isn't it? Some people just can't seem to enjoy and appreciate a great player without immediatley talking about them leaving.

As you say, maybe players actually like being at Liverpool FC, maybe playing fewer games but winning trophies and being at the top of the game, as opposed to playing every week in a team that wins nothing?

It's fucking annoying. Why can't people just accept we are an elite club, maybe the best in Europe at the time and players who come here don't want to leave.?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1337 on: March 3, 2022, 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  3, 2022, 11:44:54 am
It's fucking annoying. Why can't people just accept we are an elite club, maybe the best in Europe at the time and players who come here don't want to leave.?

Sorry if I annoyed anyone, I was only thinking about a possibility. We all know Kostas is happy here, but we all know that for the first time we have a range of elite second choice players who might just want to play a bit more. I doubt any of the squad actively want to leave but people who are very good at their job want to practise it, particularly if they are only at their best for a relatively short time. I am not being critical of the Club, Kostas or anybody just wondering, and as I doubt Kostas comes on here I am not putting any ideas in his head!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,763
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1338 on: March 3, 2022, 04:30:19 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on March  3, 2022, 04:24:41 pm
Sorry if I annoyed anyone, I was only thinking about a possibility. We all know Kostas is happy here, but we all know that for the first time we have a range of elite second choice players who might just want to play a bit more. I doubt any of the squad actively want to leave but people who are very good at their job want to practise it, particularly if they are only at their best for a relatively short time. I am not being critical of the Club, Kostas or anybody just wondering, and as I doubt Kostas comes on here I am not putting any ideas in his head!

As long as they get regular football, get paid well and play in a successful team then the majority will be fine with it. That goes for Kelleher too, and anyone else.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,707
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1339 on: March 3, 2022, 10:43:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  3, 2022, 04:30:19 pm
As long as they get regular football, get paid well and play in a successful team then the majority will be fine with it. That goes for Kelleher too, and anyone else.

Seriously. Obviously a player wants to play, but come on...you make as much money as you'd be making as a first-choice LB at most other clubs (and more per year than most people will see in a lifetime), you get a solid amount of playing time, you don't have to face the pressure of being first choice, and you're on a team that has a chance of winning any silverware it's eligible for? Sounds like heaven to me.
Logged
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:22:58 pm »
Fantastic cross with his "weaker" foot.
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:27:03 pm »
I love this guy.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
Yet another great recruit for LFC to enjoy
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:35:28 pm »
We need a Greek right footed version, he's been a perfect backup to Robbo, quality every time he plays.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Love him.

Always thought his right foot was for standing only
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,179
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:40:30 pm »
Yeah, same. I think he's absolutely boss. I'd have given Tsimikas motm today. What a back-up!
Logged

Online Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,127
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 08:53:01 pm »
So we know what he's been doing whist not playing - getting a sleeve tattoo! Not seen any pictures yet but surely the cup has to be on it, or something connected to it :D  Hopefully he shares some soon

Great assist too!!
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,871
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
Its probably some sort of shark tattoo.

Hes gonna twat one in the top bin by seasons end.
Logged
AHA!

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,427
  • hippie at heart
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:35:28 pm
We need a Greek right footed version, he's been a perfect backup to Robbo, quality every time he plays.

Came in to post the same thing. Need a right footed clone to cover for Trent. Perfect backup player and bit of a mad character - love him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 