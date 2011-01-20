« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 137869 times)

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,983
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Agree with all that. He's just too good to be a bit part player, you wonder if he will look elsewhere sooner or later. He appears happy at the Club and popular but he is a talent.

Not going to worry too much about that! Hes having the time of his life at the moment, and is young enough to stick around a bit.

Plus he has already featured in 19 games this season, starting 15 of those matches.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • Hitachi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:30:15 pm »
I'm surprised he had any energy left after his exertions on Sunday evening.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 10:33:53 pm »
Hes a hard man Tsimikas. Took that late challenge from Zimmerman after the whistle like a man. Got up and didnt complain about it.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Not going to worry too much about that! Hes having the time of his life at the moment, and is young enough to stick around a bit.

Plus he has already featured in 19 games this season, starting 15 of those matches.

Perhaps you are right but he is a very good full back who could play full seasons at a top club. He isn't that far off Robbo's level and would he be content with 15 starts as a fall back player? Kostas is having a great time but, as I said sooner or later, he will want to be first choice somewhere and rightly so.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Agree with all that. He's just too good to be a bit part player, you wonder if he will look elsewhere sooner or later. He appears happy at the Club and popular but he is a talent.
His family are reds, as were he and his brother growing up so I reckon he'll give us some time. Plus his dogs are happy here :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm »
he's thrilled to bits to be with us, it's obvious - he hasn't slept a wink since he arrived.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
he's thrilled to bits to be with us, it's obvious - he hasn't slept a wink since he arrived.

He did look rough post match tonight :D He clearly doesn't want to miss anything. As he said tonight "Liverpool, for me, is the best club in the world" :thumbup
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 11:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 11:30:16 pm
His family are reds, as were he and his brother growing up so I reckon he'll give us some time. Plus his dogs are happy here :D

Are they? The story I heard is that Chirivella sold Liverpool to him when they were at Willem.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm »
Yep :) I know a lot of players say that but I believe him
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/405033-kostas-tsimikas-i-was-a-liverpool-fan-my-family-are-very-happy

But Pedro might have sold us a bit on top
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:06:52 am »
Tremendous LFC footballer, he is. A total joy to watch.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm
Perhaps you are right but he is a very good full back who could play full seasons at a top club. He isn't that far off Robbo's level and would he be content with 15 starts as a fall back player? Kostas is having a great time but, as I said sooner or later, he will want to be first choice somewhere and rightly so.

What in the happy fuck.

Squad player performs poorly?  GET RID, hes shit, and so on. Squad player performs really well?  Hes too good, hes going to leave🥲

Have you noticed him pouting?  Is he behaving like a Cristiano or De Bruyne during matches?  Is his agent in the press?  No, no and no. And if you cast your memory back three whole days you might notice young Kostas having a bit of fun. Its a squad game. Liverpool is one of the finest sporting institutions in the world. Some people might value playing 30 games a season for a great club over playing 45ish for a mid table bi-polar club like Spurs, Le Arse, ahem Everton.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,881
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 12:35:41 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 12:10:42 am
What in the happy fuck.

Squad player performs poorly?  GET RID, hes shit, and so on. Squad player performs really well?  Hes too good, hes going to leave🥲

Have you noticed him pouting?  Is he behaving like a Cristiano or De Bruyne during matches?  Is his agent in the press?  No, no and no. And if you cast your memory back three whole days you might notice young Kostas having a bit of fun. Its a squad game. Liverpool is one of the finest sporting institutions in the world. Some people might value playing 30 games a season for a great club over playing 45ish for a mid table bi-polar club like Spurs, Le Arse, ahem Everton.
Yep, it's mad isn't it? Some people just can't seem to enjoy and appreciate a great player without immediatley talking about them leaving.

As you say, maybe players actually like being at Liverpool FC, maybe playing fewer games but winning trophies and being at the top of the game, as opposed to playing every week in a team that wins nothing?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,174
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 12:44:39 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 11:37:08 pm
He did look rough post match tonight :D


So he looked normal, then?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 