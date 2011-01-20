Perhaps you are right but he is a very good full back who could play full seasons at a top club. He isn't that far off Robbo's level and would he be content with 15 starts as a fall back player? Kostas is having a great time but, as I said sooner or later, he will want to be first choice somewhere and rightly so.



What in the happy fuck .Squad player performs poorly? GET RID, hes shit, and so on. Squad player performs really well? Hes too good, hes going to leave🥲Have you noticed him pouting? Is he behaving like a Cristiano or De Bruyne during matches? Is his agent in the press? No, no and no. And if you cast your memory back three whole days you might notice young Kostas having a bit of fun. Its a squad game. Liverpool is one of the finest sporting institutions in the world. Some people might value playing 30 games a season for a great club over playing 45ish for a mid table bi-polar club like Spurs, Le Arse, ahem Everton.