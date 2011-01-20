Yep, it's mad isn't it? Some people just can't seem to enjoy and appreciate a great player without immediatley talking about them leaving.



As you say, maybe players actually like being at Liverpool FC, maybe playing fewer games but winning trophies and being at the top of the game, as opposed to playing every week in a team that wins nothing?



I often think that theres a huge insecurity in our fan base about our players. Its like they expect our players to leave no matter what! Maybe Tsimi and Taki and the likes of Divock in the past actually like playing for Liverpool FC? When theyre in their 60s and sitting around with their old friends and discussing their careers they can point to the fact that they were pet of one of the greatest squads the PL has ever seen, have won trophies, have played with some of the best footballers in a generation, have been trained by one of the greatest managers in a generation, and week in week out have stepped into the hallowed arena that is Anfield? 2 years ago the lad was playing for Olympiacos! People should give their heads a good shake and revel in the fact that for the first time in a very long time we have a squad who seem to be strong, united, focused and driving all in the one direction.